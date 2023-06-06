VitalCaring Group Chooses Corridor as Partner For Outsourced Coding and OASIS Review

OVERLAND PARK, Kan., June 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- VitalCaring Group, a renowned provider of home health, hospice and palliative care services, has announced a strategic partnership with Corridor, the market leading provider of tech-enabled coding, clinical documentation review and revenue cycle services for the post-acute healthcare industry.

Corridor Logo (PRNewswire)

With years of experience serving communities across the country, VitalCaring is committed to delivering exceptional, patient-centered care to clients in the comfort of their homes. With a focus on continuous improvement, VitalCaring identified the need to strengthen their coding and clinical documentation review processes. After a comprehensive evaluation of several potential partners and approaches, VitalCaring selected Corridor, noting their tech-enabled workflows, certified experts and a highly flexible, scalable platform.

"Corridor's ability to provide high-quality clinical documentation review services, empower our clinicians and deliver great business results stood out during our evaluations," said April Anthony, CEO of VitalCaring Group. "I'm confident this partnership will contribute significantly to the quality of care we provide to our patients."

Corridor will be delivering a comprehensive review of clinical documentation to ensure accurate and timely reimbursement, accelerate processing times and enhance clinical staff performance. These services will also help to ensure timely and successful survey outcomes and assist with meeting regulatory compliance requirements.

"We are excited to support VitalCaring in their mission of providing exceptional care," said Des Varady, CEO of Corridor. "Our team is committed to delivering superior results with our tech-enabled platform and highly skilled team members, and we look forward to closely partnering with VitalCaring."

Corridor is a portfolio company of HealthEdge Investment Partners, a Tampa, Florida based private equity firm focused on investing in lower middle market healthcare companies.

About VitalCaring:

VitalCaring delivers compassionate, high quality home-based healthcare to patients in the comfort of their own home. By bringing together like-minded people who are called to care and supported by a positive organizational culture, our care teams are best positioned to deliver an exceptional patient experience at every encounter. VitalCaring is a national leader in the home health care and hospice industry serving patients throughout the Southern United States, including Texas, Oklahoma, Louisiana, Mississippi, Alabama and Florida. From its base in the Southeast, VitalCaring is expanding to serve even more communities nationwide. For more information, please visit www.vitalcaring.com.

Contact:

Nancy Lecroy

Vice President, Marketing and Communications

817-939-6394

Nancy.lecroy@vitalcaring.com

About Corridor:

Founded in 1989, Corridor is a leading provider of technology-enabled outsourced coding, revenue cycle and education solutions to the post-acute healthcare industry. Leveraging deep and broad expertise, Corridor delivers documentation quality improvement and reimbursement success to clients ranging from large health systems and national chains to smaller, independently operated providers and facilities. For more information visit www.corridorgroup.com.

Contact:

Steve Molinari

Chief Revenue Officer, Corridor

904-755-4602

smolinari@corridorgroup.com

About HealthEdge Investment Partners

HealthEdge Investment Partners, LLC is an operating-oriented private equity firm founded in 2005 that focuses exclusively on the healthcare industry. HealthEdge seeks to achieve superior returns by investing in businesses that benefit from the knowledge, experience, and network of relationships of its partners. HealthEdge's partners have more than 100 years of combined operating experience in healthcare as operators and investors. For more information on HealthEdge, visit www.healthedgepartners.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Corridor