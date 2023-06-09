Robust Framework, Intuitive Design, and Stringent Security Are Vital for Mobile App Development in the Gaming and Hospitality Sectors, Advises Info-Tech Research Group

In newly released research, the firm advises that the gaming and hospitality industries consider critical business and IT complexities and capabilities before deploying a mobile app.

TORONTO, June 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - In the gaming and hospitality sectors, organizations must prioritize innovation and product development to thrive. Such innovative solutions include mobile applications, which serve as a vital touchpoint between business operators and their guests and enhance the customer experience by offering personalized services. However, developing such an app comes with its own set of challenges and obstacles, and any pain points with the app can negatively affect the end-user experience. To offer guidance to business operators in the gaming and hospitality industries, Info-Tech Research Group has published Establish a Holistic Guest-Facing Mobile App Strategy, a research-backed industry blueprint aimed at helping organizations start their application development efforts for hotels, casinos, and integrated resort functionalities.

"To truly accomplish the ideal mobile app experience, operators must first understand the time and resources required to enable, develop, and maintain the application," says Monica Pagtalunan, research analyst at Info-Tech Research Group. "Developing a mobile app is like building a house. It requires such organizational objectives as a solid foundation, a design that makes sense, intuitive and user-friendly curb appeal, and tight security."

According to the firm's blueprint, some gaming and hospitality operators lack a future-forward strategy and implement functionalities without careful consideration, while others try to incorporate all desired features at once. Therefore, to maximize the effectiveness of a mobile app initiative, it is imperative for operators to carefully evaluate deployment decision points and adopt appropriate approaches.

Info-Tech's research highlights the importance of strategic decision making in feature functionality and user experience (UX) design during the mobile app development process. This crucial initiative demands careful planning and consideration. To ensure the development of an impactful mobile app, Info-Tech's resource recommends that gaming and hospitality organizations use the following approach:

Align organizational objectives with key drivers when determining and prioritizing the functionalities to include in the mobile app roadmap. Select an appropriate mobile app deployment approach, considering business and IT complexities and capabilities. Evaluate the mobile app delivery landscape to ensure the organization is well-prepared for the selection and implementation phase.

The research further highlights the importance for gaming and hospitality organizations to thoroughly assess their current circumstances and identify their specific requirements ahead of time in order to formulate an effective strategy. It is crucial for businesses and operators to adopt tailored approaches based on their unique situations, which can be based on one of the following organizational states:

Current State 1: Organization does not currently have a mobile app but is ready to engage in strategy.

Current State 2: Organization already has a mobile app but is grappling with complexity and needs to reevaluate its approach.

In the new blueprint, the firm advises that proactive pre-engagement planning plays a pivotal role in addressing risks, optimizing strategies, and ensuring alignment with the overall business objectives. As well, drawing valuable insights from past experiences can shed light on the impact of changes on mobile app strategies, encompassing aspects such as people, processes, and technology.

