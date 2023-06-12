Circular Polymers by Ascend launches Cerene™ certified post-consumer recycled polymers and materials

Nylon 6, nylon 6,6, polypropylene, PET and calcium carbonate are available through the company's proprietary carpet recycling process

HOUSTON, June 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Circular Polymers by Ascend , a market-leading recycler of post-consumer carpet, today announced the launch of Cerene™, a line of recycled polymers and materials made from the company's proprietary carpet reclaiming technology. Cerene is available as polyamide 6 and 66, PET, polypropylene and calcium carbonate as a consistent, sustainable feedstock for many applications, including molding and compounding.

Circular Polymers by Ascend is a market-leading recycler of post-consumer carpet. Circular Polymers’ industry recognition includes the Plastic Industry Sustainability Innovation award, Innovation Showcase award from the Association of Plastic Recyclers, Arrow Award from the California Product Stewardship Council and Processor of the Year award from the Carpet America Recovery Effort. (PRNewswire)

Cerene is mechanically recycled using a process that minimizes our carbon footprint and environmental impact.

Recycling experts from Circular Polymers will be showcasing Cerene at Compounding World Expo on June 14-15 at the Messe Essen in Germany, joining Essetiplast by Ascend at Stand A525.

Ascend Performance Materials , a fully integrated producer of durable high-performance materials and the majority owner of Circular Polymers by Ascend, is known for its innovations in nylon 6,6. Cerene will continue that legacy with offerings in nylon 6,6 while also bringing to market recycled polymers such as nylon 6, PET and PP.

"Customers around the globe are seeking consistent and reliable post-consumer recycled materials," said Maria Field, business director of Circular Polymers by Ascend. "Cerene is mechanically recycled using a process that minimizes our carbon footprint and environmental impact."

Circular Polymers by Ascend converts post-consumer carpet into fiber and pellets. The company uses a proprietary process in its California-based facilities to achieve unparalleled efficiency in recycling, successfully providing a new life for virtually every component of the carpet and backing. The company has redirected 85 million pounds of carpet from landfills into new goods since 2018.

Ascend has a sustainability strategy based on three pillars: empowering people, innovating solutions and operating without compromise. The company recently announced two new efforts to reduce the carbon footprint of its products.

Circular Polymers' industry recognition includes the Plastic Industry Sustainability Innovation award, Innovation Showcase award from the Association of Plastic Recyclers, Arrow Award from the California Product Stewardship Council and Processor of the Year award from the Carpet America Recovery Effort.

Contact: Nicki Britton | +1 832-205-4854

nbritt@ascendmaterials.com

Circular Polymers by Ascend, a market-leading recycler of post-consumer carpet, today announced the launch of Cerene™, a line of recycled polymers and materials made from the company’s proprietary carpet reclaiming technology. Cerene is available as polyamide 6 and 66, PET, polypropylene and calcium carbonate as a consistent, sustainable feedstock for many applications, including molding and compounding. (PRNewswire)

Plastic Black Resin Pellets on White background (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Ascend Performance Materials