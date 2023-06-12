Pavo Insurance Solutions and Agile Premium Finance Join Forces to Revolutionize Premium Financing

IRVINE, Calif., June 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Pavo Insurance Solutions, is thrilled to announce a strategic partnership with Agile Premium Finance. This collaboration aims to transform the premium financing landscape by delivering innovative solutions to the insurance industry.

Pavo Insurance Solutions, is at the forefront of innovation as the insurance industry's first premium finance marketplace. Pavo's comparative exchange introduces a next-generation connector that seamlessly integrates new financing solutions into insurance platforms, programs, and agency management systems. By embedding this cutting-edge experience within existing workflows, Pavo accelerates the quoting process, reduces errors, and provides a turnkey solution for brokers and insureds.

This strategic partnership between Pavo Insurance Solutions and Agile Premium Finance leverages the strengths and expertise of both organizations to create unparalleled value within the insurance industry. By combining Agile's national presence and lending capabilities with Pavo's innovative premium finance marketplace, insurance platforms and agencies can provide their clients with a seamless and enhanced financing experience.

"We are excited to join forces with Agile Premium Finance," said Katie Wexler, Founder and CEO at Pavo. "This collaboration represents a significant step forward in reshaping the premium finance landscape. Together, we will deliver enhanced solutions that simplify the insurance process, empower insureds with flexible financing options, and streamline operations for brokers and consumers."

"The partnership between Pavo Insurance Solutions and Agile Premium Finance marks a milestone in driving innovation and excellence within the premium financing sector," said Bob Przespolewski, President of Agile. "Both organizations are committed to revolutionizing the industry, empowering insurance platforms, and providing an exceptional experience for brokers and consumers."

For more information about Pavo Insurance Solutions, please visit pavoinsure.com .

Agile Premium Finance, a division of Valley Bank with a national footprint spanning 230 metropolitan locations, brings a wealth of experience to the partnership. Founded in 2017 and headquartered in Lincolnshire, Illinois, Agile is among the top seven national premium finance companies, serving clients across all 50 states and Puerto Rico. With expertise in lending to various commercial insurance risks, including the emerging cannabis industry, Agile's executive team combines knowledge derived from banking, insurance, accounting, and over 50 years of premium finance industry experience. For more information about Agile Premium Finance, please visit www.agile-pf.com .

