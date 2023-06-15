MDA TO PARTICIPATE IN JEFFERIES VIRTUAL SPACE SUMMIT

BRAMPTON, ON, June 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - MDA Ltd. (TSX: MDA), a leading provider of advanced technology and services to the rapidly-expanding global space industry, today announced that on June 27, 2023, Chief Financial Officer, Vito Culmone, will participate in a fireside chat beginning at 3:20 p.m. ET at the Jefferies Virtual Space Summit. The Company will also host meetings with institutional investors which can be arranged by contacting your Jefferies representative or Shereen Zahawi, Senior Director, Investor Relations at MDA (shereen.zahawi@mda.space).

MDA Ltd. Logo (CNW Group/MDA Ltd.) (PRNewswire)

A live and archived webcast of the fireside chat will be available on the MDA Investor Relations website at https://mda-en.investorroom.com.

ABOUT MDA

Serving the world from its Canadian home and global offices, MDA (TSX: MDA) is an international space mission partner and a robotics, satellite systems and geointelligence pioneer with a 50-year story of firsts on and above the Earth. With over 2,700 staff across Canada, the US and the UK, MDA is leading the charge towards viable Moon colonies, enhanced Earth observation, communication in a hyper-connected world, and more. With a track record of making space ambitions come true, MDA enables highly skilled people to continually push boundaries, tackle big challenges, and imagine solutions that inspire and endure to change the world for the better, on the ground and in the stars. For more information, please visit MDA's website at www.mda.space.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE MDA Ltd.