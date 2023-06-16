This Week in Sports News: 10 Stories You Need to See

A roundup of the week's most newsworthy sports industry press releases from PR Newswire, including merchandise to celebrate the Denver Nuggets' win and a tour inside McLaren Racing.
- New Era Cap Announces 2023 NBA Champions Collection Celebrating the Denver Nuggets
From the hats the players wore while celebrating on the court to a special edition championship side-patch cap and new apparel styles, fans can rep the Nuggets and hype their incredible season in style.
- GetYourGuide Expands its 'Originals by GetYourGuide' Collection with A New Category of One-of-a-Kind Sports Experiences
As part of this launch, GetYourGuide is offering a tour inside the working headquarters of McLaren Racing, the McLaren Technology Centre, the first tour to give the general public the opportunity to step inside McLaren's home, see the winning vehicles from the team's racing history, and learn about what goes into the making of a McLaren.
- Saudi Esports Federation reveals the launch of Gamers8 Club Awards to revolutionize the world of esports
Gamers8 Club Awards is a new rewards format to break down limitations, incentivize investment, and pave the way for unprecedented collaboration across the esports ecosystem.
- UK Social Hospitality Brand F1® Arcade Announces £30m Investment for Global Expansion
The rapid global growth of Formula 1 and the growth in gaming culture alongside the experience economy presents exceptional opportunities for F1 Arcade as it expands its unique hospitality concept worldwide.
- The Highly Anticipated Bitcoin Classic is Making Its Grand Entrance to Southwest Atlanta This Year, Bringing You the Ultimate Adult Basketball Tournament Experience
The winning team will receive a $30K bitcoin prize powered by Cash App, setting them up for success in the digital landscape. TBC aims to bridge the financial gap in minority communities using the decentralized and democratic nature of bitcoin.
- Baseball Icon Albert Pujols Named Official Global Ambassador for Baseball United
Baseball United, the first-ever professional baseball league focused on the Middle East and Indian Subcontinent, announced today that Albert Pujols, one of the greatest players in baseball history, would serve as the organization's official Global Ambassador.
- Shut Out the Stigma: Kansas City Royals release extended teaser for upcoming film about mental health and youth sports
"As a parent, I know first-hand that there is a delicate balance between motivating children to perform well and allowing them to just play sports. This program reminds our community to advocate for kids to find passion in playing the sports they love, without being scrutinized," said Sarah Tourville, VP, Chief Commercial and Community Impact Officer for the Royals.
- Ultravision LED Solutions Installs Largest LED Display Golf Simulator in Texas for Pro Golfer Bryson DeChambeau, Showcasing Patented Modular LED Display Technology
The golf simulator, powered by Ultravision's cutting-edge LED display panels, offers an immersive and lifelike golfing experience to enthusiasts and professionals alike.
- #WeRideTogether Launches "Preventing Misconduct in Sports: The Window Rule" PSA to Promote Transparent, Clear, and Safe Interactions Between Coaches & Athletes
"The Window Rule" also urges viewers to speak up for athletes and invites them to take the Coach Athlete Pledge. The Pledge, a commitment to maintaining healthy training environments, summarizes ten best practices to help ensure future generations of athletes have safe and positive experiences.
- Bat Around™ Brings Its Mixed-Reality "Sportstainment" to Omaha During College World Series, June 15-26
As part of the Omaha Baseball Village (OBV) from June 15-26, visitors and fans can test their skills and experience the gamification of swinging a bat. The Bat Around experience at the OBV will be open daily throughout the CWS and is free to experience on a first-come, first-served basis.
