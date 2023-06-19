The American Diabetes Association Commences its 83rd Scientific Sessions to Showcase Game Changing Diabetes Advances

Leading Diabetes Scientific Sessions Meeting Will Present Groundbreaking Data on Three Timely Tracks: Obesity Treatment, Cardiovascular Health and Latest in Diabetes Innovation

SAN DIEGO, June 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- On June 23, the American Diabetes Association® (ADA) will kick off the 83rd Scientific Sessions in San Diego, CA. The ADA's Scientific Sessions is the world's largest diabetes meeting, convening more than 12,000 leading physicians, scientists, and health care professionals from around the globe. The hybrid meeting will feature the latest scientific findings in diabetes, including more than 190 sessions and 2,000 original research presentations starting June 23 through June 26 at the San Diego Convention Center.

Diabetes is among the top ten leading causes of death in the United States, with more than 1.4 million new cases diagnosed each year . Over the past 20 years, the number of adults diagnosed with diabetes has more than doubled due to factors like increased obesity, weight gain and aging. During the annual meeting, the ADA is highlighting the latest cutting-edge advances in diabetes research and care. Among the key themes, you can expect:

Treatment of Obesity : Obesity impacts 42% of American adults and contributes to up to half of the new cases of diabetes each year . This year's meetings will feature several clinical studies addressing obesity treatment including: : Obesity impactsand contributes to. This year's meetings will feature several clinical studies addressing obesity treatment including: The presentation will take place Friday, June 23, 2023 from 2:00 - 2:15 PM PT

The symposium will take place Friday, June 23, 2023 from 3:45 - 5:15 PM PT .



The study will be simultaneously published in The Lancet .

The symposium will take place Sunday, June 25, 2023 from 4:30 - 6:00 PM PT .



The studies will be simultaneously published in The Lancet .

The symposium will take place Monday, June 26, 2023 from 1:30 - 3:00 PM PT .

Novel Solutions for Diabetes and Comorbidities: Heart disease is the leading cause of death in the United States and those with diabetes are twice as likely to have heart disease compared to those without. Presentations highlighting the intersection of cardiovascular health and diabetes include: Heart disease is the leading cause of death inand those withcompared to those without. Presentations highlighting the intersection of cardiovascular health and diabetes include: The late-breaking poster will be presented during the General Poster Session and ePoster Theater. The General Poster Session will take place Saturday, June 24 from 11:30 AM - 12:30 PM PT . The ePoster Theater will take place Saturday, June 24 from 5:40 PM - 5:50 PM PT . simultaneously published in JAMA and will be embargoed until 11:30 AM PT on Saturday , June 24. The embargoed full text study will be available from JAMA Media Relations ( mediarelations@jamanetwork.org ) on Thursday, June 22 . The study will beThe embargoed full text study will be available from JAMA Media Relations () on

The symposium will take place Monday, June 26, 2023 from 1:30 - 3:00 PM PT .

The symposium will take place Fri, June 23, 2023 from 3:50 PM - 3:55 PM PT .



The poster will be presented during the General Poster Session on Sunday, June 25 from 11:30 AM - 12:30 PM PT .

Innovation: To date, there is no cure for diabetes. It is ADA's mission to prevent and ultimately cure diabetes. The meeting will not only feature the latest clinical trials but will also include the opportunity for diabetes innovators to share their latest ideas that will help improve the outcomes of diabetes patients.

"The American Diabetes Association is energized to host attendees from all over the world in person and virtually to share the latest research, create a forum for discussion and ultimately positively impact diabetes care," said Robert Gabbay, MD, PhD, Chief Scientific and Medical Officer for the ADA. "The data being presented at this year's meeting will address the game changing medical advances in diabetes care to help physicians improve patient outcomes and daily quality of life."

Other notable topics and themes highlighted in the presentations at the 83rd Scientific Sessions include mental health, pediatric health, and health equity.

"I am grateful to the Scientific Sessions Planning Committee for putting together an outstanding, data-driven program," said Alice Y.Y. Cheng, MD, FRCPC, chair of the 83rd Scientific Sessions planning committee. "Given the broad range of research this year, any health care professional treating patients with diabetes or at risk for diabetes, and any researcher investigating the etiology, prevention, or management of this disease, can take away valuable key learnings for clinical practice, whether they attend in person or virtually."

