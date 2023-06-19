Gene Bio Medical Announces Significant Partnership with HI³ as part of the PREPARED Project

TORONTO, June 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - Gene Biotechnology Enterprises Ltd., also known as Gene Bio Medical, is excited to announce its strategic partnership with the Canadian Hub for Health Intelligence & Innovation in Infectious Diseases (HI³). This collaboration forms part of an ambitious initiative titled "Pandemic preparedness engaging primary care and emergency departments (PREPARED)."

The project is led by Dr. Andrew Pinto, Founder and Director of the Upstream Lab and Associate Professor at the University of Toronto. Gene Bio Medical has been invited by Dr. Pinto to partner on the commercialization and manufacturing aspects of the project, which aims to engage primary care and emergency departments across six provinces in Canada. With its four-pronged objective - integrating point-of-care tests, improving surveillance, linking patients to trials, and accelerating the creation of diagnostics - the project marks a significant step towards improving pandemic preparedness.

HI3, one of the five hubs evaluating R&D projects for the Canada Biomedical Research Fund (CBRF) and Biosciences Research Infrastructure Fund (BRIF), is a coalition of academic, hospital, research networks, industry, government, not-for-profit, and community partners, including the University of Toronto. Its mission is to collaboratively bolster Canada's biomanufacturing capacity to ensure a fast and coordinated response to future pandemics and infectious health threats.

The partnership highlights the unique value that Gene Bio Medical brings as a commercialization and manufacturing partner. With its significant contribution to the fourth objective of the project, Gene Bio Medical will accelerate the creation and deployment of innovative diagnostic solutions.

This partnership marks the third of its kind for Gene Bio Medical within the CBRF/BRIF program. The company continues to be sought out by leading R&D organizations, solidifying its reputation as a trusted partner for the commercialization and manufacturing of innovative medical solutions.

Jessica Hu, CEO of Gene Bio Medical, commented, "We're proud to collaborate with HI³ and contribute to the PREPARED project. Our continued involvement in initiatives under the CBRF/BRIF program demonstrates our commitment to advancing global health solutions."

About Gene Bio Medical:

Gene Biotechnology Enterprises Ltd., operating as Gene Bio Medical, is a leader in the field of biomedical commercialization and manufacturing. The company represents a "Made in Canada" opportunity for the manufacture of innovative medical products. As the primary commercial and biomanufacturing partner, Gene Bio Medical takes the lead in the pandemic preparedness for Canadian people. Their involvement in major research projects underlines their commitment to the development of ground breaking technologies and products that can positively impact global health.

Gene Bio Medical is a biotechnology innovator with demonstrated commercialization capability in the Life Sciences industry. As a fast-growing biomedical company with its own manufacturing lines, Gene Bio Medical collaborates with worldwide partners and universities to provide global healthcare professionals and customers with the latest leading-edge technologies that help improve health and quality of life, revolutionizing healthcare. The company has a mission is to provide the world with the best possible diagnostic solutions to enable them to diagnose and prevent potential health issues. Gene Bio Medical strives to be the market leader in providing high-quality, evidence-based, cost-effective, and reliable products that are accessible to everyone.

