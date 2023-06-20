Birthdays
Hyde Ibiza Offering Limited Preview This Summer Ahead of 2024 Opening

Published: Jun. 20, 2023 at 10:00 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago

Preview season bookings now open for high-spirited, bohemian hotel with multiple restaurants, pools and entertainment venues 

NEW YORK, June 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Hyde Ibiza, the first European hotel from the music inspired, boho-chic hospitality brand, is now accepting reservations for an eight week preview season starting August 15, ahead of the hotel's official opening in  spring 2024. Featuring terraces in every room, Hyde Ibiza combines beach  access to one of Ibiza's most Instagrammable hidden coves with a curated pool  scene, wellness programming and a foodie paradise.

Hyde Hotels, Resorts & Residences, part of the world-leading Accor group, today announced the first Hyde hotel outside of the United States, Hyde Dubai Business Bay, in close proximity to the iconic Burj Khalifa directly fronting the Business Bay canal and promenade. (PRNewsfoto/Hyde)(PRNewswire)

The calm waters of Cala Llonga bay provide an ideal backdrop for a getaway that  combines the pull of a compelling music and pool scene with wellness initiatives,  culinary adventures and a sense of community. During its 2023 preview season,  Hyde Ibiza hopes to bring a festival-inspired communal spirit to an island with  relatively few lifestyle hotels despite its reputation as a hotspot for music, culture  and tourism.

Summer of Hyde Preview Offer
Be the first to experience the bohemian getaway with a thriving pool scene, live  music, wellness programming, and bars and restaurants set against mountain  trails and the deep blue Balearic Sea with a limited preview offer including:

  • Up to 25% off room reservations
  • 50 € daily restaurant and bar credit
  • Complimentary daily breakfast per person

Spaces Where Anything Can Happen
The enticing public spaces of Hyde Ibiza are designed for social connections,  featuring three pools with bay views as part of the expansive Hyde Beach and  Bungalow pool bars as well as design elements such as an endless sofa in the  lobby and woven textile art that encourages you to linger and strike up a  conversation before finding a new adventure. Hyde Ibiza is a place for  discovering interesting pop-ups, collaborations with artists, partnerships,  attractive wellness options and a powerful musical program with the feeling that  anything can happen.

Terraces in Every Room + Amenities to Relax or Party 
The Spanish studios Beades and Cuarto Interior have created a design with a  relaxed approach incorporating custom millwork and artisan touches that convey  the immersive character of the island. Hyde Ibiza will have two buildings with five  floors, which will have total of 401 rooms for the 2024 season.

With a terrace in every room, the design encourages guests to connect with  nature through textures such as wood, fabrics, leather and ceramic details. Warm  colors and natural materials provide the perfect backdrop for guests to recharge  or entertain friends while preparing to head out at night. In turn, the suites will  have high quality materials and panoramic views over the picturesque bay of Cala  Llonga with spaces to live your best life, such as VIP, All Access and Headliner  accommodations, with two bedrooms with king size beds, living spaces, and two  terraces overlooking the Mediterranean.

A Global Table of Flavors
Using local produce and international flavors as its base, Hyde Ibiza will feature Cuyo, an all-day dining restaurant for savoring the essence of the Balearic  Islands and Hyde Beach a lounge style pool bar with music, cocktails and DJ  sessions. Guests will also have access to a bohemian lobby bar with spectacular  views, and more relaxed pool bar and a coffeeshop, all of which are shared with  the adjacent Mondrian Ibiza.

Alongside Hyde Ibiza, Mondrian Ibiza will also open in August for a preview  season. With 154 spacious guest rooms, Mondrian is known for its  groundbreaking design and progressive programming as a "must" destination for  locals or travelers. Mondrian is always at the heart of the most exciting cultural  scenes in the world, serving up innovation and creativity for everyone. Guests  are able to enjoy entertainment and dining across both properties.

ABOUT ENNISMORE
Ennismore is a creative hospitality company with a global collective of entrepreneurial and founder-built brands with purpose at their heart. It curates and manages unique properties and experiences in some of the most exciting destinations worldwide.

Founded in 2011 by entrepreneur Sharan Pasricha, Ennismore and Accor entered a joint venture in 2021 to create a new autonomous entity, with Accor holding a majority shareholding. Creating the world's fastest-growing lifestyle hospitality company, it brings together Ennismore's know-how in building brands with creative storytelling, design, and authentic experiences, with Accor's wealth of knowledge in delivering scale, network growth and distribution.

Under Sharan Pasricha, Founder & Co-CEO, and Gaurav Bhushan, Co-CEO, Ennismore comprises 14 brands - with 103 operating properties and a further 144 in the pipeline - and a collection of over 190 culturally relevant and diverse restaurants and nightlife destinations.

Ennismore puts innovation at the centre of everything it does, with four dedicated in-house specialist studios, which obsess every guest touchpoint, including Carte Blanched – a fully integrated F&B concept platform; a creative studio of interior and graphic designers; a digital product and tech innovation lab, and a partnerships and collaborations division.

Ennismore has been included in Fast Company's World's Most Innovative Companies lists in 2020 and 2021; ranked#29 in FT1000: Europe's Fastest-Growing Companies; and is part of FT Future 100 - the UK's fastest-growing businesses that are shaping the future of their sector.

The Ennismore brands: 21c Museum Hotel, 25hours Hotels, Delano, Gleneagles, Hyde, JO&JOE, Mama Shelter, Mondrian, Morgans Originals, SLS, SO/, The Hoxton, TRIBE and Working From.

ABOUT HYDE HOTELS, RESORTS & RESIDENCES
When Hyde Lounge opened in 2005, it transformed the Sunset Strip in Los Angeles  along with the concept of nightlife itself. Since that time, the brand has expanded to  include Hyde Hotels and Residences, Beach Clubs and more, inviting its followers to  enjoy a new kind of lifestyle. Hyde Hotels, Resorts & Residences currently located in  Miami, Hollywood, FL and Dubai, and upcoming openings in London, Ibiza, Mazatlan  and Hội An, are intuitively dialled into the desires of the in-the-know, their interests,  aspirations and tastes. This is a new kind of hospitality, grounded in the spirit of  discovery. Hyde is more than a brand, it's a state of mind.

Hyde Hotels, Resorts & Residences is part of Ennismore, a creative hospitality company  rooted in culture and community, with a global collective of entrepreneurial and founder built brands with purpose at their heart. Formed in 2021, Ennismore is a joint venture  with Accor, which holds a majority shareholding.

