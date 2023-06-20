SOUTH CAROLINA RED CROSS WORKERS VOTE TO JOIN TEAMSTERS

Teamsters Successfully Organize Two Red Cross Facilities in One Week

CHARLESTON, S.C., June 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Workers in the fixed collections unit at the American Red Cross facility in Charleston have voted to join Teamsters Local 509. These workers join manufacturing distribution technicians at Red Cross in Charlotte, N.C. who also voted to join the Teamsters this week.

"Congratulations to these hardworking men and women on their organizing victory," said Brian Clardy, President at Local 509. "Their essential work is instrumental in keeping communities across the state safe and healthy. We are glad they will now be covered by a strong union contract that reflects the important nature of their work."

"After hearing about the benefits of joining the Teamsters – from good pay to lunch breaks and quality health insurance – I was very interested," said Pattianne Burbage, apheresis collections specialist at Red Cross Charleston. "After meeting with Teamster organizers, it became clear that the Teamsters had Red Cross workers' best interest at heart and would fight for us to be treated fairly in the workplace."

In voting the join the Teamsters, these workers will join more than 1,800 other Red Cross workers represented by the Teamsters and immediately be covered by a National Master Agreement between Teamsters and the American Red Cross.

Teamsters Local 509 represents more than 5,000 working men and women in South Carolina. For more information, visit teamsterslocal509.org.

