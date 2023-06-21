Nestlé Health Science Collaborates with Royal Dairy Farm to Help Reduce Greenhouse Gas Emissions through U.S Dairy Net Zero Initiative

Collaboration Demonstrates that Dairy Can Be a Sustainable Source of Nutrition

HOBOKEN, N.J., June 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Nestlé Health Science, a leader in the science of nutrition, is collaborating with Royal Dairy farm in Washington state to help reduce greenhouse gas emissions through climate smart farming practices. Together, Royal Dairy and Nestlé Health Science are aligned on four key areas of environmentally-focused innovation—cow feed, manure management, renewable energy, and regenerative agriculture – to show how dairy milk can be a sustainable source of nutrition.

To help bring this sustainable source of nutrition to families, Royal Dairy joins Nestlé Health Science's family of dairy suppliers for Carnation Breakfast Essentials® nutritional powder drink mix, which is available at national retailers.

"Dairy farmers are experts who know their land and what will work on their farms best, but high costs and technological barriers mean many farmers need support transitioning to practices that can reduce greenhouse gas emissions," said Christiane Baker, Director of Sustainability U.S., Nestlé Health Science. "Royal Dairy is pioneering a comprehensive regenerative approach to dairy that helps reduce our carbon footprint while also supporting a more sustainable food system for all. We're proud to help Royal Dairy implement additional sustainable solutions that can better their business and the planet, and we look forward to exploring ways to expand this initiative in the future."

Royal Dairy's Sustainability Stewardship

Austin Allred and his family purchased Royal Dairy in 2016, which started its path to sustainability. The Allred family is on a path to incorporate even more practices that are sustainable and centered around their land and animals. Raised and trained as a fruit and vegetable farmer, Austin and his family understand the importance of nutrition and soil health in food production. Nutrient-rich manure improves soil health, which more efficiently grows feed for cows, which is then converted into nourishing milk for people. The farm's 10,000 cows produce more than one million gallons of milk per month.

"It has always been Royal Dairy's mission to produce food sustainably so we can take care of our land, our cows, and our families for years to come," commented Austin Allred, Founder, Royal Dairy. "My family and I are thrilled to partner with Nestlé Health Science and its brand Carnation Breakfast Essentials to advance our sustainability practices further and bring climate smart dairy to consumers throughout the country. We look forward to exploring new ways we can bring sustainable dairy products to more families."

U.S. Dairy Net Zero Initiative

The Nestlé Health Science and Royal Dairy collaboration is a part of the Dairy Scale for Good pilot, which aims to demonstrate practices and technologies that are sustainable, feasible, and economically viable on a commercial dairy farm.

This pilot is a key pillar of the U.S. Dairy Net Zero Initiative, which advances research, on-farm pilots and new market development, as an essential first phase to make sustainability practices more accessible and affordable to farms of all sizes and accelerate progress toward the industry's 2050 environmental goals.

"The industry collaboration behind the Net Zero Initiative means we are focused on finding and scaling solutions that work," said Karen Scanlon, EVP of Environmental Stewardship, Innovation Center for U.S. Dairy. "Through the extraordinary partnership with Royal Dairy and Carnation Breakfast Essentials, we will learn how food industry partners work together to lower barriers for greater emission reductions. What's more, we will broadly share lessons on how to support continuous progress while offering a nutritious and sustainable dairy choice for families."

Nourishing Potential with Carnation Breakfast Essentials®

When prepared with one cup of skim milk, Carnation Breakfast Essentials® Original Nutritional Powder Drink Mix provides 13 grams of protein—as much as two large eggs^—to help support growth while helping to build and maintain muscle. In addition, the product features key nutrients for immune and bone health, including vitamin C, vitamin D, and calcium.

"We believe in helping families start their day off right with a nutrient-packed drink while having the environment's best interest at heart," commented Mohini Joshi, Vice President, Nestlé Health Science U.S. "That's why we're working directly with dairy farms, like Royal Dairy, in our supply chain to help accelerate farmers' ability to reduce greenhouse gas emissions. This brings all of us closer to a climate smart future for dairy—a future where the taste you love can create good for generations."

Progress Toward a More Sustainable Future

Nestlé is working across its businesses and brands to help create a more sustainable future, a stronger and more responsible society, and a thriving economy.

Nestlé Health Science is making progress on reducing greenhouse gas emissions, sourcing ingredients that have significant nutritional value with minimal environmental impact, reducing virgin plastic use, and striving to make all packaging recyclable. In 2022, Carnation Breakfast Essentials® achieved B Corp Certification, showcasing its commitment to meeting high standards of social and environmental performance, transparency, and accountability.

To learn more about Nestlé Health Science, please visit www.nestlehealthscience.com. For more information about Carnation Breakfast Essentials®, please visit www.carnationbreakfastessentials.com. Find Carnation Breakfast Essentials® in the breakfast aisle at major retailers.

^Source-USDA FoodData Central: One large egg has 6.3 g protein.

About Nestlé Health Science

Nestlé Health Science, a leader in the science of nutrition, is a globally managed business unit of Nestlé. We are committed to redefining the management of health, offering an extensive portfolio of science-based consumer health, medical nutrition, pharmaceutical therapies, and vitamin and supplement brands. Our extensive research network provides the foundation for products that empower healthier lives through nutrition. Headquartered in Switzerland, we have more than 12,000 employees around the world, with products available in more than 140 countries. For more information, please visit www.nestlehealthscience.com.

About the U.S. Dairy Net Zero Initiative

The U.S. Dairy Net Zero Initiative (NZI) is a collaboration of dairy organizations and partners working to advance research and technology, on-farm pilots, and new market development to reduce the environmental footprint of farming. NZI is a collaboration led by the Innovation Center for U.S. Dairy and a collection of national dairy organizations, including Dairy Management Inc., the International Dairy Foods Association, Newtrient, the National Milk Producers Federation (NMPF), and the U.S. Dairy Export Council. Corporate and non-profit partners include Nestlé, Starbucks, Syngenta, the Nature Conservancy, among others. To learn more about the U.S. Dairy Net Zero Initiative, please visit www.usdairy.com/sustainability/environmental-sustainability/net-zero-initiative.

About Carnation Breakfast Essentials®

Carnation Breakfast Essentials® is a nutrient-packed breakfast drink providing 20% or more of the Daily Value for protein and 21 vitamins and minerals to help meet daily nutritional needs and fill nutritional gaps found in kids and teens. At Carnation Breakfast Essentials®, we understand that families have a busy life. At home or on-the-go, we provide a delicious breakfast drink option packed with 10 or more grams of protein plus vitamins and minerals in a convenient, ready to drink or powder format so your kids and family can start the day right! Carnation Breakfast Essentials® nutritional drinks are suitable for children 4 and up, teens and adults. Learn more at www.carnationbreakfastessentials.com.

