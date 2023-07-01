Kia America Posts Best-Ever First Half Sales In Company History

Fast-growing Kia's streak of consecutive year-over-year increases reaches 11 months

- Eight Kia models post year-over-year increases in the first six months of 2023

- Kia's electrified offerings up 40-percent over first-half 2022 total, with total SUV sales increasing by 25-percent

IRVINE, Calif., July 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Continuing momentum from 2022's record retail sales, Kia America set an all-time first half volume record of 394,333 vehicles, up 18-percent over the first-half of 2022. Kia's retail-only sales total for the past six months was 362,933, an increase of 17-percent over the first half of 2022. Kia closed the month of June with 70,495 total units, an 8-percent increase over the same period last year, marking the 11th straight month of year-over-year sales growth.

Eight Kia models posted year-over-year sales increases in the first half, including: Carnival (+74-percent); Seltos (+64-percent); Sportage (+37-percent); Soul (+26-percent); Forte (+20-percent); Telluride (+18-percent); Sorento (+10-percent) and Niro (+9-percent). In addition, sales of Kia's electrified models increased by 40-percent and sales of Kia's SUVs increased by 25-percent over the first six months of last year.

"Kia sales continue to accelerate as consumers respond very positively to Kia's enhanced lineup of rugged and capable SUV's, sporty sedans and innovative EVs," said Eric Watson, vice president, sales operations, Kia America. "As production continues to improve on models that were in short supply during the pandemic, we are seeing sales strength across our core SUV models with Sportage, Telluride, Sorrento and Seltos as well as the Niro, Soul and Carnival models all seeing year-over-year growth. And with launch of our flagship EV9 all-electric three-row SUV in the second half of the year, we expect to see continued momentum."

In addition to the monthly sales performance, Kia America announced several initiatives as well as significant industry awards that were bestowed on various models within Kia's world-class line-up, including:

Kia America was the only automotive company in the U.S. to be included on the influential TIME100 Most Influential Companies. TIME detailed how Kia America shed the brand's reputation as a value brand amid long-term electrification ambitions.

Kia America took home the highest number of J.D. Power U.S. Initial Quality Study awards for a brand in the J.D. Power 2023 U.S. Initial Quality Study (IQS). Four Kia nameplates took segment-best honors this year: Carnival (Minivan), Forte (Compact Car), Stinger (Midsize Premium Car, and Rio (Small Car). This is the fifth consecutive win for the Kia Forte in the Compact Car segment, making Kia the only brand to earn a J.D. Power Award in this segment for five years running.

U.S. News & World Report has awarded the 2023 Kia K5 " Best Car for Teens $25K to $30K ." These awards recognize vehicles that score well in dependability, reliability, crash prevention, and available features, which are all factors parents may consider while shopping for a vehicle for their teen driver. has awarded the 2023 Kia K5 "." These awards recognize vehicles that score well in dependability, reliability, crash prevention, and available features, which are all factors parents may consider while shopping for a vehicle for their teen driver.

The 2023 Kia Telluride was crowned "Favorite Family Vehicle" during the Midwest Automotive Media Association's (MAMA) annual Spring Rally. Over 100 automotive journalists descended upon Elkhart Lake's Road America in Wisconsin , where they evaluated nearly 90 vehicles on a variety of driving courses before voting for their favorites across seven categories.



MONTH OF JUNE YEAR-TO-DATE Model 2023 2022 2023 2022 EV6 1,458 2,567 8,328 12,568 Rio 2,180 2,986 14,196 14,918 Forte 10,330 9,299 62,061 51,806 K5 6,072 5,922 30,897 35,312 Stinger 642 713 4,554 5,163 Soul 5,202 4,954 34,747 27,608 Niro 3,165 1,723 19,325 17,666 Seltos 5,652 2,193 32,423 19,766 Sportage 13,917 14,153 71,889 52,356 Sorento 7,912 8,133 42,807 39,045 Telluride 9,534 9,186 55,284 46,893 Carnival 4,431 3,313 17,822 10,238 Total 70,495 65,142 394,333 333,340

Kia America – about us

Headquartered in Irvine, California, Kia America continues to top automotive quality surveys and is recognized as one of the 100 Best Global Brands. Kia serves as the "Official Automotive Partner" of the NBA and offers a range of gasoline, hybrid, plug-in hybrid and electrified vehicles sold through a network of over 750 dealers in the U.S., including several cars and SUVs proudly assembled in America*.

* The K5, Sportage, Sorento, and Telluride (excludes HEV and PHEV models) are assembled in the United States from U.S. and globally sourced parts.

