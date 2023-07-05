INX TO FACILITATE CONVERTIBLE CONCEPTS NORTH AMERICA'S (CCNA) SECURITY TOKEN OFFERING

NEW YORK and CALGARY, AB, July 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The INX Digital Company, Inc. (NEO: INXD, INXATS: INX, OTCQB: INXDF) ("INX"), a US-regulated broker-dealer, ATS, and transfer agent announced today that it will enable the primary capital raise and issuance of Convertible Concepts Corporation's CCNA Token, a digital security that offers U.S. accredited and international investors the opportunity to participate in the greener future of automotive transportation and logistics. With $15 million already raised, the SEC-regulated security token is available for a $2,000 minimum investment starting today.

INX MAKES HISTORY WITH THE LISTING OF THE WORLD’S FIRST SEC-REGISTERED DIGITAL SECURITY, COLLAPSES TRADING FEES (PRNewsfoto/INX Limited) (PRNewswire)

"As our 7th token offering on INX.One in less than a year, we're thrilled to welcome CCNA to our robust lineup of innovative companies looking to efficiently and securely raise capital leveraging the power of blockchain and tokenization," said Itai Avneri, Deputy CEO & COO of INX. "By democratizing alternative investments, investors from all over the world are able to benefit from the wealth of opportunities available through digital assets like the CCNA Token - especially in industries like the automotive and logistics industry, which is ripe for disruption."

Convertible Concepts solves the automotive transportation industry's big problem of single use equipment which leads to empty return trips of vehicle transporting trailers. These empty backhauls account for 42% of auto transport miles, 2 billion gallons of wasted diesel fuel and 22 million tonnes of avoidable CO2 emissions globally each year. Through ingenious convertible trailers, versatile freight boxes and software driven logistics solutions, CCNA fulfills a critical environmental need and is poised to become a market leading solution through ongoing discussions with leading automotive manufacturers.

"This problem is our opportunity, as we monetize normally empty miles reducing carbon footprint, improve efficiencies and help reduce the cost of the distribution of finished vehicles. All automotive stakeholders, including the customer, stand to benefit from Convertible solutions." Bill Pawluk, CEO, Convertible Concepts Corporation.

The CCNA token is offering its token holder group 40% of total CCNA profits in North America without a cap on ROI.

The INX.One platform is the only fully-regulated platform for listing and trading both SEC-registered security tokens and cryptocurrencies. INX.One offers a seamless and secure single point of entrance for institutional and retail investors to maximize opportunities to engage with digital financial instruments. It is also a true Token-as-a-Service (TaaS) platform designed for capital raise purposes – streamlining the entire issuance process by offering everything needed to quickly and easily issue a digital security token and to raise capital.

To learn more about INX, which continues to lead the industry in providing novel trading and capital raising financial instruments to enterprises and companies worldwide, which includes INX ONE visit https://www.inx.co/. For more information about the CCNA Token please visit https://invest.convertibleconcepts.com/ .

About INX:

INX provides regulated trading platforms for digital securities and cryptocurrencies. With the combination of traditional markets expertise and a disruptive fintech approach, INX provides state-of-the-art solutions to modern financial problems. INX is led by an experienced and dedicated team of business, finance, and technology veterans with the shared vision of redefining the world of capital markets via blockchain technology and a disciplined regulatory approach.

About The INX Digital Company, Inc.: INX is the holding company for the INX Group, which includes regulated trading platforms for digital securities and cryptocurrencies. The INX Group's vision is to be the preferred global regulated hub for digital assets on the blockchain. The INX Group's overall mission is to bring communities together and empower them with financial innovation. Our journey started with our initial public token offering of the INX Token in which we raised US$84 million. The INX Group is shaping the blockchain asset industry through its willingness to work in a regulated environment with oversight from regulators like the SEC and FINRA.

In addition to operating two regulated trading platforms for blockchain assets, INX's interdealer broker, I.L.S. Brokers, plans to offer non-deliverable cryptocurrency forwards to Tier-1 banks in the future. For more information, please visit the INX Group website here.

