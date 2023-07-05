The Rise of Source Management and the new UL Provisional Standard

ASCO Power Technologies and Consulting-Specifying Engineer are hosting a course on emerging source management trends featuring industry experts in critical power and applied safety science.

FLORHAM PARK, N.J., July 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Facilities are switching to a new way of power distribution for power resiliency and economic optimization. The new ASCO Power Technologies and CSE webcast titled "The Rise of Source Management and the New Underwriters Laboratories Provisional Standard" will describe the profound changes impacting electrical infrastructures today. The event will happen on July 12, 2023, at 1:00 PM CDT.

"We continue to see an acceleration in the adoption of Battery Energy Storage Systems (BESS) to support the economic optimization of Photovoltaic systems (Solar). With this investment comes the opportunity to provide highly sustainable resiliency – but that resiliency cannot come at the detriment of safety and reliability. As more buildings look to "battery first" as their emergency power system, the new UL provisional standard paves the way for safer and more efficient deployment of these sources," said Russell Senesac, Expert Product Owner at Schneider Electric.

The online event will feature some of the industry's top experts and thought leaders, including Russell Senesac, UL Solutions Principal Engineer Bryan Tatum, and CFE Media and Technology Content Manager Gary Cohen. With decades of experience under their belts, these experts will provide invaluable insight into what electrical systems engineers, technicians, and facility managers need to know to stay on top of the game.

By attending the course, attendees can:

Understand the major changes that electrical systems are undergoing

Learn market drivers for massive Battery Energy Storage System (BESS) adoption and why isolation is required for BESS resilience

Recognize the difference between isolation vs. transfer

Hear why a need for new UL listing for Isolation Switches is needed

Explore traditional use cases for an Isolation Switch

About ASCO Power Technologies

ASCO Power Technologies has provided power reliability solutions for more than 125 years. As part of Schneider Electric, ASCO Power offers industry-leading power source and load management solutions that maximize resilience and sustainability to solve emerging power challenges.

The firm designs, manufactures, services, and supports automatic transfer switches, power control equipment, and critical power management appliances. ASCO products serve mission-critical functions in data centers, healthcare facilities, telecommunication networks, commercial buildings, and industrial operations.

To learn more about any of ASCO's critical power products and services, call (800) 800 ASCO (2726), email CustomerCare@Ascopower.com , or visit www.ascopower.com. For the latest news and updates, sign up for the newsletter and follow ASCO Power on LinkedIn, Facebook, and Twitter.

