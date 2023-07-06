Chewsy Announces Exclusive Retail Partnership with Whole Foods Market for Immune Support and Peaceful Sleep Chewable Vitamins

NASHVILLE, Tenn., July 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Chewsy, a leading provider of innovative and delicious, candy style vitamin chews, is thrilled to bring Immune Support and Peaceful Sleep vitamins, exclusively to Whole Foods Market customers nationwide. These chewable vitamins deliver a complete blend of essential nutrients for the body and mind.

The Chewsy Immune Support chews are scientifically formulated with 6 powerful Supernutrients to keep your immune system running strong, all day, every day! Each chew is naturally flavored Tropical Cherry and contains key vitamins and minerals including Eldermune Elderberry, Vitamins A,C, & D, Zinc, and Selenium.

The Chewsy Peaceful Sleep chews support calmness and relaxation to help fall asleep faster and increase sleep time. Available in a Midnight Mint natural flavor, the Peaceful Sleep chews contain 3mg of Melatonin, L-Theanine, Chamomile, Magnolia Bark, and Lemon Balm.

"We are overjoyed to partner with Whole Foods Market who sets the standards of excellence for food retailers," said Chewsy Co-founder Sean Ross. "Whole Foods' values align perfectly with the Chewsy mission to provide high-quality supplements with clean and mindful ingredients that are not only effective but also enjoyable for our customers. This exclusive partnership allows us to reach a wider audience of health conscious consumers who prioritize their health and wellbeing and are looking for easy everyday essentials."

From taste to texture, both formulas stand out from traditional gummies or chewable vitamins as they feature a candy style that is bursting with juicy flavor but even juicer health benefits. Chewsy chews are individually wrapped for a convenient and on-the-go experience.

Immune Support and Peaceful Sleep are now available at Whole Foods Market. For more information about Chewsy visit ChewsyChews.com and Wholefoods.com.

About Chewsy Chews

A leading provider of high-quality chewable supplements. Chewsy chews taste like candy, but they're filled with scientifically validated nutrition. Because Chewsy chews are bigger than gummies, they can fit more nutrients in them and contain only 3 grams of sugar, and no gelatin. The chews are individually wrapped to be portable, sanitary, and mess-free in heat/warm weather. Chewsy products can be found at www.chewsychews.com, Target, Sprouts, Whole Foods, CVS, and Amazon.

