ATERIAN INVESTMENT PARTNERS ANNOUNCES CHARLES SIMMONS HAS JOINED ALLENTOWN AS CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER

NEW YORK and CORAL GABLES, Fla. , July 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Aterian Investment Partners ("Aterian"), a private equity firm, announces that Charles Simmons has joined its portfolio company Allentown, LLC ("Allentown", or the "Company") as Chief Executive Officer. Charles assumes the role as part of an executive transition, with John Coiro, Allentown's former CEO, transitioning to CEO Emeritus and remaining on the board.

Charles brings with him more than 25 years of leadership experience in the life sciences industry where most recently, he served as President and CEO of Thomas Scientific, a leading distributor of scientific and laboratory supplies, consumables, equipment, instruments, furniture, chemicals, and reagents. During his 12 years at Thomas Scientific, Charles guided the company through the successful integration of five companies and its acquisition by Broad Sky Partners from Carlyle. Prior to Thomas Scientific, Charles held a series of senior commercial roles at VWR International which has since been acquired by Avantor.

John Coiro, CEO Emeritus and Board Member of Allentown said, "It has been a privilege to serve as CEO and I look forward to my transition to CEO Emeritus and continued board role, supporting our M&A initiatives. We are excited about what Allentown has become today but we are even more excited about our future as we welcome Charles as our new CEO. Charles' extensive accomplishments, expertise, and invaluable knowledge will be instrumental in propelling Allentown to new heights. I am confident that under his guidance, Allentown will continue to push its product suite beyond the vivarium into adjacent laboratory consumables, supplies, and other product offerings within the broader laboratory and life sciences space."

"I am honored and excited to join Allentown as the new CEO," commented Charles. "Allentown has established itself as the North American leader in vivarium solutions, and I am committed to advancing our mission of serving renowned biomedical research facilities around the globe. I look forward to collaborating with Allentown and Aterian as we continue our evolution as a world-class organization and expand our total addressable market in the broader biomedical pre-clinical research industry."

Brandon Bethea, Co-Founder and Partner of Aterian, and Daniel Phan, Managing Director said, "We are delighted to welcome Charles as the new CEO of Allentown. Charles is an accomplished CEO and has successfully guided private equity backed companies through substantial periods of growth. We believe Charles, paired with our management team and board members, collectively provide significant levels of executive talent to drive our organic growth and M&A focused strategic priorities. All of us at Aterian are thrilled as Allentown enters this new chapter under Charles' leadership."

About Aterian Investment Partners

Aterian Investment Partners is a private equity firm that invests in industry-leading, middle market businesses. In collaboration with management, Aterian supports investments throughout an organization, from people to processes, equipment, technology, and social governance, among others. With offices in New York and Florida, Aterian has raised cumulative equity commitments of more than $1.5 billion since its founding in 2009.

For more information, please visit http://www.aterianpartners.com

About Allentown

Allentown was family-founded in 1968 by the Coiro family with its origins in manufacturing animal housing solutions for the local concentrated Northeast academic research institutions. Today, Allentown has expanded to become a one-stop shop for equipment and solutions to the pre-clinical biomedical research and broader life sciences sectors, with a focus on vivarium solutions. Allentown now has a global reach and serves customers ranging from academic research institutions, pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, private laboratories, governmental research institutions, contract research organizations and everywhere in between.

For more information, please visit https://www.allentowninc.com

