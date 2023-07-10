eBay Expands Vault Offering for Collectors with New Submission Service for Trading Cards

Collectors can now submit graded trading cards valued at $250+ from their personal collections directly - regardless of where they were purchased - to the eBay vault

SAN JOSE, Calif., July 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, eBay, one of the world's top destinations for collectibles, announces a new trading card submission service for the eBay vault . Collectors, investors and professional sellers can now submit eligible graded cards valued at $250+ directly to eBay's state-of-the-art facility and digital marketplace. The new service expands eligibility for the eBay vault beyond cards directly purchased on the marketplace, and also covers graded autograph, relic, and patch cards.

Trading cards are increasingly viewed as an alternative asset class, and the ability to buy, list, sell and transfer ownership instantly is crucial for collectors who want to maximize price realization and build portfolios. With eBay's new submission service, collectors can easily send an individual card – or their entire collection – to the eBay vault, for specialized long-term storage, expert third-party authentication, and streamlined transactions.

""We know collectors – from those newer to The Hobby to professional sellers – all want to manage their high value trading card portfolios with complete confidence through fast, seamless transactions," said Gene Cook, VP of Global Collectibles at eBay. "The eBay vault is backed by nearly 28 years of leadership in the collectibles category, and our new submission service delivers easy and secure buying, selling and storage for collectors to excel in the fast-paced world of sports collecting."

The new submission service builds upon eBay's advanced suite of collecting tools and capabilities, including Price Guide , eBay Collection , Image Scan and Authenticity Guarantee , which all support easier and smarter trading card transactions.

How eBay Vault Submission Works

The eBay vault is a 31-thousand-square-foot, world-class facility, and home to some of the rarest and most-coveted trading cards – including a 1952 Bowman Mickey Mantle PSA 10 and a Magic: The Gathering 1993 Black Lotus BGS 9.5. With physical protection, including 24/7 surveillance, biometric authentication systems and intrusion detection systems, card owners trust that their assets are secure, while temperature and humidity controls maintain the pristine condition of these prized items. Additionally, all employees who work in the eBay vault undergo C-Suite-level background checks and are experts in working with high-value collectibles.

To start the submission process, collectors should follow these steps:

eBay.com/vaultsubmissions . Collectors can choose to send cards by mail, or drop off in-person. Graded cards, and graded autograph, relic, and patch cards valued at $250+ are eligible. Visit. Collectors can choose to send cards by mail, or drop off in-person. Graded cards, and graded autograph, relic, and patch cards valued at $250+ are eligible.

Input submission details using the eBay app, a web-based form, or via spreadsheet – whichever method is easiest and accommodates the volume of cards being submitted.

Cards from multiple categories (sports trading cards, collectible card games or non-sports trading cards) can be shipped in one submission.

Review and confirm submission details. There are no submission fees in 2023.

Follow the instructions for packaging and shipping, or for drop-off.

Track the submission progress online with regular order confirmation, shipping confirmation, and authentication update emails along the way.

Supporting the Collecting Community

This summer, eBay is engaging with the trading card community at events across the country, to empower rookie and experienced collectors alike to make better buying, selling and trading decisions, and ultimately grow The Hobby.

Collectors Camp: Building on a successful event in Brooklyn during the NBA Draft, eBay is hosting its second Collectors Camp in Seattle on July 10 and 11, timed to MLB All-Star week. The camp features a series of intense training activities that help card enthusiasts build world-class collections using eBay's collecting tools and services.

The National Sports Collectors Convention: From July 26-30 , collectors can, for the first time, bring their vault-eligible cards to eBay's booth (#761) to fast-track submissions from their personal collections directly to the eBay vault.

Gen Con: From Aug 3-6 , eBay will be present at the largest and longest-running tabletop gaming convention in North America , with exclusive artist signings and giveaways.

eBay Trading Cards Fast Facts

Trading cards (which include collectible card games, non-sports and sports cards) continues to be one of the top collectibles categories at eBay.

Popular cards sent to the eBay vault include the icons of sport – Stephen Curry , Mike Trout , Tom Brady and Michael Jordan , as well as vintage cards, such as Jackie Robinson and Ty Cobb , and growing interest in MVPs such as Nikola Jokić and Shohei Ohtani .

Pokémon cards were searched more than 3,000 times an hour on the marketplace, globally, in 2022.

About eBay

eBay Inc. (Nasdaq: EBAY) is a global commerce leader that connects people and builds communities to create economic opportunity for all. Our technology empowers millions of buyers and sellers in more than 190 markets around the world, providing everyone the opportunity to grow and thrive. Founded in 1995 in San Jose, California, eBay is one of the world's largest and most vibrant marketplaces for discovering great value and unique selection. In 2022, eBay enabled nearly $74 billion of gross merchandise volume. For more information about the company and its global portfolio of online brands, visit www.ebayinc.com.

