Trash Butler Receives Strategic Investment from TZP Group

NEW YORK, July 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- TZP Group ("TZP"), a multi-strategy private equity firm, announced today its strategic investment in Trash Butler, LLC ("Trash Butler" or the "Company"), a leading national provider of tech-enabled doorstep valet trash and recycling solutions designed for multi-family apartment communities.

Founded by Omar Soliman and Nick Friedman and headquartered in Tampa, Florida, Trash Butler's solutions enable residents to enjoy an eco-friendly amenity and an opportunity for a greener, more sustainable lifestyle. Trash Butler offers a value-added technology platform, professional and highly-trained team members and experienced leadership, rigorous quality control measures, and a strong commitment to providing the highest quality client experience and relationships.

"We were immediately impressed with Trash Butler's strong track record of growth, excellent reputation for quality service, and exceptional management team," said Erin Edwards, TZP Partner. "The Company's unique value proposition for property managers, asset managers, communities, and residents, combined with their national footprint and scale creates significant opportunities for growth, and TZP is thrilled to partner with Nick, Omar, and the entire Trash Butler team for this next phase of expansion."

"With TZP Group's support, we look forward to building upon the well-established market position and excellent reputation that Trash Butler is known for," said Trash Butler Co-Founder Nick Friedman. "We are excited to work with a partner that not only has deep experience in scaling high-growth businesses but also shares our core values and commitment to our culture, team members and clients." Omar Soliman, Trash Butler Co-Founder added, "the Trash Butler team is very excited to partner with TZP Group for this next chapter in the company's evolution and journey."

Erin Edwards led the transaction for TZP with support from Ken Esterow, Choon Woo Ha and Nandu Mandalap. Greenberg Traurig LLP and Trenam LLP provided legal counsel to TZP and the Company, respectively. Lazard Frères & Co., LLC served as the financial advisor to Trash Butler for the transaction.

Trash Butler is the second largest doorstep valet trash and recycling amenity solution provider in the country, serving the multi-family apartment industry, student housing, and condo communities. They are a purpose-driven, values-based, socially conscious, tech-enabled, and results-obsessed enterprise that helps increase apartment asset NOI, asset values, and seeks to help make residents' and property management's lives easier. Learn more about Trash Butler at www.trashbutler.com

TZP Group, a multi-strategy private equity firm managing approximately $2 billion across its family of funds, is focused on control, growth equity, and structured capital investments in consumer products and services, technology, and business services companies. Founded in 2007, TZP targets companies with solid historical performance and sustainable value propositions and aims to be a "Partner of Choice" for business owners and management teams. TZP seeks to invest primarily in closely held, private companies in which the owners desire to retain a significant stake and partner with an investor with complementary operating and financial skills to accelerate company growth, increase profitability, and maximize the value of their retained stake. TZP leverages its investment professionals' operating and investment experience to provide strategic and operational guidance and is dedicated to long-term value creation. For more information, please visit www.tzpgroup.com.

