Cunard launches 2024 Event Voyages program

VALENCIA, Calif., July 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Set sail with some of the greatest talents in gastronomy, art and entertainment next year, as Cunard announces its renowned Event Voyages for 2024.

Cunard's flagship Queen Mary 2 plays host to four of the seven newly launched themed voyages, offering guests an unbeatable experience to cross the Atlantic in style, while a further three take place on board Queen Elizabeth as she navigates Australia and Japan in early 2024.

Back by popular demand in June is "London Theatre at Sea," an eight-night Eastbound Transatlantic Crossing of musical theatre in partnership with the Olivier Awards, with whom Cunard proudly partners every year in London. This unique crossing features immersive acting workshops, fascinating behind the scenes talks and award-winning performances, curated by Julian Bird OBE.

Also returning in November 2024 is "Literature Festival at Sea," where book lovers can absorb themselves in seven days of inspiring literary events on this westbound Transatlantic Crossing, curated by the programming team of The Times and The Sunday Times Cheltenham Literature Festival, with whom Cunard also partners each year. Each "Literature Festival at Sea" features more than 20 acclaimed authors, with past headliners including Ian Rankin, Victoria Hislop and Simon Armitage.

New for 2024 is a unique opportunity to celebrate history in the making, as Cunard's flagship Queen Mary 2 embarks on her 400th Transatlantic Crossing in August from New York to Southampton – a journey that remains as iconic today as it was in 1840, when Cunard's history began.

2024 also marks the 15th anniversary of Cunard's spectacular National Symphony Orchestra voyages, brought to you by the eminent maestro Anthony Inglis. Guests will be able to rehearse with the choir by day and enjoy classical concerts in the Royal Court Theatre by night, on board this unique nine-night Eastbound Transatlantic crossing via Newport and Boston in October.

Queen Elizabeth hosts the first-of-its-kind Sporting Greats & Wellness Voyage in January 2024, which offers sports fans the chance to sail with some of Australia's most iconic sporting superstars, including legendary cricketer Brett Lee and celebrated golfer Karrie Webb, as well as Amanda McLaren, owner of the eponymously named British luxury car company.

The Great Australian Culinary Voyage, also on Queen Elizabeth in January, promises to be an unforgettable foray into the world of food and wine, including special guest and award-winning chef Karen Martini taking over The Steakhouse at The Verandah.

The extraordinary Big Band Ball voyage in May sees dance and music lovers from all over gather to celebrate the magnificent Swing era, in between exploring the enticing ports of Japan on this nine-night circumnavigation. Special guests include internationally acclaimed vocalist, pianist and songwriter, Joe Stilgoe.

"Cunard's Event Voyages offer far more than just stand out performances. Each is expertly curated to offer our guests unique opportunities to immerse themselves into theme or occasion, meeting and hearing from world-renowned leaders in their fields, many with interactive workshops and a programme of activities and performances to choose from throughout the day and evening," said Matt Gleaves, VP Commercial, Cunard North America. "And of course, all offered with the luxurious backdrops of the Cunard Queens and all while enjoying the signature touches you can always look forward to with Cunard."

2024 Event Voyages schedule:

Queen Mary 2:

London Theatre at Sea (M417), Eastbound Transatlantic, 15-23 June 2024

Queen Mary 2's 400 th Transatlantic Crossing (M426), Eastbound Transatlantic, 23-30 August 2024

Anthony Inglis and the National Symphony Orchestra's 15 th Anniversary (M432A), Eastbound Transatlantic, 4-13 October 2024

Literature Festival at Sea (M436), Westbound Transatlantic, 13-20 November 2024

Queen Elizabeth:

Great Australian Culinary Voyage (Q402), Southern Australia , 5-12 January 2024

Sporting Greats & Wellness Voyage (Q407), Southern Australia , 13-30 February 2024

Big Band Ball (Q416), Japan , 5-14 May 2024

Please note: speakers and activities are subject to change. Some activities may incur an additional charge.

About Cunard

Cunard is a luxury British cruise line, renowned for creating unforgettable experiences around the world. Cunard has been a leading operator of passenger ships on the North Atlantic, since 1840, celebrating an incredible 183 years of operation. A pioneer in transatlantic journeys for generations, Cunard is world class. The Cunard experience is built on fine dining, hand-selected entertainment and outstanding service. From five-star restaurants and in-suite dining to inspiring guest speakers, the library and film screenings, every detail has been meticulously crafted to make the experience unforgettable. Destinations include Europe, the Caribbean, the Far East and Australia.

There are currently three Cunard ships, Queen Mary 2, Queen Elizabeth and Queen Victoria and a fourth ship, Queen Anne, will enter service in 2024. This investment is part of the company's ambitious plans for the future of Cunard globally and will be the first time since 1999 that Cunard will have four ships in simultaneous service. Cunard is based at Carnival House in Southampton and has been owned since 1998 by Carnival Corporation & plc. www.cunard.com (NYSE/LSE: CCL; NYSE:CUK).

