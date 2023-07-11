THE STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP WILL SEE LEADING FOOD AND BEVERAGE BRANDS PEPSI, GATORADE, AND LAY'S COLLABORATE WITH EA SPORTS TO DELIVER ENTERTAINMENT EXPERIENCES CENTERED AROUND THE NEW EA SPORTS FC GAME.

NEW YORK, July 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, PepsiCo® has announced a new multi-year global partnership with EA SPORTS making three of its flagship brands - Pepsi, Gatorade, and Lay's - proud new partners of the hotly-anticipated football gaming property, EA SPORTS FC.

PEPSICO® FORGES GLOBAL PARTNERSHIP WITH EA SPORTS FC™ TO HELP DELIVER FAN-FIRST FUTURE OF FOOTBALL (PRNewswire)

Through this partnership, which is born out of a mutual ambition to shape the future of football fandom, PepsiCo is proud to champion and support EA SPORTS FC. The strategic agreement will see both parties collaborate to deliver gaming experiences that create moments of joy for modern football fans, and it allows PepsiCo to further develop its rich heritage within the football entertainment space, forming part of its overarching business strategy to deliver engaging fan experiences and activities that unite the realms of football, music, and gaming.

Global ambassadors from PepsiCo's lucrative roster of football talents - such as Vini Jr (Brazil and Real Madrid) and Leah Williamson (England and Arsenal) - and will feature in forthcoming activations, including entertainment crossovers, in-game integrations, and on-pack promotions that will grant fans access to exclusive experiences and must-have in-game rewards. The partnership will also provide a platform to further collaborate on existing PepsiCo initiatives, encouraging participation in football and gender equality in the sport.

Adam Warner, Head of Global Sports and Partnerships at PepsiCo, commented: "EA SPORTS is an iconic brand in the realm of football and has revolutionized fan engagement. With PepsiCo's history and extensive involvement in football and entertainment, our brands are uniquely positioned to push the boundaries of football fandom. This partnership enables us to reach football fans and communities worldwide, and to provide them with experiences that elevate their connection to the beautiful game."

David Jackson, Vice President of Brand at EA Sports FC, added: "For years, PepsiCo's brands have been delivering memorable moments for football fans, and we're energised to incorporate that rich heritage into our own experiences as we set forth on this remarkable journey with EA SPORTS FC. We're proud to partner with PepsiCo to create more unmissable experiences that will undoubtedly captivate fans of the World's Game."

With an illustrious track record of working with prominent names and entities in sports and entertainment, PepsiCo boasts a rich history in football, making it the ideal food and beverage partner for the exciting new EA SPORTS FC brand. More information and activities will be revealed soon; fans can stay updated and join the conversation by following PepsiCo on Instagram and Twitter.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo products are enjoyed by consumers more than one billion times a day in more than 200 countries and territories around the world. PepsiCo generated more than $86 billion in net revenue in 2022, driven by a complimentary beverage and convenient foods portfolio that includes Lay's, Doritos, Cheetos, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Mountain Dew, Quaker, and SodaStream. PepsiCo's product portfolio includes a wide range of enjoyable foods and beverages, including many iconic brands that generate more than $1 billion each in estimated annual retail sales.

Guiding PepsiCo is our vision to Be the Global Leader in Beverages and Convenient Foods by Winning with pep+ (PepsiCo Positive). pep+ is our strategic end-to-end transformation that puts sustainability and human capital at the center of how we will create value and growth by operating within planetary boundaries and inspiring positive change for the planet and people. For more information, visit www.pepsico.com, and follow on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, and LinkedIn @PepsiCo.

About Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ: EA) is a global leader in digital interactive entertainment. The Company develops and delivers games, content and online services for Internet-connected consoles, mobile devices and personal computers.

In fiscal year 2023, EA posted GAAP net revenue of approximately $7.4 billion. Headquartered in Redwood City, California, EA is recognized for a portfolio of critically acclaimed, high-quality brands such as EA SPORTS FC™, Battlefield™, Apex Legends™, The Sims™, Madden NFL, Need for Speed™, Titanfall™, Plants vs. Zombies™ and F1®. More information about EA is available at www.ea.com/news.

EA, EA SPORTS, EA SPORTS FC, Battlefield, Need for Speed, Apex Legends, The Sims, Titanfall and Plants vs. Zombies are trademarks of Electronic Arts Inc. John Madden, NFL, FIFA and F1 are the property of their respective owners and used with permission.

