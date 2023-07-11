Pure Storage Enables Leading French University Hospital to Accelerate Critical Healthcare Data, Modernize Storage Infrastructure to Improve Patient Care

SANTA CLARA, Calif., July 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Pure Storage® (NYSE: PSTG), the IT pioneer that delivers the world's most advanced data storage technology and services, today announced that University Hospital Centre of Saint-Etienne, one of the leading university hospitals in southeast France, is leveraging its portfolio - including FlashArray™, Pure1®, and its Evergreen® architecture - to secure and accelerate access to critical data in order to improve overall patient care and business continuity.

www.purestorage.com (PRNewsFoto/Pure Storage) (PRNewswire)

Customer Challenge:

The University Hospital Centre (CHU) of Saint-Etienne is a public institution that specializes in healthcare, research, and teaching, providing a variety of patient care to people in the region, ranging from pediatrics and maternity care to heart surgery and radiation treatment.

As CHU Saint-Etienne increased its data footprint, its legacy storage technologies - a mix of aging disk storage - struggled to meet growing capacity needs, taking up a great deal of space and threatening availability due to regular breakdowns.

Faced with growing demands and limited space, the hospital needed to modernize its IT infrastructure, which serves as the foundation for all of its patient systems. As a result, CHU Saint-Etienne worked with partner Axians to shift its legacy infrastructure to Pure Storage, replacing approximately 70 units of legacy hardware with just six units contained in two Pure Storage FlashArray systems, meeting the organization's space constraint requirements.

Customer Impact:

Pure Storage provides CHU Saint-Etienne the availability, security, and performance it needs to both scale and improve patient care, while enabling easy maintenance for its small IT team. Benefits include:

Modernized, Efficient Storage Infrastructure: With Pure Storage FlashArray, CHU Saint-Etienne has significantly reduced its power consumption while increasing storage capacity by 50% compared to its legacy storage environment. The increased capacity enables the hospital's IT team more flexibility to shift workloads and increase demand as needed, providing a future-proof foundation to scale with patients.

Reduced Time Spent on Storage Management: Pure Storage's Pure1 AI-driven management platform enables CHU Saint-Etienne to reduce administrative time with an easy-to-use interface that simplifies storage management and allows new IT team members to get up to speed quickly. Additionally, the Pure Evergreen architecture further simplifies management with seamless, non-disruptive upgrades to existing controllers, eliminating downtime for the hospital.

Enhanced Data Protection and Greater Availability: Using Pure Storage SafeMode Snapshots in FlashArray, CHU Saint-Etienne can now secure its storage environment with fast recovery of data that has been inadvertently deleted, making it easier to comply with data retention requirements. Snapshots, along with ActiveCluster™ active-active replication across the FlashArray systems, help to minimize the impact of cyberattacks. Pure Storage thus reinforces CHU Saint-Etienne's business continuity plan by helping to deliver greater availability.

Improved Application Performance: The new Pure Storage infrastructure dramatically improves application performance for CHU Saint-Etienne, reducing latency from around 17 milliseconds to under a millisecond in most use cases. Staff and clinicians can access data faster and provide a better quality of care to patients and other users of the hospital.

Executive Insight:

"Moving our legacy storage environment to Pure Storage was one of the best decisions we could have made as an IT team. Not only does Pure Storage deliver unrivaled performance and management capabilities that meet our data storage needs, but it enables us to truly secure and scale sensitive and business-critical data to meet growing patient demands, ultimately helping us deliver better care across the region." – Samuel Pelissier, IT Infrastructure and Operation Manager, CHU Saint-Etienne

"We're supporting CHU Saint-Etienne to power the healthcare of tomorrow. Data is central to delivering better patient outcomes and faster diagnosis and our solutions enable the University Hospital in this regard. Not only are we meeting CHU's needs and positively impacting patients' lives, we're also supporting sustainability for the public sector organisation in greatly reducing its data centre footprint." - Hugues Hueze, Country Manager France, Pure Storage.

Learn More:

About Pure Storage



Pure Storage (NYSE: PSTG) uncomplicates data storage, forever. Pure delivers a cloud experience that empowers every organization to get the most from their data while reducing the complexity and expense of managing the infrastructure behind it. Pure's commitment to providing true storage as-a-service gives customers the agility to meet changing data needs at speed and scale, whether they are deploying traditional workloads, modern applications, containers, or more. Pure believes it can make a significant impact in reducing data center emissions worldwide through its environmental sustainability efforts, including designing products and solutions that enable customers to reduce their carbon and energy footprint. And with a certified customer satisfaction score in the top one percent of B2B companies, Pure's ever-expanding list of customers are among the happiest in the world. For more information, visit www.purestorage.com

Analyst Recognition

Leader in the 2022 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Primary Storage

Leader in the 2022 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Distributed File Systems & Object Storag e

Connect with Pure

Blog

LinkedIn

Twitter

Facebook

Pure Storage, the "P" Logo, FlashArray, ActiveCluster, Pure1, Evergreen and all Pure Storage product and service names mentioned are trademarks or registered trademarks of Pure Storage in the US and / or other countries. All other trademarks or names referenced in this document are the property of their respective owners.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Pure Storage