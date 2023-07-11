Sydney Sloan Joins Drata as Chief Marketing Officer

Sloan brings more than 25 years of experience delivering transformative growth in B2B SaaS companies

SAN DIEGO, July 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Drata , a continuous security and compliance automation platform, today announced the appointment of Sydney Sloan as the company's first ever Chief Marketing Officer (CMO). Sloan will oversee global marketing at Drata to help market and brand leadership, fuel customer engagement, and accelerate the company's commitment to delivering value to its over 3,000 customers.

Sloan is an expert in spearheading and executing successful global marketing strategies while building world class teams for high growth SaaS companies. She most recently served as CMO of Salesloft where she helped scale the company over 10x in three and a half years. Sloan also held senior leadership and advisory roles at Adobe, Alfresco, Marketo and Demandbase. At Drata, Sloan will lead efforts to continue integrating and elevating go to market strategies that drive revenue and customer growth.

"It's no surprise Drata has solidified itself as an outstanding market leader in compliance automation; our tangible customer-centric values have been a striking differentiator," said Sydney Sloan, CMO of Drata. "I'm looking forward to amplifying that success as we continue our global expansion and reach even more companies looking to automate their security and compliance program."

"Sydney's wealth of executive-level experience, paired with a deep sense of commitment to company culture and the customer experience is the perfect fit for Drata's values and aspirations," said Adam Markowitz, Drata Co-Founder and CEO. "I'm confident that her leadership will play a significant role in propelling Drata to the next level."

Drata is the world's most advanced security and compliance automation platform with the mission to make compliance effortless and accessible. With Drata, thousands of companies streamline over 14 compliance frameworks—such as SOC 2, ISO 27001, GDPR, and more—through continuous, automated control monitoring and evidence collection, resulting in a strong security posture, lower costs, and less time spent preparing for annual audits. The company is backed by ICONIQ Growth, GGV Capital, Alkeon Capital, Salesforce Ventures, Cowboy Ventures, S Ventures, Leaders Fund, Okta Ventures, SVCI, SV Angel, Intuit Ventures, and many key industry leaders. For more information, visit drata.com .

