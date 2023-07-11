The new racket franchise incorporated player feedback to perfect the final version

CHICAGO, July 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Wilson Sporting Goods Co. today announces its newest racket franchise, Shift™. Developed within WILSON LABS, Wilson's storied innovation arm, the racket went through a three-phase testing process incorporating feedback from key athletes and consumers across the globe.

WILSON RELEASES SHIFT v1, ADDING TO ITS LEADING ASSORTMENT OF PERFORMANCE TENNIS RACKETS (PRNewswire)

"At Wilson, innovation is a driving force in all that we do," said Jason Collins, Global General Manager of Wilson Racquet Sports. "Getting player insights from our global tennis community on the Shift prototype earlier this year has allowed us to launch an even more remarkable racket. We're excited to have players experience this revolutionary spin technology."

The WILSON LABS team set out to produce a racket with intense spin and power, and after extensive testing, the final version is now available. The highly innovative, patent-pending, ARC 3D frame technology optimizes lateral bending like no racket ever before. That, paired with best-in-class stability, provides players with the ability to hit heavy spin.

Wilson obtained key insights from Shift prototype testing that resulted in three modifications:

Wilson altered the balance point of the Shift 99 to increase the swing weight and adjust the sweet spot location higher on the frame.

The Shift 99L version of the racket was added (expected to launch Sept. 1 ) to offer a model for players needing a lighter option.

Athletes loved the design, so Wilson kept the overall arctic ice design, and color-shifting, prism texture.

Shift v1 will be available on wilson.com and in-stores beginning Friday, July 14. Pricing for the Shift v1 99 and Shift 99 PRO is $269, and the Shift v1 99 L is available for $249. For more information, please visit wilson.com or follow @wilsontennis #ShiftV1 on social.

About Wilson

Chicago, USA-based Wilson Sporting Goods Co., a subsidiary of Amer Sports Corporation, is the world's leading manufacturer of high-performance sports equipment, apparel, footwear and accessories. The Company brings more than a century of innovation, history and heritage across many sports including Racquet Sports, Baseball, Softball, Football, Basketball, Volleyball, Soccer and Golf.

In Racquet Sports, Wilson is a global leader in tennis, padel, racquetball, badminton and pickleball. The brand also offers Wilson Sportswear inclusive of lifestyle and performance apparel for all to live like an athlete. Leveraging player insights to create products that push equipment and apparel innovation into new territories, Wilson empowers athletes at every level to perform at their best. Visit www.wilson.com for more information.

