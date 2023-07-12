Goal Solutions is Revolutionizing Transparency and Risk Management in Structured Finance

A reporting portal that presents complex data in a visually intuitive and interactive manner, providing investors with a comprehensive view of structured product portfolio performance.

SAN DIEGO, July 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- In response to the prevailing challenges faced by investors in the structured finance industry, Goal Solutions has unveiled an innovative solution, the Lucidity reporting and analytics portal. This advanced portal aims to address the long-standing problem of limited visibility and inadequate trend analysis in securitizations and warehouses, enabling investors to make more informed decisions and mitigate risks effectively.

Traditional reporting practices often fall short in providing comprehensive visualizations and crucial insights across key aspects of securitizations and warehouses. This lack of visibility makes it exceedingly difficult to identify emerging trends and potential risks, resulting in missed warning signals that catch investors off guard.

Lucidity offers a game-changing value proposition by providing transparent and interactive access to warehouse and securitization reporting. With its user-friendly interface investors can seamlessly navigate and drill down into the data, gaining deep insights into their portfolios. Leveraging decades of structured finance experience and an expert data science team, the Lucidity portal comes with a standardized set of charts ensuring a reliable and robust foundation. Moreover, clients have the flexibility to customize the portal to incorporate specific enhancements based on their unique requirements.

Matt Myers, President and CEO noted, "Reporting for securitizations and warehouses is not frequently visualized across the most critical aspects which makes easily identifying trends and risks often very challenging. Lucidity provides transparent visualized access to warehouse and securitization reporting that is both comprehensive and interactive. Leveraging our expert data science team and decades of experience reporting for structured finance investors we have built a cutting-edge tool to navigate the complexities of structured finance reporting."

Goal Solutions delivers comprehensive and customizable Loan Servicing, Master Servicing, and SPV Administration solutions. Driven by technology, data science, and industry expertise, Goal is a strategic partner for insurance companies, originators, hedge funds, private equity companies, banks, credit unions, and other financial stakeholders across the entire lending lifecycle. Learn more about the Goal family of companies at www.goalsolutions.com.

