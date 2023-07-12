KIOTI Introduces Diesel-Powered Mowers to Expanding Turf Care Line

Introducing KIOTI's cutting-edge ZXD Series: Power and precision for professional landscapers and large property owners

WENDELL, N.C., July 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- KIOTI Tractor, a division of Daedong-USA, Inc., is proud to announce its latest innovation with the arrival of the highly anticipated ZXD Series. This all-new lineup consists of two models, the ZXD61 and ZXD71, making history as the company's first-ever diesel mowers. Designed for efficiency, precision and power, this new series brings customers a tough, durable mower with proven performance to make quick work of any lawn.

Unmatched Durability

Setting the ZXD Series apart is the control and consistency that comes from KIOTI's vertical integration. The ZXD Series features a 1.2L KIOTI diesel engine with direct drive transaxles. This allows the machine to be operable without the use of a drive belt. This addition brings the same reliability and performance KIOTI tractor operators have come to know and respect to diesel zero-turn mowers. The ZXD61 and ZXD72 are equipped with a heavy-duty frame, a shaft-driven reinforced seven-gauge fabricated steel deck and semi-pneumatic front casters, to create one of the heaviest machines in their class. These machines are built to effortlessly tackle challenging terrains, ensuring rapid completion of landscaping projects with exceptional results day in and day out.

"I'm excited to bring our legendary diesel engines to our ZTR lineup," said Steven Benedict, turf care product line manager. "This will give customers access to KIOTI's excellent durability in a diesel zero-turn mower offering. The diesel mowers are designed like our tractors – hard-working, dependable and easy to use."

Enhanced Operator Comfort

KIOTI understands the importance of operator comfort during long hours of operation, which is why the ZXD Series offers best-in-class operator comfort. A premium rubber isolated three-inch suspension seat, paired with an articulating front axle, provides smooth operation over rough terrain. With the push of a pedal and turn of a dial, the hydraulic deck lift and height selector dial allow operators to effortlessly change and select the deck height. These premium features come standard and provide operators with reduced fatigue and a more enjoyable mowing experience all day long.

Service Simplified

Most routine service items and major components featured in the ZXD61 and ZDX72 can be easily reached. Operators can easily gain access to the top of the deck, fuel filter, pumps, motors and engine, allowing for quick fluid checks and top offs. The exceptional serviceability features in the ZXD Series offer quick and easy routine maintenance, minimizing down time and maximizing productivity.

Remarkable Performance

The ZXD Series is equipped with a 1.2L KIOTI diesel engine, dual fuel tanks with an impressive combined capacity of 17 gallons and top speeds of 11 mph. These machines effortlessly tackle large terrains with ease, ensuring rapid completion of landscaping projects with exceptional results. With 61- and 72-inch deck sizes that offer top-tier cut quality, these commercial-grade mowers empower operators to achieve immaculate results.

The new ZXD Series is available now at KIOTI dealerships across the United States and Canada.

To learn more about the new models, contact your local dealer or visit KIOTI.com.

About KIOTI Tractor

For more than 35 years, KIOTI Tractor has been supplying tractors in the 22-110 horsepower range to the U.S. and Canadian markets. Today, the company offers a full line of compact tractors, utility vehicles, and zero-turn-radius mowers for both residential and commercial use and is expanding into compact construction. Headquartered in Wendell, N.C. and with additional distribution centers in Texas and Canada, KIOTI is committed to providing equipment that is durable, reliable and easy to use. KIOTI customers benefit from an extensive and growing dealer network that's dedicated to superior customer service across North America. For more information on KIOTI or KIOTI products, please visit your authorized KIOTI Tractor dealer or go to KIOTI.com.

