EUROPEAN WAX CENTER ANNOUNCES 1,000TH CENTER OPENING

Following strong Q1 net new center growth of 11.9% across 45 states, European Wax Center will celebrate the opening of its 1,000th center on July 18th, 2023 in Louisville, Kentucky

PLANO, Texas, July 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- European Wax Center, Inc. (NASDAQ: EWCZ), the largest and fastest-growing franchisor and operator of out-of-home waxing services in the United States, is proud to celebrate the milestone opening of its 1,000th center in Louisville, Kentucky - Fern Creek on July 18, 2023. Located at 7714 Bardstown Road, Suite 105, in Louisville, KY 40291, this location marks the 5th center for European Wax Center franchisee Mark Mick. European Wax Center's executive leadership team, led by CEO David Berg, will host the official ribbon cutting. Members of the local community will also be joining in the celebration, with 13 local business vendors confirmed to be on-site, in addition to special celebrity guest, actress, American country music singer, New York Times Best Selling author, and host of hit podcast "Whine Down with Jana Kramer," Jana Kramer, who will help mark this momentous occasion.

European Wax Center, Inc. (PRNewsfoto/European Wax Center) (PRNewswire)

"Opening our 1000th center is an incredible milestone for European Wax Center, and is a direct reflection of our best-in-class franchise business model and our goal of delivering an unparalleled experience for both guests and associates," said David Berg, CEO of European Wax Center. "We are deeply grateful to our dedicated team, passionate franchise partners, and loyal guests who have propelled us toward this achievement. Since 2004, we've built a leading personal care brand that revolutionized out-of-home hair removal, and we look forward to continuing to expand our footprint as we work towards our goal of delivering at least 3,000 European Wax Centers over the long-term."

"As a long-time resident of Louisville and a European Wax Center franchisee since 2014, opening the 1,000th center is a very special and emotional occasion for me," said Mark Mick, European Wax Center franchisee. "While many businesses were forced to close doors during the COVID-19 pandemic, I was able to expand with four new centers throughout the Louisville, Kentucky and Jeffersonville, Indiana areas. My history with the company is proof that this concept can thrive in big cities and smaller markets alike because waxing at European Wax Center truly is for every body."

To support this milestone opening, Mr. Mick is proud to make a donation to Family Scholar House, a Louisville, Kentucky-based nonprofit organization whose mission is to end the cycle of poverty and transform the community by empowering families and youth to succeed in education and achieve life-long self-sufficiency. Director of Community Engagement Deja Jackson will accept the donation at the ribbon cutting ceremony. In addition, local businesses, including Amore Skincare, Clean Eatz, Focus Rehab, Island Tan, Medspa 810, Neora, Sugar Fiends Cookie Company, Taylor Lee Comfort, The Zen Zone, Touchstone Jewelry, Travel by Tara, Weight Within, 502 and 812 Hemp will be partnering with European Wax Center to offer discounted and customized services between 2:30 and 4:30 pm CT.

European Wax Center is grateful to the associates and guests who have supported the company since its beginning. By leading with its values – We Care About Each Other, We Do the Right Thing, We Delight our Guests, and We Have Fun While Being Awesome – European Wax Center will continue to deliver an unparalleled 360-degree guest and associate experience while dominating the out-of-home waxing industry with even more locations nationwide in the months and years to come.

About European Wax Center, Inc.

European Wax Center, Inc. (NASDAQ: EWCZ) is the largest and fastest-growing franchisor and operator of out-of-home waxing services in the United States. European Wax Center locations perform more than 22 million services per year, providing guests with an unparalleled, professional personal care experience administered by highly trained wax specialists within the privacy of clean, individual waxing suites. The Company continues to revolutionize the waxing industry with its innovative Comfort Wax® formulated with the highest quality ingredients to make waxing a more efficient and relatively painless experience, along with its collection of proprietary products to help enhance and extend waxing results. By leading with its values – We Care About Each Other, We Do the Right Thing, We Delight Our Guests, and We Have Fun While Being Awesome – the Company is proud to be Certified™ by Great Place to Work®. European Wax Center, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas. In 2022 its network of 944 centers in 45 states generated sales of nearly $900 million. For more information, including how to receive your first wax free, please visit: https://waxcenter.com.

