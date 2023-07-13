Patient Discovery Announces Steering Committee Dedicated to Reducing Disparities in Cancer Care

Nationally recognized champions for health equity named as inaugural members.

BOSTON, July 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Patient Discovery , a leader in using patient-centered data to advance equitable health outcomes, recently announced the inaugural members of the company's new Connecting Life to Care Steering Committee. This group will be focused on improving care access and outcomes for all cancer patients. Committee members were selected for their decades of experience and leadership in driving action on equitable healthcare.

Connecting Life to Care is a nationwide initiative that aims to advance equity in cancer care by using patient-generated data to develop industry-wide standards that measure gaps, interventions, and outcomes. Focused on collaborative action, the initiative is bringing together leaders from across the healthcare industry to establish and share data-driven best practices that will help drive policy change and inform legislative decisions at the local, state, and national levels.

The cross-disciplinary steering committee includes preeminent health equity leaders who will bring their collective experience throughout the healthcare ecosystem to achieve the initiative's bold mission.

Members of the Connecting Life to Care Steering Committee include:

April Mims , Vice President of Public Policy at hims & hers, licensed New York attorney, and former Director of Public Policy at Lyft , Vice President of Public Policy at hims & hers, licensedattorney, and former Director of Public Policy at Lyft

Anabell Castro Thompson , Senior Vice President at Suvida Healthcare, Nurse Practitioner, fellow of the American Academy of Nursing and the American Association of Nurse Practitioners, and former Senior Vice President of Health Equity at Equality Health Senior Vice President at Suvida Healthcare, Nurse Practitioner, fellow of the American Academy of Nursing and the American Association of Nurse Practitioners, and former Senior Vice President of Health Equity at Equality Health

Dr. Kelli Tice , Chief Health Equity Officer and Vice President of Medical Affairs at GuideWell , Chief Health Equity Officer and Vice President of Medical Affairs at GuideWell

Dr. Irene Dankwa-Mullan , Affiliate Professor at the Milken Institute School of Public Health, George Washington University , Chief Health Officer at Marti Health, and former Chief Health Equity Officer at IBM Watson Health Affiliate Professor at the Milken Institute School of Public Health,, Chief Health Officer at Marti Health, and former Chief Health Equity Officer at IBM Watson Health

"These leading voices in health equity will enable the Connecting Life to Care initiative to accelerate nationwide progress on how we understand and address disparities in cancer care," says Shelby Chamberlain, Chief Strategy Officer and co-founder at Patient Discovery. "They will provide the governance and expertise this initiative needs to develop authentic solutions that benefit all patients."

Powering the Connecting Life to Care initiative is Patient Discovery's Equitable Care Platform , which empowers diverse patient populations to reflect on and communicate appointment priorities, health-related social needs, treatment concerns and preferences with their providers. This approach removes the administrative burden of discovery from care teams already stretched thin and delivers a new, standardized data set that measures the prevalence of health-related social needs, the efficacy of interventions, and in the future the impact on medical outcomes and total cost of care.

About Patient Discovery

Patient Discovery's mission is to turn equitable care into a reality by transforming the patient voice into a new generation of actionable data and real-world intelligence that helps identify, understand, and solve patient needs and deliver true, whole-person care. By leveraging a purpose-built technology platform to generate patient-powered insights on care priorities, health-related social needs, treatment concerns and preferences, we advance health equity, and ensure that patients are listened to, heard, and supported at every touchpoint in their care journey.

