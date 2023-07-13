Tria Federal Announces Michael Cosgrave as Chief Operating Officer

ARLINGTON, Va., July 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Tria Federal (Tria), the leading middle-market IT and Advisory services provider delivering future-forward digital transformation solutions to Civilian, Defense, Health, and Intelligence agencies across the federal sector, today announced that Michael (Mike) Cosgrave has been named Chief Operating Officer.

A dynamic, strategic, growth-focused leader with a history of senior executive positions in private equity‐backed, public, and investor‐owned companies, Mike brings more than 25 years of professional experience to his role leading day-to-day administrative and operational functions across the Tria enterprise. Prior to joining Tria, Mike served as President and COO of AceInfo, LLC (a Dovel Company), as well as a Partner at Guidehouse and COO of The Swift Group. He has also served in executive roles at CACI, Six3Systems and ManTech International.

A graduate of The American University with an MBA in IT Management from George Mason University, Michael is also a Veteran of the US Navy, where he served as an officer.

"I am so pleased to welcome Mike to this critical role in our organization," said Tim Borchert, Tria CEO. "As Tria's new COO, Mike will act as both a collaborative business partner and a change agent with the executive leadership team leading day‐to‐day execution, shaping and enhancing operational practices, and developing an operational cadence that will enable the business to scale quickly and improve top‐ and bottom‐line performance across the organization."

"I am truly excited to be joining Tria in this role," said Cosgrave. "I was immediately drawn to this team's passion for service, culture of innovation and continuous process improvement, and depth of experience delivering mission-elevating outcomes for its customers. I believe Tria is uniquely positioned for explosive growth across the federal sector and I look forward to being a part of the company's future trajectory."

About Tria Federal

Launched in March 2023, Tria Federal (Tria) is the premier middle-market IT and Advisory services provider delivering digital transformation solutions to federal agencies. With a future-forward vision and a mission rooted in service, Tria bridges capability gaps to transform the business of government.

Tria's core capabilities include Digital Advisory Services; Cyber, Privacy & Threat Detection; DevSecOps; Data Science, Automation & Analytics; IT Infrastructure & Modernization; Intelligence Engineering & Operations; Financial Transformation; Electronic Health Record (EHR) Integration & Implementation; and Health IT, Research, Development & Informatics.

For more information about Tria, please visit triafed.com.

