Facemoji Keyboard Launches 2023 Global State of Emoji Report

Report reveals the classic emoji remains a beloved means of creative self-expression as well as the rising trend of animated emoji stickers

SUNNYVALE, Calif., July 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Facemoji Keyboard today published its 2023 State of Emoji Report to celebrate World Emoji Day on July 17. The report highlights a notable change in the No. 1 most-used emoji and for the first time includes Argentina's flag among the top 20.

Key findings about emoji usage include:

The Loudly Crying Face overtook the long-time favorite Face with Tears of Joy as the #1 most-used emoji globally.

Lionel Messi finally taking home the gold in the 2022 World Cup was a moment felt around the world, and it pushed Argentina's flag all the way into the top 20.

European countries such as Spain , France , the U.K ., Italy and Russia all have the Partying Face in their top 10, suggesting a return to a festive mood post-pandemic.

The Face with Tears of Joy, the Loudly Crying Face, the Red Heart, the Rolling on the Floor Laughing, and the Pleading Face all remained in the top five this year, proving that while we all appreciate options, we always end up going back to our favorites.

Whether crying from laughter or straight up crying, the top three emoji all featured tears.

Canada was the only country to have a piece of clothing in its top 10 – with the pants emoji coming in at #2.

The Skull ranks among the top 10 in Canada , the U.K ., and the U.S. – all English-speaking countries.

With emoji becoming a popular fixture in messaging, the more creative users started looking for new avenues to infuse even more joy and excitement into their messaging, specifically with emoji stickers which bring emoji to life with animation.

"Emoji are a staple in our digital and cultural landscape," said Natalia Lin, product lead at Facemoji Keyboard. "Our State of Emoji Report reveals how emoji have become a beloved form of creative self-expression for individuals worldwide. They continue inspiring us to create fun emoji-centric content."

The data in this report covers global emoji usage habits of Facemoji Keyboard's Android and iOS users between June 2022 and June 2023. Emoji rankings in this report reflect global overall emoji usage frequency by app and by country – displaying data from Argentina, Brazil, Canada, France, Great Britain, India, Indonesia, Italy, Mexico, Russia, Spain, Thailand, and the United States.

