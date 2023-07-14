TEAMSTERS STRIKE HITS SANTA CLARITA AMAZON WAREHOUSE AMID PRIME WEEK

Palmdale Amazon Workers Picket Nine Facilities During ULP Strike

SANTA CLARITA, Calif., July 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- During Amazon's busy Prime Week rush, striking Amazon delivery drivers and dispatchers from Palmdale, Calif., extended their picket line to a nearby Amazon warehouse in Santa Clarita, Calif., (DPS5) today, to demand the e-commerce giant stop its unfair labor practices. The growing strike will continue until Amazon reinstates the unlawfully terminated Palmdale employees, recognizes the Teamsters, respects the contract negotiated by the workers, and bargains with the Teamsters Union to address low pay and dangerous working conditions.

"Amazon needs to respect the rights and dignity of the workers who wear its uniforms and deliver its packages," said Rajpal Singh, a striking Amazon driver. "I work for a trillion-dollar company, but every week I ask myself if I'll have enough food for my children and grandchildren. We are on strike to stop Amazon's unfair labor practices and we are going to keep fighting until we get what our families deserve."

Amazon drivers and dispatchers began their unfair labor practice strike at an Amazon delivery station in Palmdale, Calif., on June 24. They have picketed nine Amazon warehouses around the country during their three-week strike, including facilities in California, New Jersey, Connecticut, Massachusetts, and Michigan.

"Since this strike started on June 24, these Amazon workers have remained united in pursuit of fair pay and safe jobs," said Victor Mineros, Secretary-Treasurer of Teamsters Local 396 in Los Angeles. "Despite Amazon's illegal refusal to recognize their union or engage in bargaining, the community and fellow workers in this industry have consistently shown unwavering support. Millions of Teamster members stand shoulder to shoulder, with firm resolve, supporting their brothers and sisters at Amazon. Together, we are resolute in holding this corporate criminal accountable for its treatment of their workers."

The 84 workers in Palmdale joined Teamsters Local 396 and bargained a contract with Amazon's Delivery Service Partner (DSP), Battle-Tested Strategies (BTS), in April. Despite the absolute control it wields over BTS and workers' terms and conditions of employment, Amazon has refused to recognize and honor the union contract. Instead, Amazon has engaged in dozens of unfair labor practices in violation of federal labor law, including terminating the entire unit of newly organized workers.

"I shouldn't have to sell plasma to make ends meet for my family. I shouldn't have to keep delivering packages after being bitten by a dog on my route," said Arturo Solorzano, a striking Amazon driver. "We organized a union to protect ourselves, but Amazon has broken the law and refused to respect our rights. Our movement is growing, and we are going to win the good jobs that we need and all Amazon workers need."

Amazon drivers in Palmdale organized with the Teamsters to protect their safety in extreme temperatures, which regularly exceed 100 degrees Fahrenheit during Palmdale summers. Their Teamster contract guarantees the rights of workers to drive safe equipment and refuse unsafe deliveries. Making the contract's protections a reality will require an overhaul of Amazon's exploitative labor practices.

