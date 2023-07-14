Vision China studies influence of ancient culture on modern world

CHAOYANG, China, July 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Chinese and foreign officials and experts at the Vision China event in Chaoyang, Liaoning province, on July 13.

The Vision China event, jointly organized by the National Cultural Heritage Administration, China Daily and the Publicity Department of the Communist Party of China Liaoning Provincial Committee, was held on July 13 in Chaoyang, Liaoning province.

Themed "Tracing the origins of Chinese civilization and passing it on to future generations", the event invited Chinese and foreign experts engaged in archaeological and historical research, civilization studies and cultural heritage protection to share insights on Hongshan Culture, the development of world civilization, and cultural inheritance and innovation.

At a symposium on cultural inheritance and development on June 2, President Xi Jinping, who is also general secretary of the CPC Central Committee, summarized five prominent features regarding Chinese civilization — consistency, originality, uniformity, inclusiveness, and peacefulness.

Li Qun, director of the National Cultural Heritage Administration, called for in-depth study and implementation of Xi's guidance on cultural heritage work at the event.

"We will deepen our research in key programs, including projects engaged in tracing the origins of Chinese civilization, systematically reveal the discoveries of ancient Chinese society and its historical development patterns," Li said.

Hongshan Culture was a Neolithic culture renowned for its exquisite jade. In the early 1980s, a team of archaeologists discovered the Niuheliang site dating back 5,000 to 5,500 years in Chaoyang, marking a milestone in the study of Hongshan Culture.

Liu Huiyan, head of the publicity department of the Liaoning Provincial CPC Committee, said the great discovery of Niuheliang not only expanded the scope of archaeological study of ancient Chinese history from the Yellow River Basin to the western region of the Liaohe River Basin, but also extended the recorded history of Chinese civilization by 1,000 years, providing real archaeological evidence about the more than 5,000-year-old Chinese civilization.

Qu Yingpu, publisher and editor-in-chief of China Daily, highlighted the important historical references provided by Hongshan Culture for modern development, and vowed to expand communication platforms, create high-quality and multimedia products featuring Chinese culture, and promote exchanges and mutual learning among world civilizations.

"We will stay firmly rooted in Chinese culture. We will collect and refine the defining symbols and best elements of Chinese culture and showcase them to the world," he said.

