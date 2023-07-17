Asia Innovations Group Utilizes Google Products to Reshape the Social Industry

SINGAPORE, July 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Asia Innovations Group (ASIG) has driven industry progress by developing innovative products and forging partnerships with cutting-edge technology companies worldwide. ASIG has worked with Google in various aspects since 2017 and utilizes its intelligent Speech-to-Text and Translate technology, reCAPTCHA, and AI-powered digital marketing solutions to expand ASIG's product portfolios.

As a leading mobile social company, ASIG serves over 600 million users in over 150 countries and regions worldwide. To accelerate the adoption and maturity of AI technologies in its products and business operation, ASIG leverages Google Cloud's artificial intelligence (AI) technologies for pioneering advancements. Uplive, the ASIG's flagship social product and a frontrunner in the metaverse and AI-powered live streaming, has integrated Google AI technologies into its platform, including Google Speech-to-Text and Translate technology, reCAPTCHA security service, and AI-powered Google digital marketing solutions.

Google's Speech-to-Text and Translate technology is helpful for Uplive in facilitating communication between streamers and users who speak different languages by providing a real-time translation of spoken language. Through this innovative feature, users across the globe can interact with users who don't speak their language, vastly expanding the pool of people with whom to engage. This is one of the many ways ASIG uses technology to facilitate meaningful human connection.

By enhancing the detection of security threats and minimizing risks, reCAPTCHA security service not only assists Uplive but also aids users in safeguarding themselves against attacks and fraud. The integration of reCAPTCHA has improved user experience and fostered a friendly social environment for streamers and users on the Uplive platform.

By leveraging Google AI-powered App Campaigns and Google Analytics 4 and upgrading its bidding strategy, ASIG can better reach relevant audiences with its ads. Within two months, ASIG reduced its advertising costs by 50% while increasing conversions by 18%.

"Our long-term collaboration with Google stands as a strong testament to ASIG's unwavering commitment to driving innovation in the social industry," said Ouyang Yun, Chairman and CEO of ASIG. "With Google AI tools and APIs, we're excited to continue pushing the boundaries of what's possible and help make online social interactions healthier, safer, and more enjoyable for everyone."

Asia Innovations Group (ASIG) is a leading mobile social company across emerging markets. As of December 31, 2022, ASIG served over 600 million registered users located in over 150 countries and regions worldwide. It has built a comprehensive and diverse portfolios it seeks to achieve its mission of enriching people's lives worldwide through innovative and enjoyable live social products that foster meaningful human connection. ASIG operates in eighteen offices around the globe that offer deep local market knowledge across all major emerging markets to augment the company's cutting-edge technology and scalable global infrastructure. ASIG's portfolio includes leading apps such as Uplive, the global live video platform, CuteU and Lamour, the dominant dating apps in global emerging markets, as well as other fast-growing voice and game-based live social apps.

