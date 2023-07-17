Deep Water Point & Associates Names Brooke Smith New CEO

MCLEAN, Va. and ANNAPOLIS, Md., July 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Deep Water Point & Associates (the "Company"), a federal management consulting, advisory, and growth firm and portfolio company of Renovus Capital Partners, today announced it has named Brooke Smith as its Chief Executive Officer. Mr. Smith joins Deep Water Point & Associates from Salesforce, where he served as the Vice President of Business Development and Strategy. He succeeds Deep Water Point & Associates Founder Howard Seeger, who has led the Company for almost 19 years.

"I am proud of what we have accomplished at Deep Water Point & Associates over nearly two decades and equally excited about our bright future," said Howard Seeger. "Brooke is a seasoned executive with extensive experience in operations and market growth strategies. He is an ideal executive to usher Deep Water Point & Associates into its next phase and we are pleased that he will lead our growing team."

"We are thrilled to welcome Brooke as CEO of Deep Water Point & Associates," said Grayson Harcourt, Principal at Renovus Capital. "Brooke's expertise in operations and strategic growth will be a huge asset to the Company as it continues to grow and serve clients in the Federal market. We are grateful for Howard's leadership and vision over the years and are excited to have him join the Renovus family as an Operating Partner."

"I am honored to have the opportunity to lead Deep Water Point & Associates and to help accelerate the continued expansion of our client base of federal government-focused businesses," added Mr. Smith. "I look forward to upholding Howard's legacy and deep commitment to a high-quality work product and customer service, as well as to supporting and leading our impressive and hardworking team."

Prior to Salesforce, Mr. Smith held various positions at Throughline, Inc., where he most recently served as Chief Growth Officer. He also held roles at Xerox, QinetiQ North America, TKC Communications, and a number of other federally-focused services firms earlier in his career. In each role, he oversaw significant growth strategy development and execution, and contributed to significant operational success. Mr. Smith holds a bachelor's degree in industrial technology from the University of Southern Maine.

Deep Water Point & Associates (DWPA) offers a unique combination of government and industry expertise to help businesses succeed in the federal market. The comprehensive range of services offered by DWPA includes business development, capture and proposal, transaction advisory, strategy and management consulting, and market intelligence. The business is composed of over 450 former senior government and industry executives, with experience in the Federal Civilian, DOD, Intelligence Community, and Health and Life Sciences markets.

