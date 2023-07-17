ecozy Portable Ultra-Compact Dishwasher Emerges as the Future of Mobile Dishwashing for Camping, RV and Apartments

IRVINE, Calif., July 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ecozy, a global leading home appliance brand, has announced the launch of the company's latest portable ultra-compact dishwasher that is packed with a wide array of features designed to maximize convenience and versatility without compromising on functionality and performance. This dishwasher does not require professional installation and can be placed anywhere for instant use. It delivers an unparalleled portable dishwashing experience for van-lifers, campers, and apartment dwellers, emerging as the future of portable dishwashers.

ecozy Portable Ultra-Compact Dishwasher (PRNewswire)

With a compound annual growth rate of 8.2%, the global dishwasher market is projected to swell to 51.4 billion by 2027. As the dishwasher is taking the central role among the kitchen essentials, smaller ware-washing machines are catching the eyes of city households, boaters, and RV-ers whose living spaces are limited. The expanding demand for mobile countertop dishwashers has opened up a new venue for innovation where manufacturers are pushing the boundaries of design and technology. Compact and portable dishwashers are being fitted with advanced, smart features, and eco-friendly functions, reshaping the way people clean dishes on the go.

On top of its space-and-fashion-conscious design, ecozy combines energy-efficient technology with advanced deep-cleaning solutions to craft the ecozy portable dishwasher, an ENERGY STAR-certified home appliance, that promises low water consumption, as well as exceptional performance on par with full-size counterparts. The product unlocks new possibilities for customers who want to make the best use of their home spaces, offices, or other small spaces in outdoor activities such as RVs, camping, and boating. Consumers now can enjoy 10% off by using the code 105QUH2W until July 23rd.

Functionality lies at the core of the ecozy portable dishwasher's design language. It features five preset programs to cover daily dish-cleaning chores, and users can customize their dishwashing experience to minimize time and power consumption. The dishwasher has a spacious interior that can accommodate most household dishes and a 5L integrated water tank that can be filled manually or by connecting to a water supply. This feature not only provides convenience but also helps to save water. Compared to hand washing, which may require around 25L of water per wash, the dishwasher's built-in water tank and efficient water usage make it a more water-saving option. The touch panel provides quick access to wash programs, and the transparent door offers a direct view of the washing progress.

Furthermore, the ecozy portable dishwasher has an extra dry function to address the common issue of wet dishes after running the dishwasher. The internal heating system eliminates moisture, with an automated ventilation system ensuring dishes remain clean for up to three days. In addition, the dishwasher's heavy wash cycle mode operates at a high temperature, ensuring that tough stains, unwanted smells, and bacteria are removed from the kitchenware, providing a thorough and hygienic cleaning process.

Design with sustainability in mind, ecozy portable dishwasher is built to empower users for green living as an environmentally friendly kitchenette companion that saves both water and electricity. The dishwasher is extremely efficient in water usage compared to hand washing, and as an ENERGY STAR certified home appliance, it has passed rigorous technical review and testing for power consumption, delivering better quality while reducing energy bills.

The ecozy portable dishwasher has garnered rave reviews from Amazon customers. Hundreds of positive comments have been heaped upon its streamlined installation process, pocket-friendly price point, and excellent quality. Many have also cited its portability, versatility, and sustainability to be standout features, making it an ideal option for camping and road trips, with one customer saying it is his "new champion of dishwashers," and another calling themselves "a happy owner of this small but mighty and quiet running portable dishwasher."

The ecozy portable dishwasher is now available to purchase on Amazon at the retail price of $388.99, and customers can take advantage of the summer sales to enjoy 10% off by using the code 105QUH2W until July 23rd. Powerful, energy-efficient, and unique in its compact and portable design, this latest offering of ecozy leads the innovation of mobile dishwashing solutions, bringing greater convenience, health, and comfort to global users.

About ecozy

ecozy is a leading company in the home appliance industry, dedicated to creating dream homes that transcend boundaries. A "dream home" is something we strive to create around us. A special place, not limited to where we were born, grew up, or lived in, but a destination for the soul-a warm and cozy shelter, protected from the elements, full of love and laughter.

At ecozy, we remain steadfast in our core beliefs, including rejoicing in hope and remaining resolute during difficult times. We understand that creating dream homes is not just about providing shelter, but it is about creating a sanctuary for the soul - a warm and cozy space, full of love and laughter.

To transcend boundaries, that is why ecozy was born.

