QLM Launches First Quantum Gas Lidar Product for Continuous Methane Emissions Monitoring

QLM's Comprehensive Solution Combines High-Performance Lidar Gas Imaging with a Complete SaaS Cloud Platform

CARDIFF, Wales, July 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- QLM Technology Ltd, developer of a revolutionary emissions measurement and quantification technology, has announced the commercial launch of both Quantum Gas Lidar and the QLM Cloud, an analytics platform for analyzing and managing associated emissions data. QLM's patented Quantum Gas Lidar (QGL) is unique in the marketplace, combining leading-edge quantum photonics detection technology, telecom tunable lasers and robust lidar to achieve detailed, 360 degree images of equipment up to 200m away and any associated methane emissions, with exceptional accuracy. The resulting gas lidar images are analyzed and stored, and significant emissions events and related analysis are reported through the QLM Cloud. The combined solution of QGL hardware and QLM Cloud are offered as a Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) within which users can customize alerts and reports of emissions exceeding select thresholds. QLM's Quantum Gas Lidar is also available through SLB, our partner for the oil & gas industry, as a part of their Methane Digital Platform offering from SEES (SLB End-to-end Emissions Solutions).

QLM Cloud analytics portal showing lidar viewfinder, emissions map and emissions event trending and reporting (left). QLM Quantum Gas Lidar system hardware (right). (PRNewswire)

QLM Launches Commercialized Quantum Gas Lidar and Cloud Platform for Continuous Emissions Monitoring

The newly-launched lidar incorporates QLM's latest enhancements in quantification analytics and metrology, and has proven reliability and measurement accuracy in extreme environmental and operational conditions. The system has been certified for deployment around the world. Both US and UK patents have been granted around its core quantum technology architecture.

QLM's continuous monitoring solution detects emission sources and accurately quantifies their flow rates, locating them in 3D, so that the most consequential emitters can be prioritized and addressed. The system provides a comprehensive, scalable, cost-effective continuous emissions management and reporting solution enabling customers to show achievement of ESG goals and compliance with OGMP 2.0 level 4/5, US EPA, PHMSA and other emerging regulatory reporting requirements.

About QLM Technology

QLM Technology Ltd is a UK-based photonics technology and analytics company with operations in England, Wales and California. QLM developed a unique, patented Quantum Gas Lidar that detects, visualizes, locates and accurately quantifies emission rates of greenhouse gases (GHGs), enabling customers to identify and cost-effectively remediate their largest emitters. QLM's lidar technology is inherently scalable to low cost at high volume, enabling wide deployment. For more information, please visit: https://qlmtec.com/

Media contact:

Aaron Van Pelt

Chief Commercial Officer

marketing@qlmtec.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE QLM Technology Ltd.