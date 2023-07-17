WiMi Hologram Cloud Developed An Image Processing Technology Based on Machine Learning and AI

BEIJING, July 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- WiMi Hologram Cloud Inc. (NASDAQ: WIMI) ("WiMi" or the "Company"), a leading global Hologram Augmented Reality ("AR") Technology provider, today announced the development of a new image processing technology based on artificial intelligence and machine learning. The technology can improve the accuracy and efficiency of image processing and extend the range of applications for image processing. The technology processes images through deep learning techniques, using convolutional neural networks (CNNs) to extract features from images. These features can be used for image classification, target detection, and image segmentation tasks. WiMi introduces deep learning techniques such as Residual Networks (ResNet) and Attention Mechanisms to improve the accuracy further. By using CNNs and Recurrent Neural Networks (RNN) for deep learning and feature extraction, WiMi achieves automated classification and recognition of images. WiMi also uses techniques such as segmentation networks to automate image segmentation and localization and achieves automated processing and analysis of specific regions in images.

In addition, WiMi uses Generative Adversarial Networks (GAN), a deep learning model that learns how to generate images with a sense of realism to enhance the quality of images. The use of conditional GAN (cGAN) allows the generation of images that match the user's needs. This allows the technology developed by WiMi to provide more precise control over the image during image processing while improving the quality of the image.

WiMi has developed this technology as an integrated system, integrating deep learning techniques and algorithms with additional tools and interfaces. This helps users to use this system quickly and implement their application requirements. It can be used for image processing, analysis, and prediction. The system can process various types of image data, such as 2D images and 3D point cloud data, including images from natural scenes, medical images, and remote sensing images. Moreover, the system supports processing images of different modalities, such as grayscale, color, and multispectral images. In addition, the processing flow can be adaptively adjusted to accommodate different resolutions when processing images with different resolutions. The system is also powerfully scalable and adaptable: by combining distributed computing and heterogeneous computing, efficient parallel computing and data exchange can be achieved, improving processing speed and efficiency. And the system applies to various hardware platforms, including CPUs, GPUs, and FPGAs, and can be deployed in multiple operating systems and development environments.

WiMi will be able to be applied to a number of fields. For example, medical image processing can help doctors diagnose diseases more accurately, and video surveillance systems can improve the accuracy and speed of image recognition. Image processing technology based on artificial intelligence and machine learning has achieved many breakthroughs and innovations with broad application prospects and commercial value. The technology will play an increasingly important role in image processing, helping people to understand better and apply image data and promoting the development and application of artificial intelligence and machine learning technologies.

About WIMI Hologram Cloud

WIMI Hologram Cloud, Inc. (NASDAQ:WIMI) is a holographic cloud comprehensive technical solution provider that focuses on professional areas including holographic AR automotive HUD software, 3D holographic pulse LiDAR, head-mounted light field holographic equipment, holographic semiconductor, holographic cloud software, holographic car navigation and others. Its services and holographic AR technologies include holographic AR automotive application, 3D holographic pulse LiDAR technology, holographic vision semiconductor technology, holographic software development, holographic AR advertising technology, holographic AR entertainment technology, holographic ARSDK payment, interactive holographic communication and other holographic AR technologies.

Safe Harbor Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "will," "expects," "anticipates," "future," "intends," "plans," "believes," "estimates," and similar statements. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about the Company's beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Among other things, the business outlook and quotations from management in this press release and the Company's strategic and operational plans contain forward−looking statements. The Company may also make written or oral forward−looking statements in its periodic reports to the US Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") on Forms 20−F and 6−K, in its annual report to shareholders, in press releases, and other written materials, and in oral statements made by its officers, directors or employees to third parties. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Several factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward−looking statement, including but not limited to the following: the Company's goals and strategies; the Company's future business development, financial condition, and results of operations; the expected growth of the AR holographic industry; and the Company's expectations regarding demand for and market acceptance of its products and services.

Further information regarding these and other risks is included in the Company's annual report on Form 20-F and the current report on Form 6-K and other documents filed with the SEC. All information provided in this press release is as of the date of this press release. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement except as required under applicable laws.

