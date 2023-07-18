AZ Central Names Arevon a Winner of the Arizona Top Workplaces 2023 Award

Arevon Recognized as a Top Workplaces Winner for the Second Consecutive Year

NEW YORK and SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., July 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Arevon Energy, Inc. has been awarded a Top Workplaces honor by Arizona Top Workplaces for its second consecutive year. The award is based solely on employee feedback gathered by employee engagement technology partner Energage LLC. The confidential survey uniquely measures 15 culture drivers that are critical to the success of any organization: alignment, execution, and connection, just to name a few.

"Arevon's promotes a collaborative, diverse culture where employees feel valued and supported at work."

"We are thrilled to again receive the Top Workplaces Award, which is a direct result of the positive culture we have cultivated at Arevon," said John Breckenridge, Chief Executive Officer at Arevon. "Despite nearly doubling our workforce in the past year, Arevon has maintained our fundamental principle of promoting a collaborative, diverse culture where employees feel valued and supported at work."

Arevon Energy, Inc. is a leading renewable energy company, supplying clean energy to utilities and corporations across North America. Headquartered in Scottsdale, Ariz., and New York City, Arevon uses innovative approaches and leading-edge technology to finance and manage projects from development through construction to long-term commercial operation. With a portfolio of 160 solar, wind, energy storage and hybrid solar + storage projects across 20 states, Arevon's renewable projects provide electricity to utilities, Fortune 100 companies, and major educational institutions, and generate enough clean energy to power over a million American homes.

"Earning a Top Workplaces award is a badge of honor for companies, especially because it comes authentically from their employees," said Eric Rubino, Energage CEO. "That's something to be proud of. In today's market, leaders must ensure they are allowing employees to have a voice and be heard. That is paramount. Top Workplaces do this, and it pays dividends."

About Arevon

About Energage

Making the world a better place to work together.™

Energage is a purpose-driven company that helps organizations turn employee feedback into useful business intelligence and credible employer recognition through Top Workplaces. Built on 16 years of culture research and the results from 27 million employees surveyed across more than 70,000 organizations, Energage delivers the most accurate competitive benchmark available. With access to a unique combination of patented analytic tools and expert guidance, Energage customers lead the competition with an engaged workforce and an opportunity to gain recognition for their people-first approach to culture. For more information or to nominate your organization, visit energage.com or topworkplaces.com.

