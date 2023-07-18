BloodHound Enterprise from SpecterOps Available to Government Agencies through Palantir FedStart Offering

DENVER , July 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE: PLTR) today announced a new partnership with SpecterOps to provide the government sector with SpecterOps' BloodHound Enterprise solution through Palantir's FedStart offering.

Through this partnership, Palantir FedStart — a SaaS offering that helps accelerate federal go-to-market by enabling companies to run their products within Palantir's secure and accredited environment — will facilitate SpecterOps to deliver its enterprise-grade defense solution to government agencies. By leveraging Palantir's experience working with the government and expertise managing secure cloud software, FedStart supports companies to be FedRAMP and IL-5 compliant very quickly, and can enable accreditation in weeks, at a fraction of the cost of traditional paths.

SpecterOps BloodHound Enterprise (BHE) is an Attack Path Management (APM) security solution for Microsoft Active Directory (AD) and Azure AD. Designed to help organizations proactively and continuously identify, manage, and remediate millions of AD Attack Paths, BHE gives IT Ops and SecOps professionals the tools needed to dramatically and measurably improve their AD security posture with minimal effort. CISA has recommended the use of Bloodhound, an open-source tool from SpecterOps related to BloodHound Enterprise. BloodHound Enterprise with FedRAMP allows quicker adoption for those agencies seeking to secure their AD or Azure AD environments. The average government agency will have tens of thousands of AD Attack Paths, making them an attacker's easiest, most reliable and most effective method to deploy malware or carry out cyber espionage without being detected.

"Until BloodHound Enterprise, there hasn't been a practical defensive tool to secure AD and Azure AD, much less one that meets regulatory requirements for government agencies," said David McGuire, CEO at SpecterOps. "Our partnership with Palantir will allow BHE to comply with FedRAMP, giving government agencies a tool to protect their Active Directory environments from identity Attack Paths."

The Palantir Apollo platform will manage and deploy BloodHound Enterprise into the Palantir FedStart environment. Apollo will enable SpecterOps to continually deliver updates, security patches, and new features, all while being continuously compliant with all FedRAMP and IL5 requirements.

"We created Palantir FedStart with the goal of enabling companies to reduce friction and deliver solutions to the government at the speed of innovation," said Akash Jain, President, Palantir USG. "SpecterOps BloodHound Enterprise is one of those companies at the cutting-edge of attack path management whose solutions should be in the hands of the government without delay. We look forward to helping them achieve accreditation and deploying their leading edge in defense of critical government systems."

Earlier this year, SpecterOps announced they raised a $33.5M funding round to accelerate company growth. The partnership with Palantir is the first of many efforts to bring Attack Path Management to a larger audience.

Palantir FedStart is a SaaS offering for eligible companies and startups looking to deploy software to the federal government. Companies that are part of the FedStart program benefit from FedRAMP and IL5 compliance managed by Palantir, with Palantir responsible for government ATO conversations, compliance artifacts, continuous monitoring, and control assessments. Learn more about the program here.

About Palantir Technologies Inc.

Foundational software of tomorrow. Delivered today. Additional information is available at https://www.palantir.com .

About SpecterOps

SpecterOps is a cybersecurity solutions and services provider specializing in deep knowledge of adversary tradecraft to help clients detect and defend against sophisticated attackers. The company releases numerous widely used free and open-source security toolsets, including BloodHound, a penetration testing solution which maps attack paths in Active Directory and Azure environments. BloodHound has been recommended by the Department of Homeland Security, PricewaterhouseCoopers and many more. BloodHound Enterprise is the company's first defense solution for enterprise security and identity teams. For more information on the company and its solutions, visit https://specterops.io/.

