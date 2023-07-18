Enel Signs Retail Agreement to Supply Eaton Facility with Texas Wind Energy

ANDOVER, Mass., July 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Enel North America today announced a retail electricity supply agreement with intelligent power management company Eaton, expanding the longstanding collaboration between the two companies. Under the agreement, Enel will supply Eaton's Sherman, Texas, manufacturing facility with electricity, and the associated renewable energy certificates (RECs), generated by Enel's High Lonesome wind farm in West Texas to cover 100% of the facility's electricity load.

(PRNewsfoto/Enel North America) (PRNewswire)

The wind electricity and associated RECs are Green-e Energy certified, meaning they have been independently verified to authenticate ownership and ensure product quality. The deal will support Eaton's 2030 science-based targets to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by 50% and achieve carbon neutral operations.

"For forward-looking companies with facilities in retail choice states, such as Texas, purchasing renewable energy bundled with certified RECs directly through a retail energy supply agreement is a great, simplified option for reducing emissions," said Greg Rizzo, Head of PPA and Renewable Energy Solutions at Enel North America. "We're thrilled to expand our collaboration with Eaton and welcome them as a retail energy client, and we look forward to further supporting their sustainability efforts."

The retail electricity supply agreement builds upon an expansive collaboration between Eaton and Enel dating back to 2016. Over the years Enel has developed microgrids and distributed energy resources, provided demand response services, advisory services, and more for Eaton. Additionally, Eaton provides engineering support and supplies hardware and equipment installed across Enel's renewable energy portfolio – including the High Lonesome wind farm – ensuring the generation and delivery of safe, reliable and cost-effective electricity into the Texas grid.

"We're pleased to further build upon our work with Enel as Eaton progresses toward its science-based targets and carbon neutrality," said Rich Gorzé, Global Energy Manager for Eaton. "This collaboration allows us purchase clean energy from a regional wind project while helping provide energy resilience and air quality improvements in one of the communities in which we operate."

Enel North America – a subsidiary of the world's largest retail energy provider, the Enel Group – first launched its US retail energy offering in late 2022, enabling commercial and industrial (C&I) customers to purchase competitively priced renewable energy directly from its extensive portfolio of generation assets. Enel plans to expand its retail energy offering into other deregulated states beyond Texas including, but not limited to, Ohio, Illinois and Pennsylvania in the near future. To learn more about Enel's retail energy offering, visit enelnorthamerica.com/retail.

About Enel North America

Enel North America, part of the Enel Group, is a clean energy leader in North America and is working to electrify the economy and build a zero carbon future by decarbonizing energy supply, electrifying transportation, creating resilient grids, and promoting a just, equitable transition. Enel North America serves over 4,500 businesses, utilities, and cities through renewable power generation, demand response, distributed energy resources, smart e-mobility solutions and services, energy trading, advisory and consulting services, and more. Its portfolio includes over 9.7 GW of utility-scale renewable capacity, 606 MW / 910 MWh of utility-scale energy storage and 78 MW / 177 MWh of distributed energy storage capacity, 4.7 GW of demand response capacity, and 170,000 electric vehicle charging ports. Visit enelnorthamerica.com and follow us on Facebook, LinkedIn, Twitter, and YouTube to learn more.

Media Contact

Jessica Loizeaux

Media and Public Relations Manager

Enel North America

jessica.loizeaux@enel.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Enel North America