MemorialCare and Pacific Dental Services Announce First Dental-Medical Integrated Office Location

FOUNTAIN VALLEY, Calif., July 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- MemorialCare, a prominent nonprofit Southern California integrated health system, and Pacific Dental Services® (PDS), one of the nation's leading dental and medical support organizations, who entered into a joint venture in December 2022, unveiled today the site of their first-of-its-kind co-located dental and medical office. The partners recently signed a lease in Irvine at University Park shopping center, taking over the former home of Ace Hardware at 18102 Culver Drive in Irvine.

The opening of Culver Smiles Dentistry will complete the integrated medical-dental office this fall.

This unique partnership between a regional health system and a national dental support organization, powered by a shared electronic health record system, set a new precedent in collaborative healthcare. The signing of the partnership's first lease marked the beginning of bringing it to life.

MemorialCare Medical Group opened its health center at the site in May and features physicians specializing in family medicine, obstetrics/gynecology and pediatrics. The opening of Culver Smiles Dentistry, a dental practice supported by PDS, will complete the integrated medical and dental office this fall.

"MemorialCare is excited to be a part of reimagining health care and improving the well-being of the communities we serve," says Barry Arbuckle, Ph.D., President and CEO of MemorialCare. "In just a few months we'll watch our vision become a reality and most importantly patients of MemorialCare and Pacific Dental Services dental practices will have convenient access to primary care and oral health care in one location."

"Our first co-located practice will mark a significant milestone that underscores our dedication to improving patient health," says Stephen E. Thorne IV, Founder and CEO of Pacific Dental Services. "This project's momentum is driven by the shared commitment of MemorialCare and Pacific Dental Services to improving health outcomes through closer collaboration between the dental and medical fields. By prioritizing oral health, we can help patients improve their overall well-being and lead healthier, happier lives."

This is the joint venture's first of several co-located practices that will open over the next five years, with PDS-supported dental offices located within select MemorialCare Medical Group health centers throughout Orange and Los Angeles counties. The co-located offices will bring together dentists and physicians, working collaboratively to provide patients with integrated health care services. These providers will have access to shared electronic health records on the Epic system to provide seamless coordination of care and offer patients comprehensive, whole-person health.

Decades of clinical research have determined oral health is a critical component to overall health. By integrating oral health care into the primary health care setting, MemorialCare demonstrates its commitment to delivering easily accessible, high-quality care. Simultaneously, PDS' unwavering dedication to medical-dental integration aligns with the objective of improving health outcomes and reducing annual healthcare expenses and unnecessary hospitalizations. Together, these shared goals drive the collaboration to bring comprehensive and efficient health care solutions to patients.

About MemorialCare

MemorialCare, nonprofit Southern California integrated delivery system and innovator in value-based care, has over 225 care locations; 15,000 employees and affiliated physicians; top hospitals—Long Beach Medical Center, Miller Children's & Women's Hospital Long Beach, Orange Coast Medical Center and Saddleback Medical Center; award-winning MemorialCare Medical Group and Greater Newport Physicians; MemorialCare Select Health Plan; and outpatient surgery, imaging, urgent care, dialysis, breast health and physical therapy centers. MemorialCare's many honors have included Best U.S. Health Systems, Top Places to Work, Top Hospital rankings from readers of eight regional newspapers, 10 Largest U.S. Children's Hospitals, Top 100 Hospitals, A Hospital Safety Score, Top 50 Cardiovascular Hospitals, Magnet nursing excellence status for all MemorialCare hospitals, among others. Visit www.memorialcare.org.

About Pacific Dental Services

Pacific Dental Services® (PDS) is one of the country's leading dental and medical support organizations, empowering clinicians with supported autonomy to deliver comprehensive patient care. PDS provides administrative and business operations support, highly skilled staff, and ongoing training and education to help healthcare providers succeed. PDS incorporates the most advanced, proven technologies with best practices and procedures to ensure high-quality care and is a leading advocate for the integration of dental and medical care to improve whole-person health. Since its foundation in 1994, PDS has grown to support over 4,100 clinicians (dentists, dental hygienists, physicians, and nurse practitioners) in nearly 1,000 practices across 24 states and continues to expand. To learn more, visit pacificdentalservices.com or connect on LinkedIn, Instagram, Facebook, Twitter, or YouTube.

