ALUMINIUM CHINA 2023 Shatters Records with Over 26,100 Professional Visitors

SHANGHAI, July 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The 18th ALUMINIUM CHINA, organized by RX Greater China, concluded on July 7th at the Shanghai New International Expo Centre, and was deemed a huge success by everyone in attendance. The exhibition garnered tremendous attention, attracting over 500 exhibitors and a record total of some 26,100 professional visitors from both domestic and international markets. The attendees included more than 1,500 overseas visitors from more than 50 countries and regions. The expo also facilitated more than 900 onsite matchmaking sessions that proved hugely valuable for networking and business cooperation among industry professionals.

Covering an extensive exhibition area of 45,000 square meters, ALUMINIUM CHINA brought together over 500 leading exhibitors both domestic and international. Renowned industry players in attendance included household names like Chinalco, Nanshan, PMI, Minggtai, Yunhai, Dingsheng, Fenglu, Guangya, Jinqiao, Yongjie, DLS, Dingmei, Longding, Wantong, Runhua, SMS Group, Pyrotek, STNM of Lizhong Group, Pratic, Cometal, Wanzhou Welding, Zhuoshen, RHI, Wagstaff, Danieli, Primetals, TMEIC, Aleastur, Tenova, Otto Junker, Achenbach, and Hycast.

The exhibition also enjoyed the support and participation of esteemed organizations such as the International Aluminium Institute (IAI), Global Aluminium Foil Roller Initiative (GLAFRI), Japan Aluminium Association (JAA), Gulf Aluminium Council (GAC), Aluminium Federation of South Africa (AFSA), India Aluminium Extruders Council (ALEX), and CRU Group.

ALUMINIUM CHINA is more than just a tradeshow. During the 3-day event, a series of themed forums and specially designed featured displays took place concurrently. Held under the theme of "Inspire the Future," the ALU Insight-Aluminium Industry Development Forum provided a platform for global industry professionals to gain insights into the international aluminium industry and related trends while also exploring the various overseas business opportunities currently present in the market.

Moreover, various technical seminars and themed forums focusing on aluminium manufacturing and main application sectors were held to share the latest trends and technology, stimulate discussions, and foster collaboration. One highlight was the "Future Aluminium Factory"—Digitalization and Smart Factory Application Forum, which showcased the latest technology advancements, achievements, and trends observed in the field of intelligent manufacturing within the aluminum manufacturing industry. In addition, the event also featured the Double Carbon Display Area, the Recycled Aluminium Pavilion, as well as the Aluminium Packaging and CSR Display Area. These zones showcased innovative ideas and models currently facilitating green developments in the industry and among enterprises.

The 2023 editions of ALUMINIUM CHINA, LIGHTWEIGHT ASIA, and Shanghai International Wheel Industry Exhibition were held simultaneously this year. The concurrent tradeshows allowed for resource sharing and contributed to the further expansion and development of the aluminum industry and applications in the automotive sector.

Building upon the success of previous editions and rich industry resources, ALUMINIUM CHINA continues to innovate and adapt to the most pressing needs within the industry. Launched last year, ALU Connect, a one-stop B2B online sourcing platform powered by ALUMINIUM CHINA, further facilitates global buyers connect with Chinese suppliers and procure premium aluminium products and processing equipment all year round without time and space limits.

Looking into the future, ALUMINIUM CHINA 2024 is scheduled to take place from July 3rd to 5th, 2024, at the Shanghai New International Expo Centre. The exhibition promises to deliver another exceptional gathering of industry leaders, experts, and professionals while providing a comprehensive platform for participants to explore the latest developments and opportunities in the aluminum industry.

For more information about ALUMINIUM CHINA, please visit: https://www.aluminiumchina.com/en-gb.html

