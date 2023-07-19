BEDOUKIAN RESEARCH INC. PARTNERS WITH INSCRIPTA TO SUSTAINABLY DEVELOP AND MANUFACTURE NATURALLY PRODUCED INGREDIENTS

PLEASANTON, Calif. and DANBURY, Conn., July 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Bedoukian Research Inc. (BRI), a leading global supplier of flavor & fragrance ingredients as well as agricultural products, and Inscripta, Inc., a leader in genome engineering helping to create the bioeconomy, have announced a new partnership to develop and commercialize multiple precision fermentation products. The partnership aims to deliver naturally produced products with superior quality and consistency, while reducing the environmental footprint associated with traditional chemical manufacturing processes and providing affordable, sustainable and safe solutions.

Inscripta's GenoScaler™ is a novel and proprietary ultra-high-throughput, CRISPR-enabled strain engineering platform designed to rapidly optimize microbial strains with vastly improved traits and productivities. Inscripta will employ GenoScaler™ to efficiently develop high-yield strains to manufacture and provide BRI with sustainable ingredients.

By working closely with their customers for decades, BRI has identified multiple large product solutions. Such solutions are currently unavailable for large-scale deployment. R&D teams at Inscripta are developing sustainable biomanufacturing processes through accelerated strain engineering and process development for these ingredients. Inscripta plans to manufacture and supply these ingredients for BRI to provide consumers with efficacious, purer, affordable products that are often inaccessible through chemical processes, and will address trending consumer demands.

"Inscripta's GenoScaler™ is a complete, end-to-end microbial manufacturing platform that combines recent disruptive developments in Nobel Prize winning breakthroughs of CRISPR and directed evolution" said Dr. Richard Fox, Inscripta Chief Scientist. "Our goal at Inscripta is to enable large-scale access to the bioeconomy by radically accelerating the development process and reducing the risk and complexity of biomanufacturing. Through advanced technology, strategy, and processes, we are creating sustainable solutions with long-term partners like BRI."

"Biomanufacturing is key to Bedoukian's future as it will allow us to produce the ingredients in the volume our customers need while manufacturing our products in an environmentally sustainable way," said Robert Bedoukian, President of BRI. "We are excited to work more closely with Inscripta to utilize their proprietary biomanufacturing technology fully for use in the commercial-scale production of our high-quality products."

About Inscripta

Inscripta is developing cost-effective, sustainable solutions for a variety of biomanufacturing applications including agriculture, chemicals, feed, food, personal care, and pharmaceuticals. Inscripta uses a proprietary next-generation microbial strain engineering platform, GenoScaler™, that is based on ultra-high-throughput CRISPR+ technologies and the principles of directed evolution, to manufacture and supply ingredients at scale. GenoScaler™ allows unprecedented speed, efficiency, and low development costs to substantially de-risk the process of developing biobased solutions. Founded in 2015, Inscripta is headquartered in Pleasanton, CA. For more information, visit www.Inscripta.com.

About Bedoukian Research Inc.

Bedoukian Research Incorporated (BRI) has been the leader in innovative, high-quality, synthetic, specialty flavors and fragrances for fifty years. BRI offers unique, high-impact synthetic and natural flavor and fragrance molecules as ingredients in food, beverage, home, and personal care products. BRI can be counted on to create the aroma and flavor ingredients wanted by today's consumers. Bedoukian also manufacturers and markets insect pheromone and semiochemical products under the name BedoukianBio. Learn more at bedoukian.com and bedoukianbio.com.

