BOW RIVER CAPITAL INVESTS IN THE REFINANCING OF INVENTUS POWER

Transaction Represents First Investment by Firm's New Private Credit Team

DENVER, July 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Bow River Capital, a Denver-based alternative asset manager, is pleased to announce that its Private Credit Team has provided funds, alongside other leading private credit institutions, to refinance Inventus Power, a global provider of advanced battery and power systems.

For more information on Bow River Capital, please visit www.bowrivercapital.com (PRNewsfoto/Bow River Capital Partners) (PRNewswire)

Eli Muraidekh, Head of the Private Credit Team, commented: "We are delighted to have completed our first investment so soon after announcing the formation of Bow River's Private Credit Team in June. We believe this investment is representative of the extraordinary opportunity to provide capital solutions to middle market companies."

Aaron Arnett, Managing Director, added, "We are excited to be partnering with Inventus Power, our co-investment partners and the company's private equity sponsor to support the next phase of the company's growth. Inventus Power has a differentiated platform that we are confident will continue to benefit from the global electrification trend, and the company has earned a best-in-class reputation with a diverse, innovative and blue-chip customer base."

This transaction represents the first investment made by Bow River Capital's Private Credit Team. In June 2023, the Firm announced the formation of its Private Credit Team, including private credit investment team members Eli Muraidekh, Aaron Arnett and Joshua Apfel. The Firm has also assembled a world-class Private Credit Investment Committee, which, in addition to Mr. Muraidekh and Mr. Arnett, is comprised of Richard Thackray, President of Bow River, Jeremy Held, Head of Bow River's Evergreen Strategies, and non-voting Adviser, Jonathan DeSimone.

About Inventus Power

Founded in 1960, Inventus Power specializes in the design and manufacturing of Lithium-ion power systems, batteries, smart chargers and power supplies across a broad range of portable, motive and stationary applications. The company serves customers across four continents, and supplies from manufacturing facilities in the U.S., Mexico, Brazil, China and Malaysia. In delivering bespoke power solutions to government users, critical healthcare applications and a burgeoning range of commercial applications, Inventus Power is strategically positioned to support the needs of global clients.

About Bow River Capital

Bow River Capital is a private alternative asset manager based in Denver, Colorado, focused on investing in the lower and middle market in four asset classes: private credit, private equity, real estate, and software growth equity. Through its subsidiary Bow River Advisers, LLC, Bow River Capital also offers a registered, closed-end mutual fund – Bow River Capital Evergreen Fund (EVERX) – designed to provide institutional-quality private market access to a broader set of investors. Collectively, the Bow River Capital team has deployed capital into diverse industries, asset classes and across the capital structure.

Bow River Capital Evergreen Fund is distributed by Foreside Financial Services, LLC, which is not affiliated with Bow River Capital or its affiliates.

For more information on Bow River Capital, please visit www.BowRiverCapital.com .

Bow River Capital Contact:

Jane Ingalls

303-861-8466

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Bow River Capital