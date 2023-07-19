THE CORDISH COMPANIES, LIVE! CASINO AND LOCAL LEADERS HIGHLIGHT THE NEARLY $21 MILLION AWARDED TO WESTMORELAND MUNICIPALITIES AND ORGANIZATIONS AS PART OF THE LOCAL SHARE FUNDS

THE CORDISH COMPANIES, LIVE! CASINO AND LOCAL LEADERS HIGHLIGHT THE NEARLY $21 MILLION AWARDED TO WESTMORELAND MUNICIPALITIES AND ORGANIZATIONS AS PART OF THE LOCAL SHARE FUNDS

Tax Proceeds Help to Improve Communities with Meaningful Projects including Major Infrastructure Improvements

HEMPFIELD TWP., Pa., July 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Cordish Companies and Live! Casino have announced the details of the nearly $21 million of Local Share Account (LSA) grants distributed to municipalities and non-profit organizations throughout Westmoreland County since the opening of the first-class gaming and entertainment destination in November 2020.

The Cordish Companies, Live! Casino, and Pennsylvania Senator Kim Ward have announced the details of the nearly $21 million of Local Share Account (LSA) grants distributed to municipalities and non-profit organizations throughout Westmoreland County. Funds have been used for a wide variety of needs, including police and fire department equipment, nonprofit projects, road resurfacing, bridge reconstruction, playground and park improvements, stormwater upgrades, and more. (PRNewswire)

State legislators, Westmoreland County commissioners, and Hempfield Township representatives were joined by dozens of grant recipients and local community leaders to celebrate the community investments all targeted to improve the quality of life in Westmoreland County. Funds have been used for a wide variety of needs, including police and fire department equipment, nonprofit projects, road resurfacing, bridge reconstruction, playground and park improvements, stormwater upgrades, and more.

"Today's event signifies the importance of casinos and their far-reaching tax benefits and overall economic impact," said PA State Senator Kim Ward. "Live! Casino has been a genuine community partner and I appreciate their continued commitment and contributions to Westmoreland County and its residents."

"We knew from the beginning that this was going to be a huge benefit for Westmoreland County, and I am glad to see it happening," said Pennsylvania State Representative George Dunbar. "Otherwise, these projects, funded by Live! Casino revenue would either be on the shoulders of taxpayers, or they wouldn't happen at all. Instead, revenue generated right here in Westmoreland, is used for community projects right here in Westmoreland."

The nearly $21 million in LSA grant proceeds is derived from three distinct funds –

Local Share Account Statewide - $12,928,220; Local Share Account Category 4 Facilities Program (Westmoreland County) - $4,021,881; and an additional $4,021,881 distributed to Hempfield Township, as the host municipality of the entertainment facility. Both the Statewide and Category 4 Facilities Program LSA's are authorized and coordinated through the Commonwealth Financing Authority (CFA). Details on guidelines, eligibility and funding are available for review.

The LSA proceeds from Live! Casino for fiscal years 2021 and 2022 were distributed to 38 local municipalities and organizations and served as a major investment for 77 projects throughout Westmoreland County. Individual grants ranged from $2,850 through $1,000,000.

A complete listing for the Statewide and Category 4 Facilities Program LSA's are available for review.

"The casino opening in Hempfield Township has been a true blessing," said Douglas Weimer, vice chair of the Hempfield Township Board of Supervisors. "Their presence and contributions have not only allowed us to reverse and improve the economy around the mall, but also enhance community resources and services for all our residents."

"Municipalities like ours are always struggling to maintain infrastructure and fulfill the needs of our residents," said Shari Martino, manager of Irwin Borough. "The tax contributions from Live! Casino have been used on significant infrastructure projects that would otherwise go unfunded."

From an overall economic impact standpoint, the Live! Casino facility has generated nearly $519 million in investments to the economy since opening in 2020 (Nov. 2020 – June 2023). A sampling of this investment includes $40 million in licensing fees, $100 million in construction costs and jobs, $5.1 million in local taxes to Hempfield Township, more than $123 million to the Pennsylvania Department of Revenue in gaming taxes, nearly $55 million in employee compensation and benefits, $38 million in goods and services, and $243,000 in charitable contributions from Live! Casino's Giveback Box program. Beyond investments and donations, jackpot winnings by customers totaled more than $156 million in payouts.

"Nothing makes The Cordish Companies prouder than playing an important role in supporting and enhancing the communities in our area," said Joe Weinberg, managing partner, The Cordish Companies. "We appreciate our team members, the elected officials and local organizations for their leadership and commitment to building a stronger Westmoreland County through our continued partnership."

"Making a positive impact on our entire community has always been a priority for Live! Casino," said Sean Sullivan, general manager of Live! Casino. "While today's celebration of these grants is a significant investment, we also remain committed to the community by supporting local families with employment opportunities and to local charities through volunteering and donations."

About Live! Casino Pittsburgh

Live! Casino Pittsburgh is a $150 million first-class gaming and entertainment destination located in Hempfield Township, Westmoreland County, PA, approximately 30 miles from downtown Pittsburgh. Conveniently situated directly off Route 30 at the popular Westmoreland Mall, the 100,000-square-foot facility features 750 slots and approximately 40 live action table games; a designated poker room; a FanDuel Sportsbook; and The Venue Live!, a 7,000+ square-foot multi-use event space. Dining and entertainment options include Sports & Social Steel City - voted Best Sports Bar in PA by Casino Player Magazine, it's a one-of-a-kind sports restaurant, gaming venue and social lounge, offering guests the ultimate sports fan experience; PBR Pittsburgh - voted Best Bar in PA, bringing an authentic country experience to the region; and Guy Fieri's American Kitchen + Bar. Live! Casino is operated by Stadium Casino Westmoreland RE, LLC, an affiliate of The Cordish Companies, the premier developer of Live! dining, entertainment, gaming, hotel and sports-anchored destinations in the country. Visit Pittsburgh.livecasinohotel.com . For job opportunities, visit WorkatLive.com. Follow us on Facebook and Instagram - @livecasinopittsburgh / Twitter - @livecasinoPGH

About The Cordish Companies

The Cordish Companies' origins date back to 1910 and encompass four generations of privately-held, family ownership. During the past ten decades, The Cordish Companies has grown into a global leader in Commercial Real Estate; Entertainment Districts; Sports-Anchored Developments; Gaming; Hotels; Residential Properties; Restaurants; International Development; Coworking Spaces; and Private Equity. One of the largest and most respected developers in the world, The Cordish Companies has been awarded an unprecedented seven Urban Land Institute Awards for Excellence for public-private developments that are of unique significance to the cities in which they are located. The Cordish Companies has developed and operates highly acclaimed dining, entertainment and hospitality destinations throughout the United States, many falling under The Cordish Companies' Live! Brand, highly regarded as one of the premier entertainment brands in the country. In gaming, The Cordish Companies has developed among the most successful casino hotel resorts in the world including the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Hollywood, Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Tampa and Live! Casino & Hotel Maryland. Welcoming over 55 million visitors per year, these developments are among the highest profile dining, entertainment, gaming, hotel and sports-anchored destinations in the country. Over the generations, The Cordish Companies has remained true to the family's core values of quality, entrepreneurial spirit, long-term personal relationships, and integrity. As a testimony to the long-term vision of its family leadership, The Cordish Companies still owns and manages virtually every business it has created. For more information visit www.cordish.com or follow us on Twitter.

"The Cordish Companies," "The Cordish Company" and "Cordish" are trademarks used under license by independent corporations, legal liability companies and partnerships ("Cordish Entities"). Each Cordish Entity is a separate, single-purpose legal entity that is solely responsible for its obligations and liabilities. No common operations or financial interdependency, and no intermingling of assets or liabilities of the Cordish Entities exists, or should be deemed to exist, as a result of the potential common reference to multiple independent entities operating under the names "Cordish," "The Cordish Companies" or "The Cordish Company" here or elsewhere.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Live! Casino Pittsburgh