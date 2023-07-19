First Student Earns Two Top Honors for Operational Excellence

CINCINNATI, July 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- First Student is receiving national recognition for its industry-leading efforts in electrification and safety by winning two prestigious awards. The company is the National School Transportation Association (NSTA) Contractor of the Year and a Green Fleet Award winner by School Transportation News (STN).

First Student logo (PRNewswire)

The NSTA Contractor of the Year Award, presented in partnership with STN, honors excellence in operations and leadership. First Student recently developed and implemented two innovative programs to provide unmatched care to students and families, FirstServes and FirstAlt.

FirstServes is the next evolution in special needs transportation. Drivers and monitors receive enhanced training, clinically proven tools and communications guidelines to help ensure students with disabilities have an exceptional experience on their way to and from school.

FirstAlt is a safe and reliable alternative transportation option for students with special transportation needs, students experiencing homelessness and out-of-district students. It offers school districts a full-service K-12 transportation solution, utilizing a fleet of smaller capacity vehicles that are expertly operated and maintained, increasing efficiency.

"First Student has been proud to lead the industry, setting the highest standards and leveraging our vast experience to drive the industry forward," said First Student CEO and President John Kenning. "Our innovations support one goal: to provide an exceptional experience for our students, so they arrive to school ready to achieve their full potential. We appreciate the recognition from the NSTA and STN of our dedication to continually seek a better way to do things with operational excellence and sustainable practices."

First Student is also being honored for its commitment to create a cleaner, quieter and safer ride in the communities it serves. The company is the recipient of a STN Green Fleet Award, presented in affiliation with the National Renewable Energy Laboratory.

First Student is working toward an ambitious goal of transitioning 30,000 diesel vehicles to electric by 2035. It is the only school transportation provider to be recognized by the Biden Administration for its ground-breaking efforts. First Student's electric school buses have driven approximately two million miles to date, saving 250,000 gallons in diesel and reducing greenhouse gas emissions by more than 13,800,000 pounds.

About First Student

As a leading school transportation solutions provider in North America, First Student strives to provide the best start and finish to every school day. With a team of highly trained drivers and the industry's strongest safety record, First Student delivers reliable, quality services, including full-service transportation and management, special-needs transportation, fleet electrification, route optimization, scheduling, maintenance and charter services with a fleet of more than 44,500 buses.

Contact: Jen Biddinger

513.362.4600

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE First Student