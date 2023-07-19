YASH Technologies Inc. earns recognition as a John Deere 'Partner-level Supplier'

MOLINE, Ill. and HYDERABAD, India, July 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- YASH Technologies Inc. has earned recognition as a Partner-level supplier for 2022 in the John Deere Achieving Excellence Program. The Partner-level status is Deere & Company's highest supplier rating. YASH, the East Moline, IL-based organization, was selected for the honor in recognition of its dedication to providing products and services of outstanding quality and its commitment to continuous improvement. Company employees accepted the recognition during formal ceremonies held on April 11, 2023, in East Moline. YASH Technologies Inc. supplies IT services to John Deere's operations in Moline, IL, and other locations in India.

"We are proud and delighted to be recognized as a partner-level supplier by John Deere. This achievement is a testament to YASH's commitment to developing future-ready capabilities and helping clients thrive in a rapidly changing world," said Manoj Baheti, Founder and CEO, YASH Technologies. "We extend our heartfelt gratitude to John Deere for their trust and look forward to expanding our partnership."

Suppliers participating in the Achieving Excellence program are evaluated annually in several key performance categories, including quality, delivery, process alignment, value creation, and relationship. John Deere Supply Management created the program in 1991 to provide a supplier evaluation and feedback process that promotes continuous improvement.

About YASH Technologies:

YASH Technologies focuses on enabling its customers to reimagine their businesses and drive outcome-centric Digital Transformation. As a leading technology integrator and outsourcing partner for large and fast-growing global customers, YASH leverages strategic advisory, technology consulting, and flexible business models to help customers realize value from their digital journey while fostering innovation. YASH's customer-centric & consultative engagement framework integrates specialized domain & consulting capabilities with proprietary methodologies and digital solutions to provide secure application, cloud, infrastructure, engineering, and end-user-focused services for discerning customers globally. Headquartered in the US, with delivery and sales centers globally, YASH serves its customers across six continents. YASH is CMMI DEV V2.0 Level 5 & an ISO 9001:2015, ISO 27001:2013, and ISO 20000:2011 certified organization.

