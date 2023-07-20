EcoFlow and Winnebago Power Adventure and Off-Grid Living in New RV Option Featuring Built-in Energy Solution

Winnebago Solis Pocket to feature EcoFlow's Power Kit Pro with powerful 5kWh lithium battery as part of the companies' recently announced partnership

SEATTLE, July 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- EcoFlow , a leading power management and eco-friendly energy solutions company, and Winnebago , the flagship brand of outdoor lifestyle product manufacturer Winnebago Industries, Inc., today announced the launch of the Solis Pocket 36B, featuring the exclusi­­ve Winnebago x EcoFlow Power Kit Pro.

The new, sustainability-focused vehicle packs more into a compact size than any other RV, providing customers with many of the features and conveniences of a full-sized RV.

The optional Winnebago x EcoFlow Power Kit Pro developed in partnership with Winnebago features an exclusive 5-in-1 power management controller that consolidates five essential power components into one compact hub that optimizes energy performance. The system comes with EcoFlow's compact 5 kilowatt-hour (kWh) lithium battery, which helps save space and reduce vehicle weight. A new digital touchscreen simplifies owner operations.

The Solis 36B follows the companies' partnership announcement earlier this year and was developed in response to the rise in remote lifestyles, off-grid leisure and demand for energy independence. With its compact size and optional integration of the Winnebago x EcoFlow Power Kit Pro, the Solis 36B will unlock new ways of living for customers, whether in the mountains, by the ocean or on the road, while delivering seamless access to power wherever their adventures take them.

"At EcoFlow, we want to make sustainable energy solutions that enable adventurous, off-grid living accessible and reliable to anyone, anywhere," said Brian Essenmacher, North American Head of Business Development at EcoFlow. "We're thrilled to partner with Winnebago to bring the Solis 36B to life and provide customers with an unparalleled RV experience that combines the freedom for outdoor living and exploration with easy-to-use, sustainable power solutions."

"Winnebago's partnership with EcoFlow is another example of our company's continuous innovation and proven ability to deliver technology that enhances owners' experiences on the road," said Winnebago President Huw Bower. "The new floor plan, combined with the optional power solution, makes the Solis Pocket more versatile, energy-efficient and easier to operate than ever before. It's just one way Winnebago is giving owners freedom to explore the outdoors on their terms."

Key Features and Benefits of the Solis Pocket 36B

Combining a compact and powerful 5kWh house lithium battery with the Winnebago x EcoFlow Power Kit Pro, a 5-in-1 power management controller, Solis delivers best-in-class energy performance in a simple-to-use solution. EcoFlow's lithium battery eliminates the need to plug in through shore power to power air conditioning, lighting, water heaters, water pumps, appliances and recharge devices.

The 5-in-1 power management controller optimizes energy efficiency, simplifies vehicle operations and enhances the overall ownership experience by replacing five essential power components — inverter, shore power converter, battery energy converter, solar energy converter and alternator energy optimizer — into a single system. In addition, this groundbreaking solution:

Provides best-in-class power generation up to 3,600 watts — enough to easily power multiple appliances at the same time.

Reduces shore-power charging time by 50 percent, compared with the standard ­-systems.

Can plug-and-play up to two additional batteries , which owners can easily install and connect without custom wiring.

Offers several performance enhancements vs. the standard EcoFlow Power Hub, including:

- 40-percent faster lithium house battery recharging from the vehicle engine through the Alternator Energy Optimizer .

- Faster battery recovery time if the battery overheats in extreme conditions.

- More simplified and intuitive user interface on the digital control screen.

A compact 5 kWh Lithium house battery is integral to the Power Kit Pro and provides numerous benefits. It:

Fits under the dinette seat, saving space and reducing weight in the compact camper van.

Enables up to three days of boondocking or off-grid living in favorable weather conditions.

Eliminates the need for a gas or LP generator.

Operates the air conditioner (A/C) for up to five hours.

Flexible, compact, and hassle-free

Solis 36B was designed to be customizable and multi-functional. The dinette can be easily reconfigured seven ways to meet a broad range of traveling needs, whether traveling solo or with up to four people, or commuting, entertaining or working from the road.

Two dinette modes : the ability to convert from a 2-person dinette to a 4-person dinette

Travel mode : provide seating for two additional guests by extending the forward-facing dinette cushion towards the passenger side.

Sleep mode : solo travelers can turn the dinette into a single sleeper space that spans 30" x 75", while extending the dinette across the coach can create a comfortable 53" x 75" double bed sleeping space.

Three lounge modes: including a sofa, L-shape or daybed.

Ready to hit the road for extended season camping

The vehicle is also equipped for extended season camping, with extensive interior insulation, internally housed water tanks and water lines, and a Truma® Combi™ Eco.

Innovative features for comfort and convenience

A customizable, multi-functional dinette that easily reconfigures eight ways to meet a broad range of traveling needs, from entertaining to working. Specific options include:

Two Dinette Modes, allowing conversion from a two- to four-person dinette.

Travel Mode, extending the forward-facing dinette cushion towards the passenger side to provide seating for two additional guests.

Sleep Mode, giving solo travelers the option to turn the dinette into a single sleeper space spanning 30 inches x 75 inches. This configuration provides access to the coach's amenities without the need for tear-down. For double bed sleeping, the dinette can extend across the coach, creating a comfortable 53-inch x 75-inch sleeping space.

Four Lounge Modes, offering a 6-foot-6-inch sofa to create a spacious entertainment area; an L-shape sitting space, either forward- or rear-facing; or a day bed that extends the rear-facing dinette to the sliding door.

A rear wet bath provides travelers more convenience, independence and security by obviating the need for public restrooms while on the road. The new design features:

More storage and flexibility for use as a shower or open-space "mudroom" for skis, snow suits or wet gear.

A portable, easily removable toilet that creates a larger space to shower.

A built-in sink with countertop that enhances livability and provides more functional space for getting ready.

A medicine cabinet with a French-style mirror and access to electrical outlets.

Internal water tanks that prevent water from freezing, giving the camper extended-season capability.

Learn more about the exciting new Solis Pocket on Winnebago Insider.

About EcoFlow

EcoFlow is a leading eco-friendly energy solutions company with the vision to power a new world. Since its founding in 2017, EcoFlow aims to become a reliable and trusted energy companion for individuals and families across the world, providing accessible and renewable power solutions at home, outdoors, and in mobile spaces. Today, with operational headquarters located in the USA, Germany, and Japan, EcoFlow has empowered more than 2.5 million users in over 100 markets worldwide. For more information, visit https://www.ecoflow.com/us.

About Winnebago

Winnebago brand RVs have been stitched into the fabric of the American outdoor experience for generations. Winnebago offers legendary innovation, quality and service across a full spectrum of towable travel trailers and motorhomes ranging from Camper Vans to luxury Class A diesel pushers. For more information, visit www.winnebago.com . Winnebago is a wholly owned subsidiary of Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO), a 65-year-old manufacturer of outdoor lifestyle products. For access to Winnebago Industries' investor relations material or to add your name to an automatic email list for Company news releases, visit http://investor.wgo.net .

