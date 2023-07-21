This Week in People & Culture News: 13 Stories You Need to See

A roundup of the week's most newsworthy culture press releases from PR Newswire, including awards for women journalists and back-to-school items focused on diversity and representation.
- ALIVE Podcast Network and RIVERSIDE.FM Launch Exclusive Networking Platform for Black Creators
"Providing Black podcasters a safe space to share, test, and generate new ideas is what the Riverside Black Creators HUB powered by ALIVE Podcast Network is all about," said Angel N. Livas, Founder & CEO of the ALIVE Podcast Network.
- IWMF Announces 2023 Courage in Journalism Award Winners
In its third decade, the IWMF's Courage in Journalism Awards remind the public of the cost, and benefit, of working as a woman journalist and the increasing threat facing press freedom worldwide.
- FAU Poll: Hispanic Consumer Confidence Rises as Inflation Eases
"Overall, the upswing in optimism reflects a recovery in attitudes generated by the early-month resolution of the debt ceiling crisis, along with more positive feelings over softening inflation," said Monica Escaleras, Ph.D., director of FAU BEPI in the College of Business. "Views of their own personal financial situation were unchanged, however, as persistent high prices and expenses continued to weigh on consumers."
- Pretty Dope Society Expands Launch of Melanin-Filled Back to School Collection for Black Children, Celebrating Representation
This year, the brand has taken it a step further, offering not only backpacks but also a wide selection of matching school supplies, including folders, notebooks, and more. Each item within the collection has been meticulously designed to showcase and uplift the beauty and uniqueness of Black children.
- Carl's Jr. and Hardee's raise $1 million and counting for military veterans and families
In addition to raising more than $1 million, CKE Restaurants announced that due to the positive momentum, the campaign will extend to August 1, a month beyond the original run date of July 4. At participating Carl's Jr. and Hardee's locations across the country, guests have the option to donate $1 or more at the register in support of veterans.
- Partnership With Native Americans receives $150,000 Gift from Olo for Good and Tides Foundation to Fight for Food Security
With the generous investment from Olo and Tides, PWNA will be able to continue its food security efforts, providing over half a million pounds of healthy food and water in marginalized reservation communities across the U.S.
- W.K. Kellogg Foundation and Emmy-Nominated Actor Tyler James Williams Shine a Light on the Importance of Quality Early Child Care and Education
Throughout the summer, WKKF and Williams are elevating firsthand accounts of early child care and education advocates, highlighting both the challenges they face and their ongoing efforts to provide equitable learning and development opportunities for children across the U.S.
- The Kering Foundation Will Host its Second Annual Caring for Women Dinner in New York
By supporting survivor-centered services, implementing programs to break the intergenerational cycle of violence for future generations, and mobilizing internal and external networks to take action for gender equality, the Foundation aims to reduce and ultimately eradicate gender-based violence.
- Free Florida Reading Program Expands Eligibility to VPK Students Just in Time for Back-to-School Season
In Florida's most recent legislative session, the state-created program received bipartisan support for the program's expansion, allowing families with children in VPK programs who are not yet making age-appropriate progress according to FAST results to apply and receive free books and reading resources.
- ABC's Good Morning America Weekend Anchor Janai Norman, New York Times Reporter Erica Green, Early Childhood Development Experts headline Parents as Teachers 2023 International
This year under the theme Unmasking Potential, the conference will feature more than 80 workshops on preventing postpartum depression, conversations on diversity, equity, and inclusion, enhancing family engagement, school readiness, serving multi-cultural groups, and parenting in a digital world, just to name a few.
- SoapBox Labs Receives Funding to Develop Voice Technology Built Intentionally for Spanish Speaking Children
More than 11 million young children, or 33% of all U.S. children under the age of 9, are dual language learners. "Investing in the power of our voice engine technology to support the next generation of dual language learners is a critical step towards addressing literacy gaps," said Martyn Farrows, CEO of SoapBox Labs.
- Introducing a Groundbreaking Masterpiece: "DEI In 3D"
In a world where inclusivity and equality have become vital aspirations, "DEI In 3D" emerges as a beacon of hope and a comprehensive guide for individuals, organizations, and leaders seeking principled approaches to a more inclusive society.
- National Black Cultural Information Trust Inc, Brings African American Cultural Expo and Children's Book Festival to Silver Spring Maryland
"The African American Cultural Expo and Children's Book Festival is our opportunity to connect authors, storytellers, musicians, and artisans with local families as accessible resources for cultural education and learning," said Jessica Ann Mitchell Aiwuyor, Founder and Executive Director of the National Black Cultural Information Trust, Inc.
