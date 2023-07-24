Birthdays
Regional Obituaries
Contests

Mountain Commerce Bancorp, Inc. Announces Second Quarter 2023 Results And Quarterly Cash Dividend

Published: Jul. 24, 2023 at 9:00 AM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago

KNOXVILLE, Tenn., July 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Mountain Commerce Bancorp, Inc. (the "Company") (OTCQX: MCBI), the holding company for Mountain Commerce Bank (the "Bank"), today announced earnings and related data as of and for the six months ended June 30, 2023.

(PRNewsfoto/Mountain Commerce Bank)
(PRNewsfoto/Mountain Commerce Bank)(PRNewswire)

The Company also announced today that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.16 per common share, our eleventh consecutive quarterly dividend.  The dividend is payable on September 1, 2023 to shareholders of record as of the close of business on August 7, 2023.

Highlights

The following tables highlight the trends that the Company believes are most relevant to understanding the performance of the Company as of and for the three and six months ended June 30, 2023.  As further detailed in Appendix A and Appendix C to this press release, adjusted results (which are non-GAAP financial measures), reflect adjustments for realized and unrealized investment gains and losses, PPP fee accretion (net of the amortization of PPP deferred loan costs and one-time PPP bonuses), gains from the sale of fixed assets, the provision for credit losses, the provision for (recovery of) unfunded loan commitments, and the impact of a fraudulent wire loss incurred in the second quarter of 2022 and a recovery associated with that loss in the first quarter of 2023.  See Appendix B to this press release for more information on our tax equivalent net interest margin.  All financial information in this press release is unaudited.



For the Three Months Ended June 30,



(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)













2023



2022













GAAP


Adjusted (1)



GAAP


Adjusted (1)

Net income

$

2,459


2,202


$

4,565


5,909

Diluted earnings per share

$

0.39


0.35


$

0.73


0.95

Return on average assets (ROAA)


0.59 %


0.53 %



1.29 %


1.67 %

Return on average equity


8.13 %


7.28 %



15.81 %


20.47 %

Noninterest expense to average assets


1.47 %


1.47 %



1.68 %


1.63 %

Net interest margin (tax equivalent)


2.09 %


2.09 %



3.76 %


3.75 %











Pre-tax, pre-provision earnings (1)

$



2,315


$



6,327

Pre-tax, pre-provision ROAA (1)




0.55 %





1.79 %











(1) Represents a non-GAAP financial measure.  See Appendix A to this press release for more information.








For the Six Months Ended June 30,



(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)













2023



2022













GAAP


Adjusted (1)



GAAP


Adjusted (1)

Net income

$

4,817


5,258


$

9,330


11,492

Diluted earnings per share

$

0.77


0.84


$

1.50


1.85

Return on average assets (ROAA)


0.58 %


0.63 %



1.34 %


1.66 %

Return on average equity


8.02 %


8.75 %



15.87 %


19.54 %

Noninterest expense to average assets


1.47 %


1.47 %



1.63 %


1.57 %

Net interest margin (tax equivalent)


2.32 %


2.32 %



3.74 %


3.70 %











Pre-tax, pre-provision earnings (1)

$



5,852


$



13,084

Pre-tax, pre-provision ROAA (1)




0.71 %





1.89 %











(1) Represents a non-GAAP financial measure.  See Appendix A to this press release for more information.








As of and for the



As of and for the



As of and for the



3 Months Ended



3 Months Ended



12 Months Ended



June 30,



March 31,



December 31,



2023



2023



2022












(Dollars in thousands, except share data)

Asset Quality









   Non-performing loans

$

610


$

458


$

1,277

   Real estate owned

$

-


$

-


$

-

   Non-performing assets

$

747


$

458


$

1,277

   Non-performing loans to total loans


0.04 %



0.03 %



0.10 %

   Non-performing assets to total assets


0.04 %



0.04 %



0.08 %

   Year-to-date net charge-offs

$

49


$

23


$

89

   Allowance for credit losses to non-performing loans


1962.95 %



2688.43 %



990.21 %

   Allowance for credit losses to total loans


0.85 %



0.90 %



0.96 %










Other Data









   Cash dividends declared

$

0.160


$

0.160


$

0.160

   Shares outstanding


6,365,096



6,360,895



6,361,494

   Book and tangible book value per share (2)

$

19.00


$

18.95


$

18.43

   Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) (AOCI) per share


(2.78)



(3)



(2.83)

   Book and tangible book value per share, excluding AOCI (1) (2)


21.78


$

21.52


$

21.26

   Closing market price per common share

$

16.50


$

23.51


$

27.75

   Closing price to book value ratio


86.84 %



124.06 %



150.53 %

   Tangible common equity to tangible assets ratio


7.04 %



7.10 %



7.33 %

   Bank regulatory leverage ratio


9.72 %



9.80 %



9.45 %










(1) As further detailed in Appendix A and Appendix C to this press release, this is a non-GAAP financial measure






(2) The Company does not have any intangible assets









Five Quarter Trends



For the Three Months Ended



(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)














2023


2022



June 30


March 31


December 31


September 30


June 30



GAAP


GAAP


GAAP


GAAP


GAAP

Net income 

$

2,459

$

2,358

$

3,788

$

5,322

$

4,565

Diluted earnings per share 

$

0.39

$

0.38

$

0.61

$

0.85

$

0.73

Return on average assets (ROAA) 


0.59 %


0.57 %


0.96 %


1.40 %


1.29 %

Return on average equity 


8.13 %


7.89 %


13.15 %


18.36 %


15.81 %

Noninterest expense to average assets


1.47 %


1.47 %


1.69 %


1.49 %


1.68 %

Net interest margin (tax equivalent)


2.09 %


2.55 %


3.22 %


3.66 %


3.76 %














2023


2022



June 30


March 31


December 31


September 30


June 30



Adjusted (1)


Adjusted (2)


Adjusted (2)


Adjusted (2)


Adjusted (1)

Net income 

$

2,202

$

3,055

$

4,309

$

5,994

$

5,909

Diluted earnings per share 

$

0.35

$

0.49

$

0.69

$

0.96

$

0.95

Return on average assets (ROAA) 


0.53 %


0.74 %


1.09 %


1.58 %


1.67 %

Return on average equity 


7.28 %


10.22 %


14.96 %


20.68 %


20.47 %

Noninterest expense to average assets


1.47 %


1.47 %


1.68 %


1.50 %


1.63 %

Net interest margin (tax equivalent)


2.09 %


2.55 %


3.22 %


3.65 %


3.75 %












Pre-tax, pre-provision earnings

$

2,315

$

3,537

$

5,145

$

7,807

$

6,327

Pre-tax, pre-provision ROAA 


0.55 %


0.86 %


1.30 %


2.06 %


1.79 %












(1) Represents a non-GAAP financial measure.  See Appendix A to this press release for more information.



(2) Represents a non-GAAP financial measure.  See Appendix C to this press release for more information.



Management Commentary

William E. "Bill" Edwards, III, President and Chief Executive Officer of the Company, commented as follows:

"The second quarter of 2023 was another operationally challenging quarter as short term interest rates continued to rise, putting a strain on our net interest margin and earnings.  We are pleased that our yield on taxable loans increased 94 bp from 4.34% in the second quarter of 2022 to 5.28% in the second quarter of 2023, with recent average production yields of approximately 8%.  However, the rate paid on interest bearing liabilities increased 345 bp from 0.48% to 3.93% over the same period.  We continue to experience very low levels of loan charge-offs and our allowance coverage of nonperforming loans was nearly 20 to 1 at June 30, 2023.  From an asset quality perspective, our non-performing assets to total assets remained at historical lows of 0.04% at June 30, 2023, with no properties in real estate owned.  We continue to remain disciplined on loan quality and pricing, and intend to prioritize the value of maintaining and growing our deposit relationships, including certificates of deposit which have grown nearly $280 million since June 30, 2022.  Finally, we believe that our June 30, 2023 liquidity remains strong with available funding sources well in excess of our level of uninsured deposits.

We continue to work diligently on several projects located across our markets, including the following:

  • The construction of our Johnson City financial center continues with an expected completion date of mid-2024. This location, which has significant I-26 visibility, will be a major upgrade from our single existing branch in this market, and we believe the opening of this location will aid in our efforts to substantially grow our Johnson City and TriCities market share. We expect to consolidate approximately 8,300 sf of leased space with an annual cost of $170 thousand into this building.
  • We continue to make repairs and improvements to our newest financial center at 9950 Kingston Pike in Knoxville. In addition to providing a more visible and strategic location, we also expect to consolidate approximately 8,900 sf of space that we currently lease with an annual cost of $210 thousand into this office once renovations are complete. This building is expected to be operational later in the third quarter of 2023."

Net Interest Income

Net interest income decreased $4.5 million, or 36.3%, from $12.3 million for the three months ended June 30, 2022 to $7.8 million for the same period in 2023.  The decrease between the periods was primarily the net result of the following factors:

  • Average interest-earning assets grew $229.4 million, or 16.8%, from $1.361 billion to $1.591 billion, driven primarily by increases in loans.
  • Average net interest-earning assets declined $75.3 million, or 18.6%, from $404.3 million to $329.0 million, due primarily to a $53.3 million decrease in noninterest bearing deposits and a $27.7 million increase in noninterest earning assets – primarily higher levels of fixed assets discussed below.
  • The average rate paid on interest-bearing liabilities increased 345 bp from 0.48% to 3.93%, while the average rate earned on interest-earning assets increased 111 bp from 4.10% to 5.21%, resulting in a decrease in tax-equivalent net interest margin from 3.76% to 2.09%. The increase in the average rate paid on interest-bearing liabilities was due to the rising rate environment and competitive funding pressures in our markets, which resulted in customers seeking higher rate certificates of deposit and the Company's cost of wholesale funding rising significantly.
  • The Company did not recognize any PPP loan origination fees, net of the amortization of deferred PPP loan costs, through net interest income during the three months ended June 30, 2023 and 2022, respectively. No net PPP loan origination fees remain to be recognized as of June 30, 2023.

Net interest income decreased $6.7 million, or 28.1%, from $24.0 million for the six months ended June 30, 2022 to $17.2 million for the same period in 2023.  The decrease between the periods was primarily the net result of the following factors:

  • Average interest-earning assets grew $242.9 million, or 18.1%, from $1.337 billion to $1.580 billion, driven primarily by increases in loans.
  • Average net interest-earning assets declined $63.8 million, or 16.1%, from $397.2 million to $333.4 million, due primarily to a $37.7 million decrease in noninterest bearing deposits and a $28.8 million increase in noninterest earning assets - primarily higher levels of fixed assets discussed below.
  • The average rate paid on interest-bearing liabilities increased 309 bp from 0.42% to 3.51%, while the average rate earned on interest-earning assets increased 106 bp from 4.03% to 5.09%, resulting in a decrease in tax-equivalent net interest margin from 3.74% to 2.32%. The increase in the average rate paid on interest-bearing liabilities was due to the rising rate environment and competitive funding pressures in our markets, which resulted in customers seeking higher rate certificates of deposit and the Company's cost of wholesale funding rising significantly.
  • The Company recognized approximately $0 and $0.2 million of PPP loan origination fees, net of the amortization of deferred PPP loan costs, through net interest income during the six months ended June 30, 2023 and 2022, respectively. No net PPP loan origination fees remain to be recognized as of June 30, 2023.

Rate Sensitivity

The Company has the following loans and funding subject to repricing of short-term interest rates:





Federal

Short-Term




Prime

SOFR

Funds

FHLB

Total

Loans

$

197,200

27,600

-

-

224,800

Funding

$

-

-

141,142

90,000

231,142

The Federal Reserve has increased the Federal Funds interest rate by 500 bp since December 31, 2021.  Since that time, the Company has experienced the following impacts on its loan yields and deposit costs:


Cumulative Beta


Loan Yields

Deposit Costs

 Mar 31, 2022 

128.0 %

0.0 %

 Jun 30, 2022 

32.0 %

5.3 %

 Sep 30, 2022 

24.7 %

14.3 %

 Dec 31, 2022 

25.4 %

30.6 %

 Mar 31, 2023 

26.1 %

43.8 %

 Jun 30, 2023 

27.8 %

55.0 %

Provision For Credit Losses

A provision for (recovery of) credit losses of ($0.6) million and $0.5 million was recognized for the three months ended June 30, 2023 and 2022, respectively.  The recovery of credit losses recognized during the three months ended June 30, 2023 was primarily the result of an improvement in projected economic factors (GDP, unemployment and housing prices) over the next 12 months, offset by additional provision expense related to loan growth.

A provision for credit losses of $26 thousand and $1.1 million was recognized for the six months ended June 30, 2023 and 2022, respectively.  The minimal provision recognized during the six months ended June 30, 2023 was primarily the result of an improvement in the projected economic factors noted above over the next 12 months, offset by additional provision expense related to loan growth.

The Company continues to experience historically low levels of problem assets and charge-offs.  The Company adopted the provisions of Accounting Standards Update No. 2016-13, Financial Instruments – Credit Losses (Topic 326): Measurement of Credit Losses on Financial Instruments as of January 1, 2023.  The following summarizes the impact of the adoption of ASU 2016-13:



Impact at 



Jan 1, 2023

(in millions)






Decrease to allowance for credit losses

$

(0.70)

Increase to reserve for unfunded commitments


0.70

Net impact to shareholders equity

$

-




Noninterest Income

The following summarizes changes in the Company's noninterest income for the periods indicated:














Three Months Ended June 30






(In thousands)


2023

2022

Change
















Service charges and fees

$

393

373

20






Bank owned life insurance


46

44

2






Realized gain (loss) on sale of investment securities available for sale


1

(104)

105






Unrealized gain (loss) on equity securities


(214)

(565)

351






Gain on sale of loans


10

4

6






Gain on sale of fixed assets


-

-

-






Wealth management


170

173

(3)






Swap fees


173

-

173






Other


39

24

15

















$

618

(51)

669




























Six Months Ended June 30






(In thousands)


2023

2022

Change
















Service charges and fees

$

768

711

57






Bank owned life insurance


92

87

5






Realized gain (loss) on sale of investment securities available for sale


(9)

(170)

161






Unrealized gain (loss) on equity securities


(731)

(1,016)

285






Gain on sale of loans


13

24

(11)






Gain on sale of fixed assets


69

-

69






Wealth management


321

369

(48)






Swap fees


220

-

220






Limited partnership distributions


-

373

(373)






Other


37

19

18

















$

780

397

383





Noninterest income improved to $0.6 million in the second quarter of 2023 from ($0.1) million in the same quarter of 2022.  This increase was primarily due to a decline in unrealized losses on equity securities as a result of an improvement in interest rate market conditions.  The Company also recognized higher levels of swap fees during the first quarter of 2023 due to increased demand by customers for floating rate loans.  The Bank receives a fee for delivering the swap to a third party, but does not maintain contractual risk for the swap.

Noninterest income improved to $0.8 million for the six months ended June 30, 2023 from $0.4 million in the same period of 2022.  This increase was primarily due to a decline in unrealized losses on equity securities as a result of an improvement in interest rate market conditions.  The Company also recognized higher levels of swap fees during the six month ended June 30, 2023 due to increased demand by customers for floating rate loans.  Offsetting these increases was a $0.4 million decrease in distributions from limited partnerships, which tend to have an unpredictable level of distributions.

Noninterest Expense

The following summarizes changes in the Company's noninterest expense for the periods indicated:












Three Months Ended June 30



(In thousands)


2023

2022

Change










Compensation and employee benefits

$

3,396

2,895

501



Occupancy


558

392

166



Furniture and equipment


184

129

55



Data processing


544

485

59



FDIC insurance


353

164

189



Office


205

187

18



Advertising


154

87

67



Professional fees


324

362

(38)



Other noninterest expense


424

1,241

(817)











$

6,142

5,942

200



















Six Months Ended June 30



(In thousands)


2023

2022

Change










Compensation and employee benefits

$

6,659

6,118

541



Occupancy


1,173

757

416



Furniture and equipment


376

223

153



Data processing


1,061

961

100



FDIC insurance


587

330

257



Office


407

340

67



Advertising


267

149

118



Professional fees


903

667

236



Other noninterest expense


744

1,763

(1,019)











$

12,177

11,308

869

Noninterest expense increased $0.2 million, or 3.4%, from $5.9 million in the second quarter of 2022 to $6.1 million in the same period of 2023.  Compensation and employee benefits increased $0.5 million, or 18%, in the second quarter of 2023 compared to the same period in 2022 due primarily to an increase in employee headcount from 110 to 115 associated with the opening of the Company's new Brentwood financial center, as well as merit raises and increases in benefit costs.  Occupancy expense increased $0.2 million in the second quarter of 2023 compared to the second quarter of 2022 due to lease expense on the Company's new Brentwood financial center, as well as additional expense associated with the Company's new operations center.  The Company should benefit from lower lease expense in future quarters due to the staggered closure schedule of certain leased office space that is being replaced by the facilities currently under construction.  FDIC insurance increased $0.2 million in the second quarter of 2023 compared to the same period of 2022 due to a scheduled 2 bp increase in the assessment rate.  Other noninterest expense for the second quarter of 2022 included a $0.8 million loss associated with a fraudulent wire loss.

Noninterest expense increased $0.9 million, or 7.7%, from $11.3 million in the first six months of 2022 to $12.2 million in the same period of 2023.  Compensation and employee benefits increased $0.5 million, or 8.9%, in the first six months of 2023 compared to the same period in 2022 due primarily to an increase in employee headcount from 108 to 115 associated with the opening of the Company's new Brentwood financial center, as well as merit raises and increases in benefit costs.  Occupancy and furniture and equipment expense increased $0.6 million in the six months ended June 30, 2023, compared to the same period of 2022, due to lease and furniture expense associated with the Company's new Brentwood financial center, as well as additional expense associated with the Company's new operations center.  The Company should benefit from lower lease expense in future quarters due to the staggered closure schedule of certain leased office space that is being replaced by the facilities currently under construction.  FDIC insurance increased $0.3 million in the first six months of 2023 compared to the same period of 2022 due to a scheduled 2 bp increase in the assessment rate.  Professional fees increased $0.2 million over the same periods as the Company has engaged a national accounting firm for its internal audit function and incurred additional audit expenses in conjunction with a required internal control audit.  Other noninterest expense for the first six months of 2022 included a $0.8 million loss associated with a fraudulent wire loss, offset by a $0.1 million recovery during the first six months of 2023.

Income Taxes

The effective tax rates of the Company were as follows for the periods indicated

Three Months Ended June 30


Six Months Ended June 30

2023

2022


2023

2022

14.50 %

22.32 %


17.32 %

22.15 %

The Company's effective tax rate during the three and six months ended June 30, 2023 decreased compared to the same periods in the prior years due to a decline in the Company's effective state tax rate from tax credits on certain loans.  The Company's marginal tax rate of 26.14% is favorably impacted by certain sources of non-taxable income including bank-owned life insurance (BOLI), tax-free loans, and investments in tax-free municipal securities.

Balance Sheet

Total assets increased $118.6 million, or 7.4%, from $1.600 billion at December 31, 2022 to $1.719 billion at June 30, 2023.  The change was primarily driven by the following factors:

  • Available for sale investment security balances decreased 3.3 million, or 2.4%.

The following summarizes the composition of the Company's available for sale investment securities portfolio (at fair value) as of June 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022:



June 30, 2023


December 31, 2022



Estimated

Net


Estimated

Net



Fair

Unrealized


Fair

Unrealized



Value

Gain (Loss)


Value

Gain (Loss)

(in thousands)














Agency MBS / CMO

$

16,215

(2,251)


17,086

(2,232)

Agency multifamily (non-guaranteed)


10,275

(1,110)


10,110

(1,316)

Agency student loan (98% guarantee)


9,143

(24)


9,862

(56)

Business Development Companies


3,846

(572)


3,795

(626)

Corporate


23,378

(3,117)


24,531

(2,487)

Municipal


27,158

(7,353)


26,464

(8,264)

Non-agency MBS / CMO


44,074

(9,665)


45,577

(9,514)









$

134,089

(24,091)


137,425

(24,495)

Non-agency MBS/CMO's have an average credit-enhancement of approximately 37% as of June 30, 2023.  Municipal securities are generally rated AA or higher.

  • The Company does not have any securities classified as held-to-maturity.
  • Loans receivable increased $87.2 million, or 6.6%, from $1.317 billion at December 31, 2022 to $1.404 billion at June 30, 2023. Increases in residential and other construction, residential, multi-family and owner and non-owner occupied commercial offset a reduction in PPP and commercial and industrial loans.

The following summarizes changes in loan balances over the last five quarters:



June 30,


March 31,


December 31,


September 30,


June 30,



2023


2023


2022


2022


2022

(in thousands)






















Residential construction

$

40,309


47,170


35,774


31,170


29,681

Other construction


73,183


64,009


56,090


50,956


41,629

Farmland


9,381


10,174


11,657


12,524


11,747

Home equity


43,992


40,609


38,108


36,730


34,131

Residential 


434,780


437,143


423,646


393,752


338,314

Multi-family


111,988


102,761


92,933


93,730


80,342

Owner-occupied commercial 


217,778


205,512


206,873


227,502


216,663

Non-owner occupied commercial


324,883


299,093


297,811


281,027


260,537

Commercial & industrial


134,188


140,022


140,151


134,329


146,366

PPP Program


884


1,589


2,659


7,461


9,886

Consumer


12,732


13,128


11,181


12,395


12,681













$

1,404,098


1,361,210


1,316,883


1,281,576


1,181,977

The following summarizes the industry components of the Company's non-owner occupied commercial real estate loans as of June 30, 2023:



Loan


% of Total



Balance


Loans






Retail


72,530


5.2 %

Hotels


67,336


4.8 %

Office

$

41,827


3.0 %

Campground


28,328


2.0 %

Marina


21,856


1.6 %

Medical


21,510


1.5 %

Warehouse


20,564


1.5 %

Mini-storage


16,471


1.2 %

Vacation Rentals


14,151


1.0 %

Automobile


10,980


0.8 %

Restaurant


4,936


0.4 %

Other


4,394


0.3 %


$

324,883


23.1 %

  • Premises and equipment increased $8.5 million, or 25.8%, during the six months ended June 30, 2023 primarily due to costs incurred for the construction of the new 23,000 sf Johnson City combined financial/corporate center as well as improvement costs on the recently purchased financial center in West Knoxville. As of June 30, 2023, approximately $7.9 million out of a total estimated cost of $23.0 million had been incurred related to the costs of the Johnson City and West Knoxville building projects.
  • Total deposits increased $71.4 million, or 5.3%, from $1.346 billion at December 31, 2022 to $1.418 billion at June 30, 2023. The primary drivers of this increase were a $16.8 million, or 5.5%, increase in noninterest-bearing deposits, a $175.7 million, or 97.8%, increase in retail time deposits (primarily one year or less), and a $32.0 million, or 17.7%, increase in wholesale time deposits. Offsetting these increases was a $54.3 million decrease in NOW and money market accounts and a $98.9 million decrease in savings accounts. Wholesale time deposits consist primarily of brokered certificates of deposit with a maximum maturity of one year or less. The Company believes that the shift in product mix out of money market and savings accounts and into retail time deposits is primarily a result of the higher interest rates that the Company has offered on retail time deposits.

The following summarizes changes in deposit balances over the last five quarters:



June 30,


March 31,


December 31,


September 30,


June 30,



2023


2023


2022


2022


2022

(in thousands)






















Non-interest bearing transaction

$

322,003


293,502


305,210


364,290


348,826

NOW and money market


266,777


314,636


321,028


312,132


244,834

Savings


260,741


293,254


359,613


383,599


375,356

Retail time deposits


355,367


277,408


179,626


89,886


75,903

Wholesale time deposits


212,988


202,608


181,022


137,596


163,931













$

1,417,876


1,381,408


1,346,499


1,287,503


1,208,850

  • FHLB borrowings increased $35.0 million from December 31, 2022 and consisted of the following at June 30, 2023:

Amounts

Original

Current

Maturity


(000's)

Term

Rate

Date






$

40,000

2 Weeks

5.24 %

07/12/23


50,000

3 month

5.67 %

09/01/23


50,000

12 month

5.27 %

03/15/24

$

140,000


5.40 %







  • Total equity increased $3.7 million, or 3.1%, from $117.3 million at December 31, 2022 to $120.9 million at June 30, 2023.  The following summarizes the components of the change in total shareholders' equity and tangible book value per share for the six months ended June 30, 2023:


Total

Tangible




Shareholders'

Book Value




Equity

Per Share


(In thousands)










December 31, 2022

$

117,271

18.43







Net income


4,817

0.39


Dividends paid


(2,036)

(0.32)


Stock compensation


629

0.10


Share repurchases


(13)

(0.00)


Change in fair value of investments available for sale


274

0.04







June 30, 2023

$

120,942

19.00

*

            * Sum of the individual components may not equal the total





The Company's tangible equity to tangible assets ratio declined to 7.04% at June 30, 2023 from 7.33% at December 31, 2022, primarily as the result of a decline in net income combined with continued asset growth.  The Company continues to manage its equity levels through a combination of controlled growth, share repurchases and dividends.  The Company and Bank both remain well capitalized at June 30, 2023, with the Bank maintaining a regulatory leverage ratio of 9.72% at June 30, 2023.

Asset Quality

Non-performing loans to total loans decreased from 0.10% at December 31, 2022 to 0.04% at June 30, 2023.  Non-performing assets to total assets decreased from 0.08% at December 31, 2022 to 0.04% at June 30, 2023.  Other real estate owned balances remained at $0 at both December 31, 2022 and June 30, 2023.  Net charge-offs of $49 thousand were recognized during the six months ended June 30, 2023, compared to $89 thousand during the full year 2022.  The allowance for credit losses to total loans declined to 0.85% at June 30, 2023 compared to 0.96% at December 31, 2022, primarily as a result of an improvement in projected economic factors.  Coverage of non-performing loans by the allowance for credit losses was nearly 20 to 1 at June 30, 2023.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Statements included in this press release include non-GAAP financial measures and should be read along with the accompanying tables in Appendix A and Appendix C, which provide a reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures.  This press release and the accompanying tables discuss financial measures such as adjusted net income, adjusted diluted earnings per share, adjusted return on average assets, adjusted return on average equity, adjusted net interest margin (tax equivalent), and adjusted noninterest expense to average assets ratio, which are all non-GAAP financial measures. We also present in this press release and the accompanying tables pre-tax, pre-provision earnings, pre-tax, pre-provision return on average assets, and book and tangible book value per share excluding AOCI, which are also non-GAAP financial measures. We believe that such non-GAAP financial measures are useful because they enhance the ability of investors and management to evaluate and compare the Company's operating results from period to period in a meaningful manner.  Non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered as an alternative to any measure of performance calculated pursuant to GAAP, nor are they necessarily comparable to non-GAAP financial measures that may be presented by other companies.  Investors should consider the Company's performance and financial condition as reported under GAAP and all other relevant information when assessing the performance or financial condition of the Company.  Non-GAAP financial measures have limitations as analytical tools, and investors should not consider them in isolation or as a substitute for analysis of the Company's results or financial condition as reported under GAAP.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements. The words "expect," "intend," "should," "may," "could," "believe," "suspect," "anticipate," "seek," "plan," "estimate" and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements, but other statements not based on historical fact may also be considered forward-looking. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties that include, without limitation, (i) deterioration in the financial condition of our borrowers, including as a result of persistent inflationary pressures, resulting in significant increases in credit losses and provisions for those losses; (ii) fluctuations or differences in interest rates on loans or deposits from those that we are modeling or anticipating, including as a result of our inability to better match deposit rates with the changes in the short-term rate environment, or that affect the yield curve; (iii) deterioration in the real estate market conditions in our market areas; (iv) the impact of increased competition with other financial institutions, including pricing pressures, and the resulting impact on our results, including as a result of compression to our net interest margin; (v) the deterioration of the economy in our market areas, including the negative impact of inflationary pressures on our customers and their businesses; (vi) the ability to grow and retain low-cost core deposits, including during times when uncertainty exists in the financial services sector; (vii) our ability to meet our liquidity needs without having to liquidate investment securities that we own while those securities are in a unrealized loss position as a result of the rising rate environment;  (viii) significant downturns in the business of one or more large customers; (ix) effectiveness of our asset management activities in improving, resolving or liquidating lower quality assets; (x) our inability to maintain the historical, long-term growth rate of our loan portfolio; (xi) risks of expansion into new geographic or product markets; (xii) the possibility of increased compliance and operational costs as a result of increased regulatory oversight; (xiii) our inability to comply with regulatory capital requirements, including those resulting from changes to capital calculation methodologies and required capital maintenance levels; (xiv) changes in state or Federal regulations, policies, or legislation applicable to banks and other financial service providers, including regulatory or legislative developments arising out of current unsettled conditions in the economy; (xv) changes in capital levels and loan underwriting, credit review or loss reserve policies associated with economic conditions, examination conclusions, or regulatory developments; (xvi) inadequate allowance for credit losses; (xvii) results of regulatory examinations; (xviii) the vulnerability of our network and online banking portals, and the systems of parties with whom we contract, to unauthorized access, computer viruses, phishing schemes, spam attacks, human error, natural disasters, power loss and other security breaches; (xix) the possibility of increased corporate or personal tax rates and the resulting reduction in our and our customers' businesses as a result of any such increases; (xx) approval of the declaration of any dividend by our Board of Directors; (xxi) loss of key personnel; and (xxii) adverse results (including costs, fines, reputational harm and/or other negative effects) from current or future obligatory litigation, examinations or other legal and/or regulatory actions.  These risks and uncertainties may cause our actual results or performance to be materially different from any future results or performance expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Our future operating results depend on a number of factors which were derived utilizing numerous assumptions that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected in forward-looking statements.

About Mountain Commerce Bancorp, Inc. and Mountain Commerce Bank

Mountain Commerce Bancorp, Inc. is the holding company for Mountain Commerce Bank.  The Company's shares of common stock trade on the OTCQX under the symbol "MCBI".

Mountain Commerce Bank is a state-chartered financial institution headquartered in Knoxville, TN. The Bank traces its history back over a century and serves Middle and East Tennessee through 6 branches located in Brentwood, Erwin, Johnson City, Knoxville and Unicoi.  The Bank focuses on responsive relationship banking of small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, affluent individuals, and those who value the personal service and attention that only a community bank can offer.  For further information, please visit us at www.mcb.com.

Mountain Commerce Bancorp, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income

(Amounts in thousands, except share data)













Three Months Ended



Six Months Ended




June 30,



June 30,




2023

2022



2023

2022

Interest income









Loans

$

17,560

12,106


$

33,921

23,349


Investment securities - taxable


1,302

1,075



2,613

2,069


Investment securities - tax exempt


38

96



77

200


Dividends and other


1,302

198



2,339

328




20,202

13,475



38,950

25,946

Interest expense









Savings


1,587

277



3,142

497


Interest bearing transaction accounts


2,706

305



5,025

453


Time certificates of deposit of $250,000 or more


3,811

134



6,474

208


Other time deposits


1,988

65



3,002

117


     Total deposits


10,092

781



17,643

1,275


Senior debt


389

102



637

204


Subordinated debt


164

164



329

328


FHLB & FRB advances


1,718

108



3,093

144




12,363

1,155



21,702

1,951










Net interest income


7,839

12,320



17,248

23,995










Provision for (recovery of) credit losses


(561)

450



26

1,100










Net interest income after provision for (recovery of) credit losses


8,400

11,870



17,222

22,895










Noninterest income









Service charges and fees


393

373



768

711


Bank owned life insurance


46

44



92

87


Realized gain (loss) on sale of investment securities available for sale


1

(104)



(9)

(170)


Unrealized loss on equity securities


(214)

(565)



(731)

(1,016)


Gain on sale of loans


10

4



13

24


Gain on sale of fixed assets


-

-



69

-


Wealth management


170

173



321

369


Swap fees


173

-



220

-


Limited partnership distributions


-

-



-

373


Other


39

24



37

19




618

(51)



780

397

Noninterest expense









Compensation and employee benefits


3,396

2,895



6,659

6,118


Occupancy


558

392



1,173

757


Furniture and equipment


184

129



376

223


Data processing


544

485



1,061

961


FDIC insurance


353

164



587

330


Office


205

187



407

340


Advertising


154

87



267

149


Professional fees


324

362



903

667


Other noninterest expense


424

1,241



744

1,763




6,142

5,942



12,177

11,308










Income before income taxes


2,876

5,877



5,826

11,984










Income taxes


417

1,312



1,009

2,654










Net income

$

2,459

4,565


$

4,817

9,330










Earnings per common share:









Basic

$

0.39

0.736


$

0.77

1.506


Diluted

$

0.39

0.733


$

0.77

1.498










Weighted average common shares outstanding:









Basic


6,232,306

6,202,100



6,226,577

6,196,536


Diluted


6,239,575

6,227,866



6,239,761

6,227,595



















Mountain Commerce Bancorp, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(Amounts in thousands)















June 30,



March 31,



December 31,





2023



2023



2022


Assets





















Cash and due from banks

$

16,753


$

14,419


$

13,824


Interest-earning deposits in other banks


86,361



106,878



64,816



Cash and cash equivalents


103,114



121,297



78,640













Investments available for sale


134,089



137,625



137,425


Equity securities


5,046



5,246



5,750


Loans held for sale


-



-



-


Premises and equipment held for sale


4,260



4,260



4,260













Loans receivable


1,404,098



1,361,210



1,316,883


Allowance for credit losses


(11,974)



(12,313)



(12,645)



Net loans receivable


1,392,124



1,348,897



1,304,238













Premises and equipment, net


41,440



36,275



32,932


Accrued interest receivable


4,790



4,726



4,514


Bank owned life insurance


9,867



9,821



9,776


Restricted stock


9,525



15,423



7,143


Deferred tax assets, net


9,794



9,692



10,271


Other assets


4,643



4,680



5,111













Total assets

$

1,718,692


$

1,697,942


$

1,600,060













Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity





















Noninterest-bearing

$

322,003


$

293,502


$

305,210


Interest-bearing


882,885



885,298



860,267


Wholesale


212,988



202,608



181,022



Total deposits


1,417,876



1,381,408



1,346,499













FHLB borrowings


140,000



155,000



105,000


Senior debt, net


20,000



20,000



9,998


Subordinated debt, net


9,893



9,879



9,866


Accrued interest payable


1,279



1,082



885


Post-employment liabilities


3,467



3,495



3,519


Other liabilities


5,235



6,535



7,022













Total liabilities


1,597,750



1,577,399



1,482,789













Total shareholders' equity


120,942



120,543



117,271













Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$

1,718,692


$

1,697,942


$

1,600,060


Appendix A - Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures 










Three Months Ended


Six Months Ended



June 30


June 30



(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)


(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)










2023

2022


2023

2022

Adjusted Net Income







Net income (GAAP)

$

2,459

4,565

$

4,817

9,330

Realized (gain) loss on sale of investment securities 


(1)

104


9

170

Unrealized (gain) loss on equity securities


214

565


731

1,016

Accretion of PPP fees, net


-

(37)


-

(246)

Gain on sale of fixed assets


-

-


(69)

-

Provision for (recovery of) credit losses


(561)

450


26

1,100

Provision for (recovery of)  unfunded commitments


-

(88)


-

62

Fraudulent wire loss (recovery)


-

825


(100)

825

Tax effect of adjustments


91

(475)


(156)

(765)

Adjusted net income (Non-GAAP)

$

2,202

5,909

$

5,258

11,492








Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Share







Diluted earnings per share (GAAP)

$

0.39

0.73

$

0.77

1.50

Realized (gain) loss on sale of investment securities


(0.00)

0.02


0.00

0.03

Unrealized (gain) loss on equity securities


0.03

0.09


0.12

0.16

Accretion of PPP fees, net


-

(0.01)


-

(0.04)

Gain on sale of fixed assets


-

-


(0.01)

-

Provision for (recovery of) credit losses


(0.09)

0.07


0.00

0.18

Provision for (recovery of)  unfunded commitments


-

(0.01)


-

0.01

Fraudulent wire loss (recovery)


-

0.13


(0.02)

0.13

Tax effect of adjustments


0.01

(0.08)


(0.03)

(0.12)

Adjusted diluted earnings per share (Non-GAAP)

$

0.35

0.95

$

0.84

1.85








Adjusted Return on Average Assets







Return on average assets (GAAP)


0.59 %

1.29 %


0.58 %

1.34 %

Realized (gain) loss on sale of investment securities


0.00 %

0.03 %


0.00 %

0.02 %

Unrealized (gain) loss on equity securities


0.05 %

0.16 %


0.09 %

0.15 %

Accretion of PPP fees, net


0.00 %

-0.01 %


0.00 %

-0.04 %

Gain on sale of fixed assets


0.00 %

0.00 %


-0.01 %

0.00 %

Provision for (recovery of) credit losses


-0.13 %

0.13 %


0.00 %

0.16 %

Provision for (recovery of)  unfunded commitments


0.00 %

-0.02 %


0.00 %

0.01 %

Fraudulent wire loss (recovery)


0.00 %

0.23 %


-0.01 %

0.12 %

Tax effect of adjustments


0.02 %

-0.13 %


-0.02 %

-0.11 %

Adjusted return on average assets (Non-GAAP)


0.53 %

1.67 %


0.63 %

1.66 %








Adjusted Return on Average Equity







Return on average equity (GAAP)


8.13 %

15.81 %


8.02 %

15.87 %

Realized (gain) loss on sale of investment securities


0.00 %

0.36 %


0.01 %

0.29 %

Unrealized (gain) loss on equity securities


0.71 %

1.96 %


1.22 %

1.73 %

Accretion of PPP fees, net


0.00 %

-0.13 %


0.00 %

-0.42 %

Gain on sale of fixed assets


0.00 %

0.00 %


-0.11 %

0.00 %

Provision for (recovery of) credit losses


-1.86 %

1.56 %


0.04 %

1.87 %

Provision for (recovery of)  unfunded commitments


0.00 %

-0.30 %


0.00 %

0.11 %

Fraudulent wire loss (recovery)


0.00 %

2.86 %


-0.17 %

1.40 %

Tax effect of adjustments


0.30 %

-1.65 %


-0.26 %

-1.30 %

Adjusted return on average equity (Non-GAAP)


7.28 %

20.47 %


8.75 %

19.54 %

Appendix A - Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures, Continued










Three Months Ended


Six Months Ended



June 30


June 30



(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)


(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)










2023

2022


2023

2022

Adjusted Noninterest Expense to Average Assets







Noninterest expense to average assets (GAAP)


1.47 %

1.68 %


1.47 %

1.63 %

Provision for (recovery of) unfunded commitments


0.00 %

0.01 %


0.00 %

0.00 %

Fraudulent wire loss (recovery)


0.00 %

-0.06 %


0.01 %

-0.06 %

Adjusted noninterest expense to average assets (Non-GAAP)


1.47 %

1.63 %


1.47 %

1.57 %








Adjusted Net Interest Margin (tax-equivalent) (1)







Net interest margin (tax-equivalent) (GAAP)


2.09 %

3.76 %


2.32 %

3.74 %

Accretion of PPP fees, net


0.00 %

-0.01 %


0.00 %

-0.04 %

Adjusted net interest margin (tax-equivalent) (Non-GAAP)


2.09 %

3.75 %


2.32 %

3.70 %








Pre-tax, Pre-Provision Earnings







Net income (GAAP)

$

2,459

4,565

$

4,817

9,330

Income taxes


417

1,312


1,009

2,654

Provision for (recovery of) credit losses


(561)

450


26

1,100

Pre-tax, pre-provision earnings (non-GAAP)

$

2,315

6,327

$

5,852

13,084








Pre-tax, Pre-Provision Return on Average Assets (ROAA)







Return on average assets (GAAP)


0.59 %

1.29 %

$

0.58 %

1.34 %

Income taxes


0.10 %

0.37 %


0.12 %

0.38 %

Provision for (recovery of) credit losses


-0.13 %

0.13 %


0.00 %

0.16 %

Pre-tax, pre-provision return on average assets (non-GAAP)


0.55 %

1.79 %

$

0.71 %

1.89 %








Book and Tangible Book Value Per Share, excluding AOCI







Book and tangible book value per share (GAAP)

$

19.00

18.18




Impact of AOCI per share


2.78

2.07




Book and tangible book value per share, excluding AOCI (non-GAAP)

$

21.78

20.25


















(1) See Appendix B to this press release for more information on tax equivalent net interest margin







Appendix B - Tax Equivalent Net Interest Margin Analysis


























For the Three Months Ended June 30,




2023



2022




Average





Average






Outstanding


Yield /



Outstanding


Yield /




Balance

Interest

Rate



Balance

Interest

Rate




(Dollars in thousands)

Interest-earning Assets:











Loans - taxable, including loans held for sale

$

1,334,047

17,560

5.28 %


$

1,118,790

12,106

4.34 %


Loans - tax exempt (2)


27,219

458

6.75 %



24,440

411

6.75 %


Investments - taxable


136,877

1,302

3.82 %



137,335

1,075

3.14 %


Investments - tax exempt (1)


5,424

48

3.56 %



13,727

122

3.55 %


Interest earning deposits


72,699

1,073

5.92 %



60,229

91

0.61 %


Other investments, at cost


14,436

229

6.36 %



6,815

107

6.30 %


Total interest-earning assets


1,590,702

20,670

5.21 %



1,361,336

13,912

4.10 %


Noninterest earning assets


82,560





54,848




Total assets

$

1,673,262




$

1,416,184


`












Interest-bearing liabilities:











Interest-bearing transaction accounts

$

96,827

957

3.96 %


$

64,436

64

0.40 %


Savings accounts


270,025

1,587

2.36 %



377,906

277

0.29 %


Money market accounts


192,829

1,749

3.64 %



182,480

241

0.53 %


Retail time deposits


329,820

3,304

4.02 %



73,023

79

0.43 %


Wholesale time deposits


206,411

2,495

4.85 %



148,557

120

0.32 %


     Total interest bearing deposits


1,095,912

10,092

3.69 %



846,402

781

0.37 %













Senior debt


20,000

389

7.80 %



11,250

102

3.64 %


Subordinated debt


9,886

164

6.65 %



9,845

164

6.68 %


Federal Home Loan Bank & FRB advances


135,935

1,718

5.07 %



89,560

108

0.48 %


Total interest-bearing liabilities


1,261,733

12,363

3.93 %



957,057

1,155

0.48 %













Noninterest-bearing deposits


280,011





333,306




Other noninterest-bearing liabilities


10,602





10,337




Total liabilities


1,552,346





1,300,700















Total shareholders' equity


120,916





115,484




Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$

1,673,262




$

1,416,184















Tax-equivalent net interest income



8,307





12,757














Net interest-earning assets (3)

$

328,969




$

404,279















Average interest-earning assets to interest-











     bearing liabilities


126 %





142 %















Tax-equivalent net interest rate spread (4)


1.28 %





3.61 %















Tax equivalent net interest margin (5)


2.09 %





3.76 %















(1)  Tax exempt investments are calculated assuming a 21% federal tax rate











(2)  Tax exempt loans reflect the tax equivalent yield of a 5% state tax credit assuming a 26% federal and state tax rate








(3)  Net interest-earning assets represents total interest-earning assets less total interest-bearing liabilities









(4)  Tax-equivalent net interest rate spread represents the difference between the tax equivalent yield on average









       interest-earning assets and the cost of average interest-bearing liabilities.











(5)  Tax equivalent net interest margin represents tax equivalent net interest income divided by average total









       interest-earning assets










Appendix B - Tax Equivalent Net Interest Margin Analysis


























For the Six Months Ended June 30,




2023



2022




Average





Average






Outstanding


Yield /



Outstanding


Yield /




Balance

Interest

Rate



Balance

Interest

Rate




(Dollars in thousands)

Interest-earning Assets:











Loans, including loans held for sale

$

1,316,414

33,921

5.20 %


$

1,086,662

23,349

4.33 %


Loans - tax exempt (2)


26,670

893

6.75 %



24,521

821

6.75 %


Investments - taxable


137,778

2,613

3.82 %



140,514

2,069

2.97 %


Investments - tax exempt (1)


5,420

97

3.63 %



15,101

253

3.38 %


Interest earning deposits


81,224

1,930

4.79 %



63,046

112

0.36 %


Other investments, at cost


12,142

409

6.79 %



6,900

110

3.21 %


Total interest-earning assets


1,579,647

39,863

5.09 %



1,336,744

26,714

4.03 %


Noninterest earning assets


79,669





50,910




Total assets

$

1,659,316




$

1,387,654














Interest-bearing liabilities:











Interest-bearing transaction accounts

$

99,536

1,745

3.54 %


$

64,406

91

0.28 %


Savings accounts


303,856

3,142

2.09 %



368,510

497

0.27 %


Money market accounts


196,940

3,280

3.36 %



178,904

361

0.41 %


Retail time deposits


269,402

4,988

3.73 %



75,380

161

0.43 %


Wholesale time deposits


200,395

4,487

4.52 %



141,003

164

0.23 %


     Total interest bearing deposits


1,070,129

17,642

3.32 %



828,203

1,274

0.31 %













Senior debt


15,714

637

8.17 %



11,429

204

3.60 %


Subordinated debt


9,879

329

6.72 %



9,838

328

6.72 %


Federal Home Loan Bank & FRB advances


150,503

3,093

4.14 %



90,055

144

0.32 %


Total interest-bearing liabilities


1,246,225

21,701

3.51 %



939,525

1,950

0.42 %













Noninterest-bearing deposits


282,495





320,154




Other noninterest-bearing liabilities


10,414





10,363




Total liabilities


1,539,134





1,270,042















Total shareholders' equity


120,182





117,612




Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$

1,659,316




$

1,387,654















Tax-equivalent net interest income



18,162





24,764














Net interest-earning assets (3)

$

333,422




$

397,219















Average interest-earning assets to interest-











     bearing liabilities


127 %





142 %















Tax-equivalent net interest rate spread (4)


1.58 %





3.61 %















Tax equivalent net interest margin (5)


2.32 %





3.74 %















(1)  Tax exempt investments are calculated assuming a 21% federal tax rate











(2)  Tax exempt loans reflect the tax equivalent yield of a 5% state tax credit assuming a 26% federal and state tax rate








(3)  Net interest-earning assets represents total interest-earning assets less total interest-bearing liabilities









(4)  Tax-equivalent net interest rate spread represents the difference between the tax equivalent yield on average









       interest-earning assets and the cost of average interest-bearing liabilities.











(5)  Tax equivalent net interest margin represents tax equivalent net interest income divided by average total









       interest-earning assets










Appendix C - Reconciliation of Prior Period Non-GAAP Financial Measures













Three Months Ended



(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)








March 31, 2023

December 31, 2022

September 30, 2022

Adjusted Net Income





Net income (GAAP)

$

2,358

3,788

5,322

Realized loss on sale of investment securities


10

399

42

Unrealized (gain) loss on equity securities


516

(68)

171

Accretion of PPP fees, net


-

(13)

(39)

Gain on sale of fixed assets


(69)

-

-

Provision for credit losses


587

210

900

Provision for (recovery of) unfunded commitments


-

177

86

Fraudulent wire recovery


(100)

-

(250)

Tax effect of adjustments


(247)

(184)

(238)

Adjusted net income (Non-GAAP)

$

3,055

4,309

5,994






Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Share





Diluted earnings per share (GAAP)

$

0.38

0.61

0.85

Realized loss on sale of investment securities


0.00

0.06

0.01

Unrealized (gain) loss on equity securities


0.08

(0.01)

0.03

Accretion of PPP fees, net


-

(0.00)

(0.01)

Gain on sale of fixed assets


(0.01)

-

-

Provision for credit losses


0.09

0.03

0.14

Provision for (recovery of) unfunded commitments


-

0.03

0.01

Fraudulent wire recovery


(0.02)

-

(0.04)

Tax effect of adjustments


(0.04)

(0.03)

(0.04)

Adjusted diluted earnings per share (Non-GAAP)

$

0.49

0.69

0.96






Adjusted Return on Average Assets





Return on average assets (GAAP)


0.57 %

0.96 %

1.40 %

Realized loss on sale of investment securities


0.00 %

0.10 %

0.01 %

Unrealized (gain) loss on equity securities


0.13 %

-0.02 %

0.05 %

Accretion of PPP fees, net


0.00 %

0.00 %

-0.01 %

Gain on sale of fixed assets


-0.02 %

0.00 %

0.00 %

Provision for credit losses


0.14 %

0.05 %

0.24 %

Provision for (recovery of) unfunded commitments


0.00 %

0.04 %

0.02 %

Fraudulent wire recovery


-0.02 %

0.00 %

-0.07 %

Tax effect of adjustments


-0.06 %

-0.05 %

-0.06 %

Adjusted return on average assets (Non-GAAP)


0.74 %

1.09 %

1.58 %






Adjusted Return on Average Equity





Return on average equity (GAAP)


7.89 %

13.15 %

18.36 %

Realized loss on sale of investment securities


0.03 %

1.39 %

0.14 %

Unrealized (gain) loss on equity securities


1.73 %

-0.24 %

0.59 %

Accretion of PPP fees, net


0.00 %

-0.05 %

-0.13 %

Gain on sale of fixed assets


-0.23 %

0.00 %

0.00 %

Provision for credit losses


1.96 %

0.73 %

3.11 %

Provision for (recovery of) unfunded commitments


0.00 %

0.61 %

0.30 %

Fraudulent wire recovery


-0.33 %

0.00 %

-0.86 %

Tax effect of adjustments


-0.83 %

-0.64 %

-0.82 %

Adjusted return on average equity (Non-GAAP)


10.22 %

14.96 %

20.68 %

Appendix C - Reconciliation of Prior Period Non-GAAP Financial Measures, Continued


















Three Months Ended



(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)








March 31, 2023

December 31, 2022

September 30, 2022

Adjusted Noninterest Expense to Average Assets





Noninterest expense to average assets (GAAP)


1.47 %

1.69 %

1.49 %

Provision for (recovery of) unfunded commitments


0.00 %

-0.01 %

-0.01 %

Fraudulent wire recovery


0.01 %

0.00 %

0.02 %

Adjusted noninterest expense to average assets (Non-GAAP)


1.47 %

1.68 %

1.50 %






Adjusted Net Interest Margin (tax-equivalent)





Net interest margin (tax-equivalent) (GAAP)


2.55 %

3.15 %

3.66 %

Accretion of PPP fees, net


0.00 %

0.00 %

-0.01 %

Adjusted net interest margin (tax-equivalent) (Non-GAAP)


2.55 %

3.15 %

3.65 %






Pre-tax Pre-Provision Earnings





Net income (GAAP)

$

2,358

3,788

5,322

Income taxes


592

1,147

1,585

Provision for credit losses


587

210

900

Pre-tax Pre-provision earnings (non-GAAP)

$

3,537

5,145

7,807






Pre-tax Pre-Provision Return on Average Assets (ROAA)





Return on average assets (GAAP)

$

0.57 %

0.96 %

1.40 %

Income taxes


0.14 %

0.29 %

0.42 %

Provision for credit losses


0.14 %

0.05 %

0.24 %

Pre-tax Pre-provision return on average assets (non-GAAP)

$

0.86 %

1.30 %

2.06 %






Book and Tangible Book Value Per Share, excluding AOCI





Book and tangible book value per share (GAAP)

$

18.95

18.43

18.03

Impact of AOCI per share


2.57

2.83

2.92

Book and tangible book value per share, excluding AOCI (non-GAAP)

$

21.52

21.26

20.95

View original content to download multimedia:

https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/mountain-commerce-bancorp-inc-announces-second-quarter-2023-results-and-quarterly-cash-dividend-301883431.html

SOURCE Mountain Commerce Bancorp, Inc.

The above press release was provided courtesy of PRNewswire. The views, opinions and statements in the press release are not endorsed by Gray Media Group nor do they necessarily state or reflect those of Gray Media Group, Inc.