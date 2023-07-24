Northwest Bancshares, Inc. Announces Second Quarter 2023 Earnings and Quarterly Dividend

Birthdays
COLUMBUS, Ohio, July 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Northwest Bancshares, Inc., (the "Company"), (NasdaqGS: NWBI) announced net income for the quarter ended June 30, 2023 of $33.0 million, or $0.26 per diluted share. This represents a decrease of $382,000, or 1.1%, compared to the same quarter last year, when net income was $33.4 million, or $0.26 per diluted share. The annualized returns on average shareholders' equity and average assets for the quarter ended June 30, 2023 were 8.72% and 0.93% compared to 8.90% and 0.94% for the same quarter last year.

The Company also announced that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.20 per share payable on August 14, 2023 to shareholders of record as of August 3, 2023. This is the 115th consecutive quarter in which the Company has paid a cash dividend. Based on the market value of the Company's common stock as of June 30, 2023, this represents an annualized dividend yield of approximately 7.5%.

Louis J. Torchio, President and CEO, added, "We are very pleased with the positioning and strength of our balance sheet during the past twelve months as we have been able to grow loans by almost $840.0 million, or approximately 8.0%, over that time period by reallocating cash and investments to higher yielding earning assets. Specifically, as a result of the new commercial lending verticals we have recently implemented, commercial loans have grown $416.9 million, or 42.2%, over the past year. As part of this balance sheet shift towards commercial banking, we sold the mortgage servicing rights on approximately $1.3 billion of one- to four family mortgage loans for an $8.3 million gain, which enabled us to sell approximately $110.0 million of investment securities for an equivalent loss, resulting in no impact to tangible capital. We were then able to reallocate these funds from investments yielding approximately 2.0% into commercial loan originations yielding over 7.0%. In addition, our overall deposit balances remained stable during the most recent quarter, although we continue to see customers shift into higher yielding deposit products. Tangible common equity remains strong at over 8.0% and asset quality continues to perform well."

Mr. Torchio continued, "with the continued inversion in the yield curve and the change in our customer deposit mix, as well as higher borrowing costs and balances, the increase in our overall cost of funds continued to outpace our yield improvement, which resulted in net interest margin compression on a linked quarter basis to 3.28% from 3.47%. We expect some additional net interest margin compression could continue for the remainder of the year."

Net interest income increased by $8.3 million, or 8.3%, to $108.5 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2023, from $100.3 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2022. This increase in net interest income is a result of both the increase in market interest rates and the change in our interest-earning asset mix throughout the past year. Cash and marketable securities were redeployed into higher yielding loans, which, along with higher market interest rates, caused the yield on interest-earning assets to increase to 4.34% for the quarter ended June 30, 2023 from 3.20% for the quarter ended June 30, 2022. Interest income on loans receivable increased $37.2 million, or 38.9%, due to an increase of $907.8 million, or 8.9%, in the average balance of loans in addition to an increase in the yield on loans to 4.83% for the quarter ended June 30, 2023 from 3.79% for the quarter ended June 30, 2022. Partially offsetting this increase in interest income was an increase in the cost of interest-bearing liabilities to 1.47% for the quarter ended June 30, 2023 from 0.24% for the quarter ended June 30, 2022. This increase was largely due to higher market interest rates causing an increase in both deposit and borrowing costs. The net effect of these changes in interest rates and average balances was an increase in the Company's net interest margin to 3.28% for the quarter ended June 30, 2023 from 3.07% for the same quarter last year.

The provision for credit losses increased by $2.9 million, or 48.2%, to $8.9 million for the current quarter ended June 30, 2023 from $6.0 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2022. This increase was primarily due to growth within our commercial loan portfolio year over year, as well as forecasted economic deterioration reflected in our allowance for credit loss models. The Company continued to experience improvement in asset quality as classified loans decreased by $63.3 million, or 22.8%, to $214.1 million, or 1.90% of total loans, at June 30, 2023 from $277.4 million, or 2.66% of total loans, at June 30, 2022. Total delinquent loans increased to $72.1 million, or 0.64% of loans receivable, at June 30, 2023 from $51.1 million, or 0.49% of loans receivable, at June 30, 2022. The increase was primarily driven by two commercial loan administrative delinquencies totaling $22.9 million at June 30, 2023, which have subsequently been brought current.

Noninterest income decreased by $651,000, or 2.1%, to $29.8 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2023, from $30.4 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2022. This decrease was primarily due to a decrease in mortgage banking income of $1.1 million, or 52.3% to $1.0 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2023 from $2.2 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2022. This decrease reflects the impact of less favorable pricing in the secondary market, due primarily to the volatile interest rate environment, as well as a decrease in mortgage volumes primarily due to higher market interest rates.

Noninterest expense increased by $4.4 million, or 5.5%, to $85.9 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2023 from $81.4 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2022. This increase primarily resulted from a $1.7 million, or 13.1%, increase in processing expenses to $14.6 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2023, from $12.9 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2022 due to the implementation of additional third party software programs. Also contributing to this variance was a restructuring expense of $1.6 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2023 due to the severance charge for personnel changes during the current quarter. Lastly, FDIC insurance premiums increased $934,000, or 82.7%, to $2.1 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2023 from $1.1 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2022 due to an increase in the deposit insurance assessment rate beginning in the first quarter of 2023.

The provision for income taxes increased by $663,000, or 6.7%, to $10.5 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2023 from $9.9 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2022 due primarily to an increase in income before taxes in the current year.

Headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, Northwest Bancshares, Inc. is the bank holding company of Northwest Bank. Founded in 1896 and headquartered in Warren, Pennsylvania, Northwest Bank is a full-service financial institution offering a complete line of business and personal banking products, as well as employee benefits and wealth management services. As of June 30, 2023, Northwest operated 134 full-service community banking offices and eight free standing drive-through facilities in Pennsylvania, New York, Ohio and Indiana. Northwest Bancshares, Inc.'s common stock is listed on the NASDAQ Global Select Market ("NWBI"). Additional information regarding Northwest Bancshares, Inc. and Northwest Bank can be accessed on-line at www.northwest.com.

Forward-Looking Statements - This release may contain forward-looking statements with respect to the financial condition and results of operations of Northwest Bancshares, Inc. including, without limitations, statements relating to the earnings outlook of the Company. These forward-looking statements involve certain risks and uncertainties. Factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated by such forward-looking statements, include among others, the following possibilities: (1) changes in the interest rate environment; (2) competitive pressure among financial services companies; (3) general economic conditions including inflation and an increase in non-performing loans; (4) changes in legislation or regulatory requirements; (5) difficulties in continuing to improve operating efficiencies; (6) difficulties in the integration of acquired businesses or the ability to complete sales transactions; (7) increased risk associated with commercial real-estate and business loans; (8) changes in liquidity, including the size and composition of our deposit portfolio; and (9) the effect of any pandemic, including COVID-19, war or act of terrorism. Management has no obligation to revise or update these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that arise after the date of this release.

Northwest Bancshares, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Consolidated Statements of Financial Condition (Unaudited)

(dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)



June 30,
2023


December 31,
2022


June 30,
2022

Assets






Cash and cash equivalents

$       127,627


139,365


504,532

Marketable securities available-for-sale (amortized cost of $1,287,101, $1,431,728 and $1,516,743, respectively)

1,073,952


1,218,108


1,364,743

Marketable securities held-to-maturity (fair value of $718,676, $751,384 and $835,565, respectively)

847,845


881,249


923,180

Total cash and cash equivalents and marketable securities

2,049,424


2,238,722


2,792,455







Loans held-for-sale

16,077


9,913


31,153

Residential mortgage loans

3,479,080


3,488,686


3,255,622

Home equity loans

1,276,062


1,297,674


1,280,492

Consumer loans

2,201,062


2,168,655


2,002,545

Commercial real estate loans

2,895,224


2,823,555


2,876,176

Commercial loans

1,403,726


1,131,969


986,836

Total loans receivable

11,271,231


10,920,452


10,432,824

Allowance for credit losses

(124,423)


(118,036)


(98,355)

Loans receivable, net

11,146,808


10,802,416


10,334,469







FHLB stock, at cost

44,613


40,143


13,362

Accrued interest receivable

37,281


35,528


27,708

Real estate owned, net

371


413


1,205

Premises and equipment, net

139,915


145,909


146,869

Bank-owned life insurance

257,614


255,062


254,109

Goodwill

380,997


380,997


380,997

Other intangible assets, net

6,809


8,560


10,538

Other assets

227,659


205,574


192,983

Total assets

$   14,291,491


14,113,324


14,154,695

Liabilities and shareholders' equity






Liabilities






Noninterest-bearing demand deposits

$     2,820,563


2,993,243


3,058,249

Interest-bearing demand deposits

2,577,653


2,686,431


2,858,691

Money market deposit accounts

2,154,253


2,457,569


2,631,712

Savings deposits

2,120,215


2,275,020


2,362,725

Time deposits

1,989,711


1,052,285


1,155,878

Total deposits

11,662,395


11,464,548


12,067,255







Borrowed funds

632,313


681,166


130,490

Subordinated debt

114,015


113,840


113,666

Junior subordinated debentures

129,444


129,314


129,184

Advances by borrowers for taxes and insurance

57,143


47,613


55,622

Accrued interest payable

4,936


3,231


1,725

Other liabilities

179,744


182,126


162,214

Total liabilities

12,779,990


12,621,838


12,660,156

Shareholders' equity






Preferred stock, $0.01 par value: 50,000,000 shares authorized, no shares issued



Common stock, $0.01 par value: 500,000,000 shares authorized, 127,088,963, 127,028,848 and 126,881,766 shares issued and outstanding, respectively

1,271


1,270


1,269

Additional paid-in capital

1,022,189


1,019,647


1,015,349

Retained earnings

657,292


641,727


620,551

Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(169,251)


(171,158)


(142,630)

Total shareholders' equity

1,511,501


1,491,486


1,494,539

Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$   14,291,491


14,113,324


14,154,695







Equity to assets

10.58 %


10.57 %


10.56 %

Tangible common equity to assets*

8.08 %


8.03 %


8.01 %

Book value per share

$           11.89


11.74


11.78

Tangible book value per share*

$             8.84


8.67


8.69

Closing market price per share

$           10.60


13.98


12.80

Full time equivalent employees

2,025


2,160


2,188

Number of banking offices

142


150


150



*

Excludes goodwill and other intangible assets (non-GAAP).  See reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures for additional information relating to these items.

Northwest Bancshares, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Consolidated Statements of Income (Unaudited)

(dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)



Quarter ended


June 30,
2023


March 31,
2023


December 31,
2022


September 30,
2022


June 30,
2022






Interest income:










Loans receivable

$  132,724


123,745


117,137


106,943


95,574

Mortgage-backed securities

8,326


8,537


8,603


8,683


7,158

Taxable investment securities

841


845


840


838


715

Tax-free investment securities

667


700


701


709


683

FHLB stock dividends

844


690


419


148


82

Interest-earning deposits

594


423


153


1,295


1,684

Total interest income

143,996


134,940


127,853


118,616


105,896

Interest expense:










Deposits

21,817


11,238


3,871


3,157


3,341

Borrowed funds

13,630


11,238


6,938


2,710


2,290

Total interest expense

35,447


22,476


10,809


5,867


5,631

Net interest income

108,549


112,464


117,044


112,749


100,265

   Provision for credit losses - loans

6,010


4,870


9,023


7,689


2,629

Provision for credit losses - unfunded commitments (1)

2,920


126


1,876


3,585


3,396

Net interest income after provision for credit losses

99,619


107,468


106,145


101,475


94,240

Noninterest income:










Loss on sale of investments

(8,306)



(1)


(2)


(3)

Gain on sale of mortgage servicing rights

8,305





Gain on sale of SBA loans

832


279




Service charges and fees

14,833


13,189


14,125


14,323


13,673

Trust and other financial services income

6,866


6,449


6,642


6,650


7,461

Gain on real estate owned, net

785


108


51


290


291

Income from bank-owned life insurance

1,304


1,269


1,663


1,475


2,008

Mortgage banking income

1,028


524


477


766


2,157

Other operating income

4,150


2,151


4,901


3,301


4,861

Total noninterest income

29,797


23,969


27,858


26,803


30,448

Noninterest expense:










Compensation and employee benefits

47,650


46,604


46,658


46,711


48,073

Premises and occupancy costs

7,579


7,471


7,370


7,171


7,280

Office operations

2,800


3,010


3,544


3,229


3,162

Collections expense

429


387


563


322


403

Processing expenses

14,648


14,350


13,585


13,416


12,947

Marketing expenses

2,856


2,892


2,773


2,147


2,047

Federal deposit insurance premiums

2,064


2,223


1,319


1,200


1,130

Professional services

3,804


4,758


5,434


3,363


3,333

Amortization of intangible assets

842


909


932


1,047


1,115

Real estate owned expense

83


181


53


61


72

Merger, asset disposition and restructuring expense

1,593


2,802


4,243



Other expenses

1,510


1,863


2,304


321


1,849

Total noninterest expense

85,858


87,450


88,778


78,988


81,411

Income before income taxes

43,558


43,987


45,225


49,290


43,277

Income tax expense

10,514


10,308


10,576


11,986


9,851

Net income

$    33,044


33,679


34,649


37,304


33,426











Basic earnings per share

$        0.26


0.27


0.27


0.29


0.26

Diluted earnings per share

$        0.26


0.26


0.27


0.29


0.26











Annualized return on average equity

8.72 %


9.11 %


9.38 %


9.84 %


8.90 %

Annualized return on average assets

0.93 %


0.97 %


0.98 %


1.05 %


0.94 %

Annualized return on tangible common equity *

11.79 %


12.15 %


12.48 %


13.84 %


12.16 %











Efficiency ratio

62.06 %


64.10 %


61.27 %


56.60 %


62.28 %

Efficiency ratio, excluding certain items (1) **

60.30 %


61.38 %


57.70 %


55.85 %


61.43 %

Annualized noninterest expense to average assets

2.42 %


2.51 %


2.52 %


2.23 %


2.29 %

Annualized noninterest expense to average assets, excluding certain items (1) **

2.35 %


2.40 %


2.37 %


2.20 %


2.26 %



(1)

Reclassified from other expenses for periods prior to March 31, 2023. Respective ratios updated for reclassification.

*

Excludes goodwill and other intangible assets (non-GAAP).  See reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures for additional information relating to these items.

**

Excludes amortization of intangible assets and merger, asset disposition and restructuring expenses (non-GAAP).See reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures for additional information relating to these items.

Northwest Bancshares, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Consolidated Statements of Income (Unaudited)

(dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)



Six months ended June 30,


2023


2022

Interest income:




Loans receivable

$                         256,469


183,748

Mortgage-backed securities

16,863


13,518

Taxable investment securities

1,686


1,392

Tax-free investment securities

1,367


1,357

FHLB stock dividends

1,534


163

Interest-earning deposits

1,017


2,151

Total interest income

278,936


202,329

Interest expense:




Deposits

33,055


7,092

Borrowed funds

24,868


4,349

Total interest expense

57,923


11,441

Net interest income

221,013


190,888

Provision for credit losses - loans

10,880


1,148

Provision for credit losses - unfunded commitments (1)

3,046


4,992

Net interest income after provision for credit losses

207,087


184,748

Noninterest income:




Loss on sale of investments

(8,306)


(5)

Gain on sale of mortgage servicing rights

8,305


Gain on sale of SBA loans

1,111


Service charges and fees

28,022


26,740

Trust and other financial services income

13,315


14,473

Gain on real estate owned, net

893


262

Income from bank-owned life insurance

2,573


3,991

Mortgage banking income

1,552


3,622

Other operating income

6,301


7,105

Total noninterest income

53,766


56,188

Noninterest expense:




Compensation and employee benefits

94,254


94,990

Premises and occupancy costs

15,050


15,077

Office operations

5,810


6,545

Collections expense

816


923

Processing expenses

28,998


25,495

Marketing expenses

5,748


4,175

Federal deposit insurance premiums

4,287


2,259

Professional services

8,562


5,906

Amortization of intangible assets

1,751


2,298

Real estate owned expense

264


109

Merger, asset disposition and restructuring expense

4,395


1,374

Other expenses

3,373


2,608

Total noninterest expense

173,308


161,759

Income before income taxes

87,545


79,177

Income tax expense

20,822


17,464

Net income

$                           66,723


61,713





Basic earnings per share

$                               0.53


0.49

Diluted earnings per share

$                               0.52


0.49





Annualized return on average equity

8.91 %


8.01 %

Annualized return on average assets

0.95 %


0.87 %

Annualized return on tangible common equity *

11.97 %


11.28 %





Efficiency ratio

63.07 %


65.47 %

Efficiency ratio, excluding certain items (1) **

60.84 %


63.98 %

Annualized noninterest expense to average assets

2.46 %


2.27 %

Annualized noninterest expense to average assets, excluding certain items (1) **

2.38 %


2.22 %



(1)

Reclassified from other expenses for periods prior to March 31, 2023.  Respective ratios updated for reclassification.

*

Excludes goodwill and other intangible assets (non-GAAP).  See reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures for additional information relating to these items.

**

Excludes amortization of intangible assets and merger, asset disposition and restructuring expenses (non-GAAP).  See reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures for additional information relating to these items.

Northwest Bancshares, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures (Unaudited) *

(dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)



Quarter ended June 30,


Six months ended June 30,


2023


2022


2023


2022

Reconciliation of net income to adjusted net operating income:








Net income (GAAP)

$        33,044


33,426


66,723


61,713

Non-GAAP adjustments








Add: merger, asset disposition and restructuring expense

1,593



4,395


1,374

Less: tax benefit of merger, asset disposition and restructuring expense

(446)



(1,231)


(385)

Adjusted net operating income (non-GAAP)

$        34,191


33,426


69,887


62,702

Diluted earnings per share (GAAP)

$           0.26


0.26


0.52


0.49

Diluted adjusted operating earnings per share (non-GAAP)

$           0.27


0.26


0.55


0.49









Average equity

$   1,519,990


1,506,832


1,509,466


1,553,520

Average assets

14,245,917


14,256,705


14,184,050


14,340,034

Annualized return on average equity (GAAP)

8.72 %


8.90 %


8.91 %


8.01 %

Annualized return on average assets (GAAP)

0.93 %


0.94 %


0.95 %


0.87 %

Annualized return on average equity, excluding merger, asset disposition and restructuring expense, net of tax (non-GAAP)

9.02 %


8.90 %


9.34 %


8.14 %

Annualized return on average assets, excluding merger, asset disposition and restructuring expense, net of tax (non-GAAP)

0.96 %


0.94 %


0.99 %


0.88 %









The following non-GAAP financial measures used by the Company provide information useful to investors in understanding our operating performance and trends, and facilitate comparisons with the performance of our peers. The following table summarizes the non-GAAP financial measures derived from amounts reported in the Company's Consolidated Statements of Financial Condition. 


June 30,
2023


December 31,
2022


June 30,
2022

Tangible common equity to assets






Total shareholders' equity

$       1,511,501


1,491,486


1,494,539

  Less: goodwill and intangible assets

(387,806)


(389,557)


(391,535)

Tangible common equity

1,123,695


1,101,929


1,103,004







Total assets

14,291,491


14,113,324


14,154,695

Less: goodwill and intangible assets

(387,806)


(389,557)


(391,535)

  Tangible assets

13,903,685


13,723,767


13,763,160







Tangible common equity to tangible assets

8.08 %


8.03 %


8.01 %







Tangible common equity to tangible assets, including unrealized losses on held-to-maturity investments






Tangible common equity

$       1,123,695


1,101,929


1,103,004

Less: unrealized losses on held to maturity investments

(129,169)


(129,865)


(87,615)

Add: deferred taxes on unrealized losses on held to maturity investments

36,167


36,362


24,532

Tangible common equity, including unrealized losses on held-to-maturity investments

1,030,693


1,008,426


1,039,921







Tangible assets

13,903,685


13,723,767


13,763,160







Tangible common equity to tangible assets, including unrealized losses on held-to-maturity investments

7.41 %


7.35 %


7.56 %







Tangible book value per share






Tangible common equity

$       1,123,695


1,101,929


1,103,004

Common shares outstanding

127,088,963


127,028,848


126,881,766

Tangible book value per share

8.84


8.67


8.69

Northwest Bancshares, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures (Unaudited) *

(dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)


The following table summarizes the non-GAAP financial measures derived from amounts reported in the Company's Consolidated Statements of Income.



Quarter ended


Six months ended June 30,


June 30,
2023


March 31,
2023


December 31,
2022


September 30,
2022


June 30,
2022


2023


2022








Annualized return on tangible common equity














Net income

$        33,044


33,679


34,649


37,304


33,426


66,723


61,713















Total shareholders' equity

1,511,501


1,513,275


1,491,486


1,459,786


1,494,539


1,511,501


1,494,539

Less: goodwill and intangible assets

(387,806)


(388,648)


(389,557)


(390,488)


(391,535)


(387,806)


(391,535)

Tangible common equity

1,123,695


1,124,627


1,101,929


1,069,298


1,103,004


1,123,695


1,103,004















Annualized return on tangible common equity

11.79 %


12.15 %


12.48 %


13.84 %


12.16 %


11.97 %


11.28 %















Efficiency ratio, excluding amortization and merger, asset disposition and restructuring expenses














Non-interest expense

85,858


87,450


88,778


78,988


81,411


173,308


161,759

Less: amortization expense

(842)


(909)


(932)


(1,047)


(1,115)


(1,751)


(2,298)

Less: merger, asset disposition and restructuring expenses

(1,593)


(2,802)


(4,243)




(4,395)


(1,374)

Non-interest expense, excluding amortization and merger, assets disposition and restructuring expenses

83,423


83,739


83,603


77,941


80,296


167,162


158,087















Net interest income

108,549


112,464


117,044


112,749


100,265


221,013


190,888

Non-interest income

29,797


23,969


27,858


26,803


30,448


53,766


56,188

Net interest income plus non-interest income

138,346


136,433


144,902


139,552


130,713


274,779


247,076















Efficiency ratio, excluding amortization and merger, asset disposition and restructuring expenses

60.30 %


61.38 %


57.70 %


55.85 %


61.43 %


60.84 %


63.98 %















Annualized non-interest expense to average assets, excluding amortization and merger, asset disposition and restructuring expense














Non-interest expense excluding amortization and merger, asset disposition and restructuring expenses

83,423


83,739


83,603


77,941


80,296


167,162


158,087

Average assets

14,245,917


14,121,496


13,983,100


14,052,919


14,256,705


14,184,050


14,340,034

Annualized non-interest expense to average assets, excluding amortization and merger, asset disposition and restructuring expense

2.35 %


2.40 %


2.37 %


2.20 %


2.26 %


2.38 %


2.22 %



*

The table summarizes the Company's results from operations on a GAAP basis and on an operating (non-GAAP) basis for the periods indicated. Operating results exclude merger, asset disposition and restructuring expense. The net tax effect was calculated using statutory tax rates of approximately 28.0%. The Company believes this non-GAAP presentation provides a meaningful comparison of operational performance and facilitates a more effective evaluation and comparison of results to assess performance in relation to ongoing operations.

Northwest Bancshares, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Deposits (Unaudited)

(dollars in thousands)


Generally, deposits in excess of $250,000 are not federally insured. The following table provides details around the Company's uninsured deposits portfolio:



As of June 30, 2023


Balance


Percent of
total deposits


Number of
relationships

Uninsured deposits per the Call Report (1)

$              2,895,624


24.83 %


4,892

Less intercompany deposit accounts

889,157


7.62 %


12

Less collateralized deposit accounts

553,128


4.74 %


255

Adjusted balance of uninsured deposits

$              1,453,339


12.47 %


4,625



(1)

Uninsured deposits presented may be different from actual amounts due to titling of accounts.

Our largest uninsured depositor, excluding intercompany and collateralized deposit accounts, had an aggregate uninsured deposit balance of $18.6 million, or 0.16% of total deposits, as of June 30, 2023. Our top ten largest uninsured depositors, excluding intercompany and collateralized deposit accounts, had an aggregate uninsured deposit balance of $112.2 million, or 0.96% of total deposits, as of June 30, 2023. The average adjusted uninsured deposit account balance was $314,000 as of June 30, 2023.

 

The following table provides additional details over the Company's deposit portfolio:



As of June 30, 2023


Balance


Percent of
total deposits


Number of
accounts

Personal noninterest bearing demand deposits

$              1,397,167


11.98 %


291,177

Business noninterest bearing demand deposits

1,423,396


12.21 %


45,911

Personal interest-bearing demand deposits

1,535,254


13.16 %


59,784

Business interest-bearing demand deposits

1,042,399


8.94 %


8,354

Personal money market deposits

1,511,652


12.96 %


26,488

Business money market deposits

642,601


5.51 %


2,980

Savings deposits

2,120,215


18.18 %


216,105

Time deposits

1,989,711


17.06 %


67,662

Total deposits

$            11,662,395


100.00 %


718,461

Our average deposit account balance as of June 30, 2023 was $16,000. The Company's insured cash sweep deposit balance was $205.7 million as of June 30, 2023.

 

The following table provides additional details over the Company's deposit portfolio over time:



12/31/2021


3/31/2022


6/30/2022


9/30/2022


12/31/2022


3/31/2023


6/30/2023

Personal noninterest bearing demand deposits

$   1,419,806


1,413,732


1,388,690


1,413,781


1,412,227


1,428,232


1,397,167

Business noninterest bearing demand deposits

1,679,720


1,715,117


1,669,559


1,680,339


1,581,016


1,467,860


1,423,396

Personal interest-bearing demand deposits

1,768,910


1,787,295


1,785,761


1,742,173


1,718,806


1,627,546


1,535,254

Business interest-bearing demand deposits

639,529


588,850


529,357


498,937


499,059


466,105


624,252

Municipal demand deposits

532,003


515,477


543,573


571,620


468,566


447,852


418,147

Personal money market deposits

1,972,603


1,999,564


1,994,907


1,949,379


1,832,583


1,626,614


1,511,652

Business money market deposits

657,279


681,049


636,805


627,634


624,986


701,436


642,601

Savings deposits

2,303,760


2,367,438


2,362,725


2,327,419


2,275,020


2,194,743


2,120,215

Time deposits

1,327,555


1,251,878


1,155,878


1,067,110


1,052,285


1,576,791


1,989,711

Total deposits

$  12,301,165


12,320,400


12,067,255


11,878,392


11,464,548


11,537,179


11,662,395

Northwest Bancshares, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Marketable Securities (Unaudited)

(dollars in thousands)




June 30, 2023

Marketable securities available-for-sale


Amortized cost


Gross unrealized

holding gains


Gross unrealized

holding losses


Fair value


Weighted average
duration

   Debt issued by the U.S. government and agencies:











Due after one year through five years


$              20,000



(1,676)


18,324


3.37

Due after ten years


51,124



(10,627)


40,497


6.23












   Debt issued by government sponsored enterprises:











   Due after one year through five years


20,984



(2,940)


18,044


4.48

   Due after five years through ten years


25,516



(4,027)


21,489


5.02












   Municipal securities:











   Due within one year


500




500


Due after one year through five years


950


17


(9)


958


2.41

   Due after five years through ten years


20,481



(1,845)


18,636


7.2

   Due after ten years


64,589


59


(10,409)


54,239


10.45












   Corporate debt issues:











   Due after five years through ten years


8,463



(917)


7,546


5.70












   Residential mortgage-backed agency securities:











   Fixed rate pass-through


219,643


4


(28,705)


190,942


6.4

   Variable rate pass-through


7,861


2


(215)


7,648


4.36

   Fixed rate agency CMOs


821,371



(151,317)


670,054


5.01

   Variable rate agency CMOs


25,619


35


(579)


25,075


3.09

   Total residential mortgage-backed agency securities


1,074,494


41


(180,816)


893,719


5.24

   Total marketable securities available-for-sale


$         1,287,101


117


(213,266)


1,073,952


5.53












Marketable securities held-to-maturity











Government sponsored











Due after one year through five years


$              49,471



(6,541)


42,930


3.99

Due after five years through ten years


74,985



(13,586)


61,399


5.67












   Residential mortgage-backed agency securities:











   Fixed rate pass-through


$            155,431



(23,770)


131,661


5.27

   Variable rate pass-through


495



(10)


485


3.95

   Fixed rate agency CMOs


566,934



(85,253)


481,681


5.90

   Variable rate agency CMOs


529



(9)


520


5.61

   Total residential mortgage-backed agency securities


723,389



(109,042)


614,347


5.76

   Total marketable securities held-to-maturity


$            847,845



(129,169)


718,676


5.65

Northwest Bancshares, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Borrowed Funds (Unaudited)

(dollars in thousands)



June 30, 2023


Amount


Average rate

Term notes payable to the FHLB of Pittsburgh, due within one year

$                        500,000


5.43 %

Notes payable to the FHLB of Pittsburgh, due within one year

28,000


5.39 %

      Total term notes payable to the FHLB

528,000


5.43 %





Collateralized borrowings, due within one year

63,863


1.24 %

Collateral received, due within one year

40,450


5.16 %

Subordinated debentures, net of issuance costs

114,015


4.28 %

Junior subordinated debentures

129,444


7.21 %

      Total borrowed funds *

$                        875,772


5.22 %



*

As of June 30, 2023, the Company had $3.2 billion of additional borrowing capacity available with the FHLB of Pittsburgh, including a $250.0 million overnight line of credit, which had a $28.0 million drawn balance, as well as $309.0 million of borrowing capacity available with the Federal Reserve Bank and $105.0 million with two correspondent banks.

Northwest Bancshares, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Analysis of Loan Portfolio by Loan Sector (Unaudited)


Commercial real estate loans outstanding

 

The following table provides the various loan sectors in our commercial real estate portfolio at June 30, 2023:



June 30, 2023

Property type


Percent of portfolio

5 or more unit dwelling


13.9 %

Nursing home


12.8 %

Retail building


11.4 %

Commercial office building - non-owner occupied


8.5 %

Residential acquisition & development - 1-4 family, townhouses and apartments


4.5 %

Warehouse/storage building


3.6 %

Manufacturing & industrial building


3.5 %

Commercial office building - owner occupied


3.5 %

Commercial acquisition and development


3.4 %

Multi-use building - office and warehouse


3.2 %

Single family dwelling


3.2 %

Hotel/motel


2.9 %

Other medical facility


2.9 %

Student housing


2.6 %

Multi-use building - commercial, retail and residential


2.6 %

2-4 family


2.4 %

Agricultural real estate


2.1 %

All other


13.0 %

   Total


100.0 %


The following table provides our commercial real estate portfolio by state at June 30, 2023:




June 30, 2023

State


Percent of portfolio

Pennsylvania


32.0 %

New York


31.7 %

Ohio


20.0 %

Indiana


8.8 %

All other


7.5 %

   Total


100.0 %

Northwest Bancshares, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Asset Quality (Unaudited)

(dollars in thousands)



June 30,
2023


March 31,
2023


December 31,
2022


September 30,
2022


June 30,
2022

Nonaccrual loans current:










Residential mortgage loans

$           1,559


1,423


1,496


2,186


1,970

Home equity loans

1,089


1,084


1,418


1,158


1,337

Consumer loans

1,009


911


836


833


976

Commercial real estate loans

48,468


50,045


53,303


56,193


60,537

Commercial loans

995


1,468


895


1,801


5,270

Total nonaccrual loans current

$         53,120


54,931


57,948


62,171


70,090

Nonaccrual loans delinquent 30 days to 59 days:










Residential mortgage loans

$               49


688


473


54


2

Home equity loans

37


18


180


316


172

Consumer loans

309


223


178


155


158

Commercial real estate loans

1,697


1,900


1,220


55


911

Commercial loans

855


341


145


237


358

Total nonaccrual loans delinquent 30 days to 59 days

$           2,947


3,170


2,196


817


1,601

Nonaccrual loans delinquent 60 days to 89 days:










Residential mortgage loans

$              185


919


31


32


199

Home equity loans

363


338


290


432


566

Consumer loans

360


340


341


382


226

Commercial real estate loans

210


1,355


473


848


630

Commercial loans

245


126


96


132


73

Total nonaccrual loans delinquent 60 days to 89 days

$           1,363


3,078


1,231


1,826


1,694

Nonaccrual loans delinquent 90 days or more:










Residential mortgage loans

$           6,290


3,300


5,574


5,544


5,445

Home equity loans

1,965


2,190


2,257


1,779


2,081

Consumer loans

2,033


2,791


2,672


2,031


1,942

Commercial real estate loans

8,575


8,010


7,867


8,821


14,949

Commercial loans

2,296


1,139


1,491


638


583

Total nonaccrual loans delinquent 90 days or more

$         21,159


17,430


19,861


18,813


25,000

Total nonaccrual loans

$         78,589


78,609


81,236


83,627


98,385

Total nonaccrual loans

$         78,589


78,609


81,236


83,627


98,385

Loans 90 days past due and still accruing

532


652


744


357


379

Nonperforming loans

79,121


79,261


81,980


83,984


98,764

Real estate owned, net

371


524


413


450


1,205

Nonperforming assets

$         79,492


79,785


82,393


84,434


99,969











Nonperforming loans to total loans

0.70 %


0.71 %


0.75 %


0.78 %


0.95 %

Nonperforming assets to total assets

0.56 %


0.56 %


0.58 %


0.61 %


0.71 %

Allowance for credit losses to total loans

1.10 %


1.09 %


1.08 %


1.02 %


0.94 %

Allowance for total loans excluding PPP loan balances

1.10 %


1.09 %


1.08 %


1.02 %


0.95 %

Allowance for credit losses to nonperforming loans

157.26 %


152.98 %


143.98 %


130.76 %


99.59 %

Northwest Bancshares, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Loans by Credit Quality Indicators (Unaudited)

(dollars in thousands)


At June 30, 2023


Pass


Special

   mention *


Substandard
**


Doubtful


Loss


Loans

receivable

Personal Banking:













Residential mortgage loans


$       3,483,098



12,059




3,495,157

Home equity loans


1,272,363



3,699




1,276,062

Consumer loans


2,196,938



4,124




2,201,062

Total Personal Banking


6,952,399



19,882




6,972,281

Commercial Banking:













Commercial real estate loans


2,649,535


74,170


171,519




2,895,224

Commercial loans


1,377,981


3,040


22,705




1,403,726

Total Commercial Banking


4,027,516


77,210


194,224




4,298,950

Total loans


$     10,979,915


77,210


214,106




11,271,231

At March 31, 2023













Personal Banking:













Residential mortgage loans


$       3,499,135



6,330




3,505,465

Home equity loans


1,277,915



3,631




1,281,546

Consumer loans


2,227,379



4,754




2,232,133

Total Personal Banking


7,004,429



14,715




7,019,144

Commercial Banking:













Commercial real estate loans


2,585,676


69,837


171,591




2,827,104

Commercial loans


1,217,344


6,381


22,298




1,246,023

Total Commercial Banking


3,803,020


76,218


193,889




4,073,127

Total loans


$     10,807,449


76,218


208,604




11,092,271

At December 31, 2022













Personal Banking:













Residential mortgage loans


$       3,484,870



13,729




3,498,599

Home equity loans


1,292,146



5,528




1,297,674

Consumer loans


2,164,220



4,435




2,168,655

Total Personal Banking


6,941,236



23,692




6,964,928

Commercial Banking:













Commercial real estate loans


2,579,809


55,076


188,670




2,823,555

Commercial loans


1,100,707


7,384


23,878




1,131,969

Total Commercial Banking


3,680,516


62,460


212,548




3,955,524

Total loans


$     10,621,752


62,460


236,240




10,920,452

At September 30, 2022













Personal Banking:













Residential mortgage loans


$       3,388,168



13,730




3,401,898

Home equity loans


1,279,968



5,021




1,284,989

Consumer loans


2,112,478



3,760




2,116,238

Total Personal Banking


6,780,614



22,511




6,803,125

Commercial Banking:













Commercial real estate loans


2,589,648


34,684


188,498




2,812,830

Commercial loans


1,094,830


4,004


26,736




1,125,570

Total Commercial Banking


3,684,478


38,688


215,234




3,938,400

Total loans


$     10,465,092


38,688


237,745




10,741,525

At June 30, 2022













Personal Banking:













Residential mortgage loans


$       3,273,117



13,658




3,286,775

Home equity loans


1,275,124



5,368




1,280,492

Consumer loans


1,998,863



3,682




2,002,545

Total Personal Banking


6,547,104



22,708




6,569,812

Commercial Banking:













Commercial real estate loans


2,600,207


51,540


224,429




2,876,176

Commercial loans


954,129


2,468


30,239




986,836

Total Commercial Banking


3,554,336


54,008


254,668




3,863,012

Total loans


$     10,101,440


54,008


277,376




10,432,824



*

Includes $4.9 million, $7.4 million, $7.4 million, $4.5 million, and $7.4 million of acquired loans at June 30, 2023, March 31, 2023, December 31, 2022, September 30, 2022, and June 30, 2022, respectively.

**

Includes $31.2 million, $31.9 million, $39.1 million, $51.4 million, and $59.3 million of acquired loans at June 30, 2023, March 31, 2023, December 31, 2022, September 30, 2022, and June 30, 2022, respectively.

Northwest Bancshares, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Loan Delinquency (Unaudited)

(dollars in thousands)



June 30,
2023


*


March 31,
2023


*


December 31,
2022


*


September 30,
2022


*


June 30,
2022


*

(Number of loans and dollar amount of loans)






























Loans delinquent 30 days to 59 days:






























Residential mortgage loans

14


$      627


— %


259


$  26,992


0.8 %


304


$  29,487


0.8 %


26


$   1,052


— %


20


$      785


— %

Home equity loans

92


3,395


0.3 %


111


4,235


0.3 %


145


6,657


0.5 %


88


3,278


0.3 %


107


3,664


0.3 %

Consumer loans

602


7,955


0.4 %


587


6,930


0.3 %


737


9,435


0.4 %


549


6,546


0.3 %


563


6,898


0.3 %

Commercial real estate loans

13


2,710


0.1 %


23


4,834


0.2 %


29


4,008


0.1 %


13


1,332


— %


26


2,701


0.1 %

Commercial loans

38


15,658


1.1 %


46


4,253


0.3 %


51


2,648


0.2 %


48


2,582


0.2 %


24


1,486


0.2 %

Total loans delinquent 30 days to 59 days

759


$  30,345


0.3 %


1,026


$  47,244


0.4 %


1,266


$  52,235


0.5 %


724


$  14,790


0.1 %


740


$  15,534


0.1 %































Loans delinquent 60 days to 89 days:






























Residential mortgage loans

52


$   3,521


0.1 %


23


$   1,922


0.1 %


65


$   5,563


0.2 %


51


$   4,320


0.1 %


61


$   5,941


0.2 %

Home equity loans

31


1,614


0.1 %


31


1,061


0.1 %


29


975


0.1 %


36


1,227


0.1 %


28


952


0.1 %

Consumer loans

250


2,584


0.1 %


185


2,083


0.1 %


255


3,070


0.1 %


223


2,663


0.1 %


178


1,460


0.1 %

Commercial real estate loans

12


1,288


— %


17


1,949


0.1 %


16


2,377


0.1 %


13


1,741


0.1 %


9


1,472


0.1 %

Commercial loans

23


11,092


0.8 %


19


1,088


0.1 %


24


1,115


0.1 %


14


808


0.1 %


6


341


— %

Total loans delinquent 60 days to 89 days

368


$  20,099


0.2 %


275


$   8,103


0.1 %


389


$  13,100


0.1 %


337


$  10,759


0.1 %


282


$  10,166


0.1 %































Loans delinquent 90 days or more: **






























Residential mortgage loans

63


$   6,290


0.2 %


39


$   3,300


0.1 %


65


$   5,574


0.2 %


64


$   5,544


0.2 %


63


$   5,445


0.2 %

Home equity loans

68


1,965


0.2 %


65


2,190


0.2 %


68


2,257


0.2 %


65


1,779


0.1 %


69


2,081


0.2 %

Consumer loans

314


2,447


0.1 %


313


3,279


0.1 %


334


3,079


0.1 %


289


2,388


0.1 %


286


2,321


0.1 %

Commercial real estate loans

20


8,575


0.3 %


18


8,010


0.3 %


19


7,867


0.3 %


22


8,821


0.3 %


31


14,949


0.5 %

Commercial loans

38


2,414


0.2 %


24


1,302


0.1 %


15


1,829


0.2 %


11


638


0.1 %


10


583


0.1 %

Total loans delinquent 90 days or more

503


$  21,691


0.2 %


459


$  18,081


0.2 %


501


$  20,606


0.2 %


451


$  19,170


0.2 %


459


$  25,379


0.2 %































Total loans delinquent

1,630


$  72,135


0.6 %


1,760


$  73,428


0.7 %


2,156


$  85,941


0.8 %


1,512


$  44,719


0.4 %


1,481


$  51,079


0.5 %



*

Represents delinquency, in dollars, divided by the respective total amount of that type of loan outstanding.

**

Includes purchased credit deteriorated loans of $605,000, $331,000, $1.7 million, $783,000, and $6.3 million at June 30, 2023, March 31, 2023, December 31, 2022, September 30, 2022, and June 30, 2022, respectively.

Northwest Bancshares, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Allowance for Credit Losses (Unaudited)

(dollars in thousands)



Quarter ended


June 30,
2023


March 31,
2023


December 31,
2022


September 30,
2022


June 30,
2022

Beginning balance

$      121,257


118,036


109,819


98,355


99,295

ASU 2022-02 Adoption


426




Provision

6,010


4,870


9,023


7,689


2,629

Charge-offs residential mortgage

(545)


(207)


(546)


(166)


(138)

Charge-offs home equity

(235)


(164)


(232)


(535)


(255)

Charge-offs consumer

(2,772)


(2,734)


(2,430)


(2,341)


(1,912)

Charge-offs commercial real estate

(483)


(657)


(621)


(1,329)


(4,392)

Charge-offs commercial

(1,209)


(865)


(404)


(243)


(329)

Recoveries

2,400


2,552


3,427


8,389


3,457

Ending balance

$      124,423


121,257


118,036


109,819


98,355

Net charge-offs to average loans, annualized

0.10 %


0.08 %


0.03 %


(0.14) %


0.14 %


Six months ended June 30,


2023


2022

Beginning balance

$                    118,036


102,241

ASU 2022-02 Adoption

426


Provision

10,880


1,148

Charge-offs residential mortgage

(752)


(1,321)

Charge-offs home equity

(399)


(702)

Charge-offs consumer

(5,506)


(3,635)

Charge-offs commercial real estate

(1,140)


(5,416)

Charge-offs commercial

(2,074)


(1,010)

Recoveries

4,952


7,050

Ending balance

$                    124,423


98,355

Net charge-offs to average loans, annualized

0.09 %


0.10 %

Northwest Bancshares, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Average Balance Sheet (Unaudited)

(dollars in thousands) 

The following table sets forth certain information relating to the Company's average balance sheet and reflects the average yield on assets and average cost of liabilities for the periods indicated. Such yields and costs are derived by dividing income or expense by the average balance of assets or liabilities, respectively, for the periods presented. Average balances are calculated using daily averages.



Quarter ended 


June 30, 2023


March 31, 2023


December 31, 2022


September 30, 2022


June 30, 2022


Average

balance


Interest


Avg.

yield/

cost (h)


Average

balance


Interest


Avg.

yield/

cost (h)


Average

balance


Interest


Avg.

yield/

cost (h)


Average

balance


Interest


Avg.

yield/

cost (h)


Average

balance


Interest


Avg.

yield/

cost (h)

Assets:






























Interest-earning assets:






























Residential mortgage loans

$  3,485,517


32,485


3.73 %


$  3,493,617


32,009


3.66 %


$  3,439,401


30,974


3.60 %


$  3,331,173


29,414


3.53 %


$  3,171,469


27,327


3.45 %

Home equity loans

1,273,298


16,898


5.32 %


1,284,425


16,134


5.09 %


1,282,733


15,264


4.72 %


1,274,918


13,658


4.25 %


1,277,440


11,961


3.76 %

Consumer loans

2,143,804


22,662


4.24 %


2,123,672


20,794


3.97 %


2,069,207


19,709


3.78 %


1,981,754


17,256


3.45 %


1,880,769


15,777


3.36 %

Commercial real estate loans

2,836,443


38,426


5.43 %


2,824,120


37,031


5.24 %


2,822,008


35,428


4.91 %


2,842,597


34,158


4.70 %


2,915,750


31,844


4.32 %

Commercial loans

1,326,598


22,872


6.92 %


1,161,298


18,353


6.32 %


1,113,178


16,315


5.74 %


1,050,124


12,978


4.84 %


912,454


9,090


3.94 %

Total loans receivable (a) (b) (d)

11,065,660


133,343


4.83 %


10,887,132


124,321


4.63 %


10,726,527


117,690


4.35 %


10,480,566


107,464


4.07 %


10,157,882


95,999


3.79 %

Mortgage-backed securities (c)

1,859,427


8,326


1.79 %


1,909,676


8,537


1.79 %


1,956,167


8,603


1.76 %


2,019,715


8,683


1.72 %


1,952,375


7,158


1.47 %

Investment securities (c) (d)

374,560


1,715


1.83 %


384,717


1,761


1.83 %


386,468


1,753


1.81 %


388,755


1,762


1.81 %


376,935


1,590


1.69 %

FHLB stock, at cost

45,505


844


7.44 %


39,631


690


7.06 %


26,827


419


6.19 %


14,028


148


4.19 %


13,428


82


2.44 %

Other interest-earning deposits

38,912


594


6.12 %


30,774


423


5.50 %


9,990


153


5.99 %


253,192


1,295


2.00 %


846,142


1,684


0.79 %

Total interest-earning assets

13,384,064


144,822


4.34 %


13,251,930


135,732


4.15 %


13,105,979


128,618


3.89 %


13,156,256


119,352


3.60 %


13,346,762


106,513


3.20 %

Noninterest-earning assets (e)

861,853






869,566






877,121






896,663






909,943





Total assets

$   14,245,917






$   14,121,496






$   13,983,100






$   14,052,919






$   14,256,705





Liabilities and shareholders' equity:






























Interest-bearing liabilities:






























Savings deposits (g)

$  2,142,941


1,393


0.26 %


$  2,198,988


690


0.13 %


$  2,298,451


585


0.10 %


$  2,350,248


594


0.10 %


$  2,361,919


589


0.10 %

Interest-bearing demand deposits (g)

2,469,666


1,648


0.27 %


2,612,883


951


0.15 %


2,718,360


509


0.07 %


2,794,338


360


0.05 %


2,857,336


310


0.04 %

Money market deposit accounts (g)

2,221,713


6,113


1.10 %


2,408,582


4,403


0.74 %


2,512,892


1,310


0.21 %


2,620,850


692


0.10 %


2,653,467


668


0.10 %

Time deposits (g)

1,765,454


12,663


2.88 %


1,293,609


5,194


1.63 %


1,024,895


1,467


0.57 %


1,110,906


1,511


0.54 %


1,220,815


1,774


0.58 %

Borrowed funds (f)

837,358


10,202


4.89 %


740,218


7,938


4.35 %


451,369


3,967


3.49 %


127,073


239


0.75 %


123,749


167


0.54 %

Subordinated debt

113,958


1,148


4.03 %


113,870


1,148


4.03 %


113,783


1,148


4.04 %


113,695


1,149


4.04 %


119,563


1,203


4.03 %

Junior subordinated debentures

129,401


2,280


6.97 %


129,335


2,152


6.66 %


129,271


1,823


5.52 %


129,207


1,322


4.00 %


129,142


920


2.82 %

Total interest-bearing liabilities

9,680,491


35,447


1.47 %


9,497,485


22,476


0.96 %


9,249,021


10,809


0.46 %


9,246,317


5,867


0.25 %


9,465,991


5,631


0.24 %

Noninterest-bearing demand deposits (g)

2,820,928






2,889,973






3,039,000






3,093,490






3,090,372





Noninterest-bearing liabilities

224,508






235,213






229,794






209,486






193,510





Total liabilities

12,725,927






12,622,671






12,517,815






12,549,293






12,749,873





Shareholders' equity

1,519,990






1,498,825






1,465,285






1,503,626






1,506,832





Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$   14,245,917






$   14,121,496






$   13,983,100






$   14,052,919






$   14,256,705





Net interest income/Interest rate spread



109,375


2.87 %




113,256


3.19 %




117,809


3.43 %




113,485


3.35 %




100,882


2.96 %

Net interest-earning assets/Net interest margin

$  3,703,573




3.28 %


$  3,754,445




3.47 %


$  3,856,958




3.57 %


$  3,909,939




3.42 %


$  3,880,771




3.07 %

Ratio of interest-earning assets to interest-bearing liabilities

1.38X






1.40X






1.42X






1.42X






1.41X





































(a)

Average gross loans receivable includes loans held as available-for-sale and loans placed on nonaccrual status.

(b)

Interest income includes accretion/amortization of deferred loan fees/expenses, which was not material.

(c)

Average balances do not include the effect of unrealized gains or losses on securities held as available-for-sale.

(d)

Interest income on tax-free investment securities and tax-free loans are presented on a fully taxable equivalent ("FTE") basis.

(e)

Average balances include the effect of unrealized gains or losses on securities held as available-for-sale.

(f) 

Average balances include FHLB borrowings and collateralized borrowings.

(g)

Average cost of deposits were 0.77%, 0.40%, 0.13%, 0.11%, and 0.11%, respectively and average cost of Interest-bearing deposits were 1.02%, 0.54%, 0.18%, 0.14%, and 0.15%, respectively.

(h)

Shown on a FTE basis. GAAP basis yields for the periods indicated were: Loans — 4.81%, 4.61%, 4.33%, 4.05%, and 3.77%, respectively, Investment securities — 1.61%, 1.61%, 1.59%, 1.59%, and 1.48%, respectively, Interest-earning assets — 4.32%, 4.13%, 3.87%, 3.58%, and 3.18%, respectively. GAAP basis net interest rate spreads were 2.85%, 3.17%, 3.41%, 3.33%, and 2.94%, respectively, and GAAP basis net interest margins were 3.25%, 3.44%, 3.54%, 3.40%, and 3.05%, respectively.

Northwest Bancshares, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Average Balance Sheet (Unaudited)

(in thousands)


The following table sets forth certain information relating to the Company's average balance sheet and reflects the average yield on interest-earning assets and average cost of interest-bearing liabilities for the periods indicated. Such yields and costs are derived by dividing income or expense by the average balance of assets or liabilities, respectively, for the periods presented. Average balances are calculated using daily averages.



Six months ended June 30,


2023


2022


Average

balance


Interest


Avg.

yield/

cost (h)


Average

balance


Interest


Avg.

yield/

cost (h)

Assets












Interest-earning assets:












Residential mortgage loans

$     3,489,545


64,494


3.70 %


$     3,077,155


52,868


3.44 %

Home equity loans

1,278,831


33,033


5.21 %


1,285,668


23,433


3.68 %

Consumer loans

2,133,794


43,457


4.11 %


1,840,110


30,684


3.36 %

Commercial real estate loans

2,830,316


75,463


5.38 %


2,957,744


61,601


4.14 %

Commercial loans

1,244,404


41,225


6.68 %


868,854


15,987


3.66 %

Loans receivable (a) (b) (d)

10,976,890


257,672


4.73 %


10,029,531


184,573


3.71 %

Mortgage-backed securities (c)

1,884,412


16,863


1.79 %


1,948,794


13,518


1.39 %

Investment securities (c) (d)

379,611


3,478


1.83 %


375,323


3,130


1.67 %

FHLB stock, at cost

42,584


1,534


7.26 %


13,648


163


2.41 %

Other interest-earning deposits

34,842


1,017


5.88 %


1,003,627


2,151


0.43 %

Total interest-earning assets

13,318,339


280,564


4.25 %


13,370,923


203,535


3.07 %

Noninterest-earning assets (e)

865,711






969,111

















Total assets

$   14,184,050






$   14,340,034

















Liabilities and shareholders' equity












Interest-bearing liabilities:












Savings deposits (g)

$     2,187,355


2,082


0.19 %


$     2,348,282


1,181


0.10 %

Interest-bearing demand deposits (g)

2,540,879


2,599


0.21 %


2,866,333


631


0.04 %

Money market deposit accounts (g)

2,314,631


10,516


0.92 %


2,660,745


1,321


0.10 %

Time deposits (g)

1,514,289


17,858


2.38 %


1,256,513


3,959


0.64 %

Borrowed funds (f)

789,057


18,139


4.64 %


129,487


324


0.50 %

Subordinated debt

113,914


2,296


4.03 %


121,574


2,454


4.04 %

Junior subordinated debentures

129,368


4,433


6.82 %


129,109


1,571


2.42 %

Total interest-bearing liabilities

9,589,493


57,923


1.22 %


9,512,043


11,441


0.24 %

Noninterest-bearing demand deposits (g)

2,855,260






3,075,617





Noninterest-bearing liabilities

229,831






198,854

















Total liabilities

12,674,584






12,786,514

















Shareholders' equity

1,509,466






1,553,520

















Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$   14,184,050






$   14,340,034

















Net interest income/Interest rate spread



222,641


3.03 %




192,094


2.83 %













Net interest-earning assets/Net interest margin

$     3,728,846




3.37 %


$     3,858,880




2.87 %













Ratio of interest-earning assets to interest-bearing liabilities

1.39X






1.41X







(a)

Average gross loans receivable includes loans held as available-for-sale and loans placed on nonaccrual status.

(b)

Interest income includes accretion/amortization of deferred loan fees/expenses, which were not material.

(c)

Average balances do not include the effect of unrealized gains or losses on securities held as available-for-sale.

(d)

Interest income on tax-free investment securities and tax-free loans are presented on a fully taxable equivalent ("FTE") basis.

(e)

Average balances include the effect of unrealized gains or losses on securities held as available-for-sale.

(f)

Average balances include FHLB borrowings and collateralized borrowings.

(g)

Average cost of deposits were 0.58% and 0.12%, respectively and average cost of Interest-bearing deposits were 0.78% and 0.16%, respectively.

(h)

Shown on a FTE basis. GAAP basis yields were: Loans — 4.71% and 3.69%, respectively; Investment securities — 1.61% and 1.46%, respectively; Interest-earning assets — 4.22% and 3.05%, respectively. GAAP basis net interest rate spreads were 3.01% and 2.81%, respectively; and GAAP basis net interest margins were 3.35% and 2.86%, respectively.

